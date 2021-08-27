Here's a look at tonight's high school football games involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties.
Brownstown Central (1-0, 1-0) at Charlestown (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m.: The Pirates try to bounce back from their loss to Silver Creek against the Braves, who opened their season with a 43-6 clobbering of Corydon Central. Charlestown will be without standout senior offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin, who was ejected on the final play of the Pirates' season-starting loss.
Clarksville (0-1) at Indiana Deaf (1-0), 7 p.m.: The Generals were supposed to play West Washington, but the Senators are on a COVID-19 pause. So Clarksville will travel north to face the Deaf Hoosiers, who beat Purdue Polytechnic 56-8 in their season-opener last week.
Louisville DuPont Manual (1-0) at Floyd Central (0-1), 7 p.m.: One week after losing 49-0 to the top team in Kentucky, the Highlanders face another one of the Bluegrass State's best squads.
Rock Creek (0-0) at Providence (0-1), 7 p.m.: The Lions and Pioneers meet for the first time. Each hopes to get their first win.
Seymour (0-1) at Jeffersonville (0-0), 7 p.m.: The Red Devils try to carry over the momentum of last year's sectional-title campaign when they host the Owls, who lost by 30 (56-26) at South Dearborn in their opener.
Silver Creek (1-0) at South Oldham (0-1), 7:30 p.m.: Creek was supposed to face Mid-Southern Conference foe Salem, but the Lions are on a COVID-19 pause. So now the Dragons will venture across the Ohio River to face some more Dragons, who are coming off a season-opening 31-11 loss to Christian Academy of Louisville. South Oldham is traditionally one of the Kentucky's top teams in Class 5A.
Gibson Southern (1-0) at New Albany (0-1), 7:30 p.m.: The Bulldogs' difficult early-season schedule continues when they host the Titans, one of the top teams in 3A (they're No. 2 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the coaches' poll), who are led by Purdue QB commit Brady Allen. In Gibson Southern's season-opening 43-20 victory over 6A Columbus North, Allen completed 25 of 40 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns.
