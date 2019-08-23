JEFFERSONVILLE — A fine defensive effort couldn’t overcome a punch-less offense and turnovers as Jeffersonville fell to Fern Creek (Ky.) 25-6 in the season opener for both teams on Friday night at Blair Field.
The defense kept the Red Devils in the game until late.
“We knew defense was going to be a strength,” first-year Jeff coach Isaac Parker said. “These boys played tough tonight.”
Following a Jeff turnover in the third quarter, Fern Creek looked to add to a 13-0 lead when the Red Devils' defense stepped up, pressuring Tigers quarterback Gerard Traynor into an ill-advised pitch to Anthony Teague. The ball hit the ground, bounced, and Jeff junior Jordan Wagner scooped it up at midfield and rambled 55 yards to score. That made it 13-6 with 4:48 left.
As the third quarter came to an end, Jeffersonville junior Dave Pratt had a third down tackle for loss that looked to force a punt by the Tigers. But on fourth and long, Fern Creek went for it and quarterback Gerard Traynor completed a 34-yard pass to the Jeff 1-yard line that led to a touchdown and the Tigers led 19-6 at the start of the fourth. Against a gassed defense, Fern Creek would add a 5-yard touchdown run by Teague to make the final margin.
An early turnover offset some good work by the Red Devils defense in the first half.
Fern Creek took the first possession of the game and faced third down and four at the Tigers 41 after Pratt made the tackle for loss.
But a muffed punt gave the ball back to Fern Creek at the Jeffersonville 19 and the Tigers scored three plays later. Teague’s three-yard touchdown run helped make it 7-0 at the 8:52 mark.
“We have to minimize our mistakes,” Parker said. “We didn’t do that tonight.”
Jeffersonville looked to get right back in it when senior speedster Isaac Findley returned the ensuing kickoff 38 yards to the Jeff 48. The good return was wasted when the Red Devils offense stalled at midfield.
“Things didn’t go our way offensively,” said Parker. “We saw some flashes, but it’s the small things on offense.”
Fern Creek would get good field position on its next two possessions, but senior Will Simpson and Pratt led the way on defense as the Red Devils kept the Tigers scoreless through the rest of the first quarter.
As the first quarter ended, Jeffersonville had the ball at its own 1-yard line. A 10-yard run by sophomore Jered Tyson gave the Red Devils a first down and some breathing room. On second down at the 11, senior quarterback Shaun Wimberly hit senior Jaylen Bell-Mansfield with a 14-yard pass to the Jeff 25 – but the possession stalled there.
Fern Creek’s next possession was spoiled due to a pair of sacks by Simpson — and as time ran out in the first half it looked as if the Red Devils would get to the locker room only down seven.
However the Red Devils' offense couldn’t maintain possession in the final minutes and the Tigers got the ball back as time ran down. With 47 seconds remaining, Traynor hit a wide open D’Mauri Owens in the end zone for a 25-yard scoring pass.
Fern Creek led 13-0 at the break as Jeffersonville managed just two first downs and 19 total yards of offense on 16 plays. On defense, Wagner and Bell-Mansfield joined Pratt and Simpson as keys to keeping the Red Devils within striking distance.
Jeffersonville opened the second half with the ball — and the Red Devils offense showed some life. Wimberly helped the Red Devils eclipse their first half yardage on two plays — an 18-yard scramble followed by a 30-yard pass to senior Charles Hathaway. That play put the Red Devils on the Fern Creek 28-yard line but the drive stalled there.
An offensive threat followed by a defensive stop by the Red Devils to start the third quarter looked to be undone by yet another turnover – a fumbled punt that gave Fern Creek possession at the Jeff 39. But that threat ended with Wagner’s fumble return for a score.
Jeff finished with seven first downs and 85 yards of total offense. Defensively, Simpson led the way with six tackles including a sack and tackle for loss, Pratt had three tackles, two for loss and Wagner had four tackles and the fumble return.
Next up, Jeffersonville begins Hoosier Hills Conference play, hosting Seymour at 7 p.m. next Friday.
