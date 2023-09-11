HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:Takeaways from Week 4

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Week 4 of the season is in the books. Here are two takeaways from area action this past weekend.
FLOYD TOOK A BIG STEP TOWARD THE HHC TITLE
With their thrilling come-from-behind 50-47 win over Seymour last Friday night, the Highlanders took a first step — albeit a big one — toward a Hoosier Hills Conference title.
Floyd (3-1, 1-0) still has a lot of work left to do, especially considering three of the Highlanders’ final five games (all against league foes) are on the road.
That being said, Floyd has to like its position.
PIONEERS LOOK TO GET BIG TEST FRIDAY
Providence has absolutely rolled through its first four games, outscoring Indianapolis Washington, Louisville Holy Cross, Madison and Clarksville by a combined score of 220-24.
However, the Pioneers (4-0) will face their stiffest test of the season so far when they visit Charlestown (2-2) this Friday night. Providence won last year’s matchup (35-28) against the Pirates on the field, but eventually had to forfeit the victory due to its use of an ineligible player. That helped Charlestown go on to finish the regular season unbeaten. This time around it’s the Pioneers who could end up chasing perfection with a victory.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tristan Robertson (Floyd Central): The senior quarterback completed 21 of 27 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns while also running for a score — the second straight week he’s accounted for five TDs — in the Highlanders’ come-from-behind victory over the Owls.
GAME BALLS
Zion Barnes (Rock Creek): The sophomore wide receiver/defensive back had a touchdown reception and also returned an interception for a TD in the Lions’ 50-20 win at Purdue Polytechnic last Friday night.
Mitch Bernardi (Floyd Central): The senior running back ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Highlanders’ thrilling victory over Seymour.
Zach Clark (Rock Creek): The senior quarterback threw five touchdowns to lead the Lions to victory over the Techies.
Samuel Conn (Silver Creek): The senior running back ran 15 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the Dragons’ 33-12 triumph over Eastern last Friday night.
Nolan Finnegan (Providence): The senior contributed on both sides of the ball in the Pioneers’ big victory over the Generals. The defensive lineman had four total tackles on D. On offense, he caught a TD pass.
Boomer Hester (Charlestown): The sophomore linebacker recorded 11 total tackles, including eight solo stops, before being injured late in the Pirates’ loss to North Harrison.
Isaac Kaiser (Floyd Central): The junior wideout had 170 receiving yards and three touchdowns — all in the fourth quarter — of the Highlanders’ big win over Owls.
Lincoln Kruer (Providence): The sophomore linebacker had a team-high nine tackles and also forced a fumble in the Pioneers’ triumph over the Generals.
Luke Kruer (Providence): The senior running back, and Lincoln’s older brother, ran eight times for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the Pioneers’ win.
Carter Lannan (Providence): The senior quarterback completed 8 of 9 passes for 162 yards and four touchdowns in the Pioneers’ victory in the Town Championship.
Sean McAfee (Charlestown): The senior linebacker had nine total tackles, including six solo stops, in the Pirates’ loss to the Cougars.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The senior quarterback completed 8 of 17 passes for 130 yards while also rushing 19 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Pirates’ loss to the Cougars.
Zion Mitchell (Rock Creek): The sophomore wide receiver had four TD receptions in the Lions’ big victory.
Griffin Tucker (Providence): The junior defensive lineman had seven total tackles, including a quarterback sack, in the Pioneers’ win over Clarksville.
Cade Unruh (Providence): The senior running back-wide receiver accounted for 103 yards (57 rushing, 46 receiving) of total offense and one touchdown in the Pioneers’ victory.
Kedon Ward (Silver Creek): The junior quarterback completed 10 of 15 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the Dragons’ win over the Musketeers.
WEEK 5 LOOKAHEAD
Providence (4-0) at Charlestown (2-2), 7 p.m.: The Pioneers look to keep things rolling when they visit the Pirates, who’ll try to rebound from their loss to North Harrison.
Floyd Central (3-1, 1-0) at Jeffersonville (0-4, 0-2), 7 p.m.: The Highlanders try to keep the momentum train going when they visit the Red Devils in an HHC game.
New Albany (1-3, 1-1) at Columbus East (1-3, 1-1), 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs will attempt to bounce back from their 52-14 loss at Bedford North Lawrence when they visit the Olympians, who are coming off a 49-27 win at Jennings County (a team New Albany beat 41-20).
Silver Creek (2-2) at Scottsburg (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Dragons try to build off of their win over Eastern when they visit the upstart Warriors, who are coming off a 42-7 triumph at Corydon Central.
Clarksville (0-4) at Eastern Greene (2-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday: The Generals aim for their first win of the season when they visit the Thunderbirds, who have won two straight after dropping their first two.
Rock Creek (2-2) at Indiana Deaf, 2 p.m. Saturday: The Lions look to carry over the momentum from their big win over Purdue Polytechnic.