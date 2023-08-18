LOUISVILLE — Louisville St. Xavier found wide-open receivers all over the Floyd Central secondary in Friday night’s season-opener.
The Tigers, who have 13 Kentucky state championships to their credit, erupted for 38 points in the first half and cruised past the visiting Highlanders 52-13 at Brother Thomas More Stadium.
“We held our own early,” Floyd Central head coach James Bragg said. “(But) they quickly found out — let’s challenge them deep because we were good on the short stuff. It’s tough to defend those guys. They’re really well-coached and a talented group of young men.
“We screwed up in the secondary. There were too many big plays downfield. I think they had three drives of less than 30 seconds. They were wide open, we had busted coverages. Our guys need to start communicating.”
The Highlanders will likely have plenty to talk about this week.
“Hopefully, we’ll learn from this,” Bragg said. “Maybe it was the atmosphere. It was a big crowd on opening night at a big stadium. ... At the end of the day, this doesn’t define you. If you make a mistake, you’ve got to learn from it. If you don’t, it will be a very long rest of the season.”
St. X quickly built a 31-0 lead midway through the second quarter, which featured three Trevor Havill scoring passes — 12 yards to Cameron Holloway, 31 to Marlon Harbin and 8 to Davis Yates.
Down big to the Tigers, Floyd Central started to move the ball in the second quarter and scored on a 5-yard run from senior quarterback Tristan Robertson with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first half.
St. Xavier once again found big holes in the Highlander secondary and needed just two plays — the last a 5-yard pass to Holloway to pad the lead back to 31 points at 38-7.
In the first half, St. X threw for 185 yards.
“We struggled tonight stopping the pass and that’s not good,” Bragg said. “We knew going in they were going to throw the ball and we just didn’t get the job done back there. We’re just young.”
The Tigers started the second half with a bang as Harbin raced 85 yards to the end zone for the first score of the third quarter, igniting a running clock.
The second half moved quickly, but the Highlanders managed to manufacture one more touchdown — a 1-yard plunge by Robertson. The quarterback led Floyd with 69 yards rushing.
In spite of the setback there were some positives for the Highlanders.
“I was really pleased with our tackling,” Bragg said. “When we were there, we tackled.”
Another bright spot for Floyd was the running of Robertson, Mitchell Bernardi and sophomore Sebastian Robertson, who combined to run for 133 yards.
Floyd Central will host Terre Haute South next Friday night in the Knobs.
LOUISVILLE ST. XAVIER 52, FLOYD CENTRAL 13 At Brother Thomas More Stadium, Louisville
Floyd Central 0 7 6 0 — 13
St. Xavier 17 21 7 7 — 52
SCORING SUMMARY First quarter
St. X — Cameron Hollaway 12 pass from Trevor Havill (Logan Zoeller kick), 8:31.
St. X — Zoeller 40 field goal, 5:12.
St. X — Marlon Harbin 31 pass from Havill (Zoeller kick), 3:28.
Second quarter
St. X — Davis Yates 19 run (Zoeller kick), 7:47.
St. X — Kyle Krupp 8 pass from Havill (Zoeller), 6:32.
FC — Tristan Robertson 5 run (Cole Jones kick), 2:26.
St. X — Hollaway 5 pass from Havill (Zoeller kick), 1:56.
Third quarter
St. X — Harbin 85 kickoff return (Zoeller kick), 11:48.
FC — Robertson 1 run (kick failed), 4:50.
Fourth quarter
St. X — Nathan Barker 44 pass from Thomas Andriole (Zoeller kick), 10:46.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing
Floyd Central (38-143): Mitch Bernardi 16-47, Tristan Robertson 15-69, Sebastian Robertson 5-17.
St. Xavier (15-60): Davis Yates 6-39.
Passing
Floyd Central (6-17-1-68): Tristan Robertson 6-17-1-68.
St. Xavier (13-17-0-256): Trevor Havill 10-13-0-185.
Receiving
Floyd Central: Isaac Kaiser 4-51, Camden Harritt 1-13, David Pennington 1-4.
St. Xavier: Anthony Barbee 3-72, Marlon Harbin 3-70, Cameron Hollaway 3-35, Nathan Barker 1-44, Kyle Krupp 1-8.
