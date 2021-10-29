FAIRLAND — Triton Central built a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-7 victory over visiting Clarksville in a Class 2A, Sectional 39 semifinal Friday night.
The Tigers (7-4), the two-time defending champ, will host Paoli (7-2) next Friday in the sectional final.
The Tigers got off to a fast start against the Generals, tallying 21 points in the first quarter. Triton's first touchdown came courtesy of a Generals' fumble at their own 1-yard line. Jace Stuckey's quarterback sneak moments later put the Tigers on top 4 minutes, 8 seconds into the game.
After Triton stopped Clarksville on downs, Ray Crawford's 25-yard TD run put the Tigers up 14-0.
Stuckey's second quarterback sneak, which came on the heels of the Generals' second turnover, gave Triton a three-touchdown lead with 3:38 to play in the opening period.
In the second quarter, the Tigers added to their lead thanks to Crawford's 11-yard TD run and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Stuckey to Brad Schultz.
Triton increased its advantage to 42-0 in the third quarter on a 26-yard TD run by Jaquan Blake.
Clarksville junior Robert Lamar, the state's leading rusher during the regular season, scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 4:38 to play to account for the lone score for the Generals (3-8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.