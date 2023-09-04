Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Week 3 of the season is in the books. Here are a trio of takeaways from area action this past weekend.
PROVIDENCE CONTINUES TO ROLL
The Pioneers have pummeled their first three foes, beating Indianapolis Washington, Louisville Holy Cross and Madison by a combined score of 154-16.
Through the first three weeks, Providence ranks fourth in the state (over all six classes) in scoring (51.33 points per game), is tied for ninth in scoring defense (5.33 ppg) and is second in average margin of victory (46 ppg).
In the immortal words of Dennis Green, the Pioneers “are who we thought they were.” While we’re not going to crown them yet, they are looking like one of the best teams in Southern Indiana and one of the top squads in Class A.
FLOYD CENTRAL HAS A LOT OF OFFENSIVE WEAPONS
The Highlanders followed up their last-second win over Terre Haute South by steamrolling Silver Creek 56-28 last Friday night. It’s the most points Floyd has scored in a game in three years, when the Highlanders had a high-octane O led by quarterback Tristan Polk, running back Wenkers Wright and offensive lineman Zen Michalski.
This Floyd team has a tough triumvirate of its own in quarterback Tristan Robertson, running back Mitchell Bernardi and wide receiver Isaac Kaiser, as well as others.
The Highlanders, who are averaging 45 points a game since their season-opening 52-13 loss at Louisville St. Xavier, might need every bit of that offense this Friday night when they host Seymour in a huge Hoosier Hills Conference clash. The Owls, the reigning league co-champs, have averaged 44 points in their first three contests.
NEW ALBANY HAS SOME PLAYMAKERS OF ITS OWN
After being outscored 91-3 by two very good teams (Franklin and Christian Academy of Louisville) in their first two games, the Bulldogs put up 41 points — which was 14 more than their best offensive output of last season — in their 21-point triumph over Jennings County last Friday night. All but 14 of those points came after starting quarterback Kenny Watson suffered a hand injury. Big senior Chase Loesch moved from H-back to quarterback and guided the offense on a few scoring drives while also showing off his strong arm (which isn’t surprising considering he’s also a pitcher for the baseball team).
With Watson, Loesch, running backs Dakota Johnson and Klay Kaiser, as well as freshman wideout Donovan Taylor, New Albany has the makings of a very good offensive team. Even if Watson is unable to play this Friday night at Bedford North Lawrence, the Bulldogs could give the reigning HHC co-champs all they want.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Mitch Bernardi (Floyd Central): The senior running back had a huge game — accounting for 280 yards of offense and four touchdowns — in the Highlanders’ big win over Silver Creek. He ran 17 times for 172 yards and two TDs while also registering three receptions for 108 yards and two more scores.
GAME BALLS
Christian Lee (Clarksville): The freshman quarterback ran for a pair of touchdowns in the Generals’ 53-20 loss at Charlestown.
Zion Barnes (Rock Creek): The sophomore had a pair of touchdown receptions, including a 94-yarder, in the Lions’ 36-20 loss to Traders Point Christian in eight-man football Saturday.
Brandon Harris (Jeffersonville): The senior running back ran 25 times for 101 yards in the Red Devils’ 49-20 loss at Bedford North Lawrence.
Lincoln Kruer (Providence): The sophomore tallied a team-high 11 tackles, including two for losses, in the Pioneers’ clobbering of the Cubs.
Luke Kruer (Providence): The senior accounted for 125 yards (93 rushing, 32 passing) of total offense, three touchdowns and two two-point conversions in the Pioneers’ 51-20 triumph at Madison.
Chase Loesch (New Albany): The senior played several key roles for the Bulldogs in their win over Jennings. On offense he threw a pair of long touchdown passes. On defense he recovered a fumble.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The senior quarterback completed 3 of 4 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 26 yards and another TD in the Pirates’ big win over Clarksville.
Dylan Parente (Rock Creek): The junior running back/linebacker ran for an 80-yard touchdown in the Lions’ loss.
Tristan Robertson (Floyd Central): The senior quarterback completed 8 of 10 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing four times for 61 yards and another score in the Highlanders’ big win over the Dragons.
Tyree Stoner (Charlestown): The sophomore ran for a touchdown, passed for one and was on the receiving side of another in the Pirates’ victory over Clarksville.
Donovan Taylor (New Albany): The freshman had several big plays, including a long touchdown reception and a kickoff return for a TD, in the Bulldogs’ win.
WEEK 4 LOOKAHEAD
Seymour (2-1, 2-0) at Floyd Central (2-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. Friday: This, when it’s all said and done, could end up being the HHC championship game. The Highlanders will be looking to avenge last year’s last-second loss at Seymour when they host the Owls.
Providence (3-0) at Clarksville (0-3), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pioneers will try to continue their hot start to the season while the Generals are still seeking their first victory.
Jeffersonville (0-3) at Fern Creek, Ky. (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Red Devils look to get off the schneid when they visit the Tigers across the river.
New Albany (1-2, 1-0) at Bedford North Lawrence (1-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The Bulldogs will attempt to carry over the momentum from their win over Jennings when they visit the Stars.
Eastern (1-2, 0-1) at Silver Creek (1-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Dragons will try to rebound from their lopsided loss at Floyd Central when they host the Musketeers, who are coming off a 42-0 setback to Brownstown Central.
Charlestown (2-1, 1-1) at North Harrison (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pirates look to build off of last week’s big win over Clarksville when they visit the Cougars, who are off to a great start. North Harrison has outscored its first three foes by a combined score of 111-33.
Rock Creek (1-2) at Purdue Polytechnic (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday: The Lions try to get back on the winning side of the ledger when they visit the Techies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.