Are you ready for some football?!
We think Josh Caldwell speaks for most in Clark and Floyd counties.
“We are excited to get to play Week 1, we weren’t sure this day would come this year!” the second-year Rock Creek head coach said.
Something that many viewed as a dream back in the summer, especially when there were spikes of COVID-19 cases nationally and around the state, becomes a reality tonight.
Tonight’s slate of five games involving local teams is highlighted by a pair of matchups between area squads. One is Jeffersonville visiting Floyd Central, a rematch of last year’s Class 5A Sectional 16 championship game as well as the first of two scheduled regular-season meetings between the Hoosier Hills Conference rivals. The other is Charlestown visiting Silver Creek for the second year in a row in the “Battle of 403.” The game was originally scheduled to be at Charlestown, but the Pirates’ new-and-improved stadium wasn’t ready yet.
Among the other games involving area squads, New Albany entertains Bloomington South, Rock Creek hosts Oldenburg Academy and Scottsburg visits Clarksville.
Below is a quick look at all of tonight’s matchups involving our local teams.
WEEK 1 PREVIEWS
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH AT NEW ALBANY
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Buerk Field.
• 2019 RECORDS: Bloomington South 8-5; New Albany 4-6.
• COACHES: Bloomington South — Gabe Johnson (0-0 in 1st year at South, 14-10 in 3rd overall); New Albany — Steve Cooley (14-16 in 4th year at NAHS, 136-131 in 26th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: No meetings.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Panthers, who are ranked No. 11 in 5A in the AP preseason poll and No. 14 in the IFCA preseason poll, return several key players from the team that beat Floyd Central 40-14 in a Class 5A regional game before losing 45-0 to eventual undefeated state champ New Palestine last year. Those returnees include senior QB D.J. Bull (1,179 passing yards, 13 TDs in 2019), senior RB Aaron Chestnut (294 rushing yards, 3 TDs), senior WR-S Maddix Blackwell (16 catches, 373 yards, 4 TDs; 111 total tackles, 7 INTs), senior WR Jalen Peck (25 catches, 279 yards, 1 TD), senior LB Cameron Habbe (139 total tackles), senior LB Zach Bellini (109 total tackles, 2 INTs), senior LB Joe Stephens (101 total tackles), senior LB Eric Hensley (91 total tackles, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles). ... The junior-laden Bulldogs look to take a step forward this season. They return their top two rushers from last season in Myles Johnson (1,231 yards, 7 TDs) and Kyondre Winford (731 yards, 2 TDs). Those two should lead the way for New Albany.
• COOLEY SAYS: ”We’re just excited for an opportunity to play. Bloomington South is a top-ranked program with a lot of tradition. I was an assistant there in the (19)90s when Mo Moriarity was building the program and I have a lot of great memories at South. South is coming off a Final Four appearance and a great season. We are excited to get the season rolling, and what a better way than to play a ranked team at home to find out our strengths and weaknesses.”
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: There may be tickets available at the gate. ... There’s a maximum of 950 spectators at Buerk Field. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE AT FLOYD CENTRAL
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Weigleb Stadium.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• 2019 RECORDS: Jeffersonville 4-7, Floyd Central 9-3.
• COACHES: Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (4-7 in 2nd year); Floyd Central — James Bragg (14-8 in 3rd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Jeffersonville 22-18 (Floyd has won six straight).
• LAST MEETING: Nov. 8, 2019 — Floyd Central 31, Jeff 7: The Highlanders scored 21 unanswered points in the final quarter-and-a-half to capture their third sectional title — their first in 10 years.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: This is the first of two scheduled regular-season match-ups between the two. Both were scheduled to play Kentucky opponents, but those games were canceled because the Kentucky High School Athletic Association pushed back the start of its season. ... The Highlanders enter this season with high hopes thanks to the return of several key contributors from last year. ... The Red Devils lost some significant players to graduation from last year’s sectional runner-up squad. They’ll try to build off last season’s 4-win campaign.
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: The game is sold out. ... There’s a maximum of 1,000 spectators (750 on the home side) at Weigleb Stadium. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
.
CHARLESTOWN AT SILVER CREEK
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Sellersburg.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• 2019 RECORDS: Charlestown 8-3, Silver Creek 8-2.
• COACHES: Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (95-37 in 13th year at CHS, 101-50 in 15th overall); Silver Creek — Dave Papenhaus (8-2 in 2nd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Charlestown 7-2.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 23, 2019 — Silver Creek 13, Charlestown 7: Easton Messer’s late punt return touchdown lifted the Dragons to victory in the “Battle of 403.”
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Pirates lost several key contributors from last season, including all-time leading rusher Marion Lukes. Big-time transfer OL Kiyaunta Goodwin isn’t eligible to play yet, because he hasn’t had his IHSAA-mandated 10 practices. ... The Dragons look to pick up where they left off with the return of several key contributors from last season. Senior QB Dylan Meyers is back and healthy after missing the team’s final seven games of last year. ... The game will be broadcast live at youtube.com/glicod.
• HAWKINS SAYS: “Friday’s game should be interesting all the way around — the atmosphere, missing some key players and having a lot of young kids playing.”
• PAPENHAUS SAYS: “This game is very important for both teams. The winner starts right out of the gate on top of the conference standings, with a win versus a good opponent. It is a very unique situation this year, because neither team had a scrimmage, so there was no film to trade. Both teams are preparing for what we think the other team is going to do, and add in that we are working on a very condensed practice timeframe due to the pandemic. We know that Charlestown will be a very well-coached team that will play a physical brand of football. We are focusing on ourselves and trying to be the very best version of ourselves as a team.”
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: The game is sold out. Gates open at 6 p.m. ... There’s a maximum of 750 spectators. ... All attendees must remain within their section. All sections will include portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, hand-sanitizing stations and concessions. ... Lawn chairs are encouraged. ... There will be no pass outs. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
.
OLDENBURG ACADEMY AT ROCK CREEK
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Woehrle Field, Jeffersonville.
• 2019 RECORDS: Oldenburg Academy 4-5; Rock Creek 2-7.
• COACHES: Oldenburg Academy — Eric Feller (8-11 in 3rd year); Rock Creek — Josh Caldwell (2-7 in 2nd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Oldenburg 2-0.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 23, 2019 — Oldenburg 42, Rock Creek 6: The Twisters rolled to victory in the season-opener for both.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Twisters are slated to return some of their top playmakers from last season. Included among those are sophomore QB Rhett Martin (248 passing yards, 3 TDs), senior RB/S Dominic McFee (820 yards, 5 TDs; 49 tackles), junior RB/S Caleb Lehman (325 yards, 4 TDs; 26 tackles, 2 INTs), sophomore WR Charlie Schebler (5 receptions for 66 yards), senior LB Owen Russell (34 tackles), junior DL Greg Kline (20 tackles, 2.5 sacks). ... The Lions graduated a couple of key players, including their do-it-all quarterback and top receiver, from last season’s 2-win team.
• CALDWELL SAYS: ”We are excited to get to play Week 1, we weren’t sure this day would come this year! If we play sound fundamental football and keep our turnovers down, I like our chances. We have an exciting new offense and a great group of kids this year.”
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: Ticket sales are limited to 200 people, which will be first come, first serve. Woehrle Field asks that all people wear masks unless social distancing can be maintained.
.
SCOTTSBURG AT CLARKSVILLE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Newcom Field.
• 2019 RECORDS: Scottsburg 3-7; Clarksville 3-7.
• COACHES: Scottsburg — Kyle Mullins (13-31 in 6th year); Clarksville — Justin Boser (3-17 in 3rd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Scottsburg 3-0.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 23, 2019 — Scottsburg 21, Clarksville 20: The Generals led 14-7 at halftime, but couldn’t hold off the host Warriors. Clarksville had a chance to win the game late before turning the ball over.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Warriors return several key contributors from last year. Included among those are junior QB Javis Roush (425 passing yards, 3 TDs), senior FB/DE Jordan Bristol (494 yards, 4 TDs; 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks), junior RB Traven Crawford (466 yards, 7 TDs), senior LB Andrew Banet (73 tackles, 3 sacks), senior S Austin Lewis (38 tackles). ... The Generals return several key contributors — especially at the skill positions — from a team that ended the program’s 46-game losing streak and helped the program to its most wins since 2014. This year Clarksville will try for its first winning season since going 6-5 in 2012.
• BOSER SAYS: “Friday’s game will be all about who can limit, or manage, mistakes. There is a lot of unknown headed into (Friday) night, with the short amount of time we have been able to practice this summer and both teams have young players stepping into big roles. I think we are all just excited to be able to play and compete. Last year was a one-point game and I expect this year will be just as competitive.”
• COVID PROTOCOLS: There will be a seating capacity of 250 per bleacher section. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.