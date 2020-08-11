It may be hard to believe, but we are only nine days away from the start of high school football season.
Barring any last-minute edicts by the Indiana High School Athletic Association, Governor Eric Holcomb or state or local health officials, the season will kick off Aug. 21.
When, or if, it does it should be the beginning of a very interesting season to say the least. With that in mind, here are 10 local games to watch this fall.
JEFFERSONVILLE AT FLOYD CENTRAL, AUG. 21
Although this matchup isn’t as sexy as the Highlanders hosting across-the-river power Louisville Male, or even the Red Devils visiting Fern Creek (Ky.), this last-minute schedule filler — after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association postponed the start of its season — isn’t a bad way to kick things off. It’s a rematch of last year’s Class 5A, Sectional 16 championship game, which was closer than the 31-7 final may indicate.
Floyd Central, which won the third sectional title in program history and its first in 10 years last November, enters this season with very high hopes. The Highlanders, who return several key contributors from the team that lost 40-14 to Bloomington South in the regional after leading 14-13 at halftime, could make a big statement to start the season.
Meanwhile the Red Devils, who lost some valuable players to graduation, will try to end a six-game losing streak to Floyd in what could be the first of three meetings between the two teams this season.
SILVER CREEK AT CHARLESTOWN, AUG. 22
The Pirates hope to have their new and improved stadium ready for a Saturday night showdown against the Dragons. If not, the game will be back at Silver Creek.
Regardless of where it’s played, Charlestown will be looking to avenge last year’s surprising season-opening loss to the Dragons. Meanwhile Creek, which went 8-2 in Dave Papenhaus’ first year on the job, would love to make it two straight against the Pirates in the “Battle of 403.”
CHARLESTOWN AT BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL, AUG. 28
The two teams split a pair of games last year at Charlestown. The Braves won the regular-season matchup 21-14 in Week 2 of 2019. The Pirates, though, won their next seven games in a row before beating Brownstown 7-6 in a first-round sectional matchup.
PROVIDENCE AT FLOYD CENTRAL, AUG. 28
This is likely to be Daniel McDonald’s debut as the Pioneers head coach after Providence’s scheduled season-opener against Bethlehem (Ky.) was canceled. While the Highlanders, who have won seven straight games by an average of 24.6 points against the Pioneers, enter this season with plenty of hype, Providence hopes to be able to recover from heavy graduation losses.
CHARLESTOWN AT CLARKSVILLE, SEPT. 4
The Generals are looking to make even more noise this fall after last year’s three-win campaign. It’s conceivable that Clarksville, which should be explosive offensively this season, could come into this matchup 2-0 while it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Pirates 2-0, 1-1 or 0-2. Regardless of the records, the Generals will be looking to end a 13-game losing streak to Charlestown.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT CINCINNATI ELDER, SEPT. 4
The Highlanders are scheduled to make the trip to Cincinnati to face the Panthers, traditionally one of the top programs in the city, in the first Friday in September. This will likely be a huge test for Floyd. If the Highlanders pass it, look out.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT NEW ALBANY, SEPT. 11
Last September in the Knobs, with Romeo Langford in the house, the Bulldogs ran out to a 14-0 lead on the Highlanders. Then, Floyd roared back, scoring 50 unanswered points en route to a lopsided victory. New Albany was relatively young and inexperienced then. The Bulldogs figure to be much-improved this season, if not the second-most talented team in the area.
CLARKSVILLE AT PROVIDENCE, SEPT. 11
The Pioneers have won 10 straight games, including two last year, against their town rivals. The Generals, however, made strides in the rivalry last year, losing by only six points in the first round of the sectional after falling by 27 during the regular season.
COLUMBUS EAST AT FLOYD CENTRAL, SEPT. 25
This will be another litmus test for the Highlanders, who have lost 17 in a row to the Olympians. A victory here would all but assure Floyd of a Hoosier Hills Conference title.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL AT SILVER CREEK, OCT. 9
Last year the Braves handed the Dragons their lone regular-season loss with a 22-13 victory in Brownstown. You can bet Creek, which hasn’t beaten the Braves since the resurrection of its program, will be ready for revenge in what could be the de facto Mid-Southern Conference championship game.
