FAIRLAND — Triton Central steamrolled its way to a second straight sectional title.
The host Tigers topped Providence 35-7 in the Class 2A Sectional 39 championship game Friday night.
Fifth-ranked Triton Central will visit the Evansville Mater Dei-Linton-Stockton winner next Friday night in the regional.
Last year the Tigers clipped the Pioneers 20-0 in the sectional title tilt at Murphy Stadium. That game was scoreless until Triton found the end zone late in the third quarter, then tacked on two more scores in the final frame.
The rematch was decided much sooner.
Triton Central tallied touchdowns on its first five possessions, including four in the first half while it built a 27-0 lead.
Things started fairly well for the Pioneers. They took the opening kickoff and drove into Tigers' territory before their drive stalled. Providence turned the ball over on downs at the Triton 40.
In a sign of things to come, once the Tigers took over they marched down the field for a score as quarterback Erick Hebauf found Isaiah Thacker in the back of the end zone for a 25-yard TD.
Senior Jaxon Murphy returned the ensuing kickoff to the Triton 17. On the very next play, though, the Pioneers' quarterback fumbled the ball and the Tigers recovered.
Again Triton took the ball and drove downfield, taking a 14-0 lead on Hebauf's 3-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 35 seconds to play in the second quarter.
On its third possession, Providence turned the ball on down when a fake-punt pass fell incomplete.
The Tigers, who took over at the Pioneers' 40, took advantage of the short field and increased their lead to 20-0 when Hebauf scored on another 3-yard TD run.
Providence's fourth possession ended in an interception while Triton's ended in another touchdown, this one a 2-yard run by Hebauf, put the Tigers on top 27-0 at intermission.
Triton tacked on another TD, on another scoring run by Hebauf, and tallied a two-point conversion on its first possession of the second half to make it 35-0.
Providence senior running back Jeremy Gettelfinger closed out his career with a 20-yard touchdown run with a little more than one minute to play to account for the final margin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.