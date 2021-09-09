HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Town title on the line

Week 4 of the season kicks off tonight with some more interesting matchups.
The highlighted contest is the annual Town Championship between Providence and Clarksville.
Below is a quick look at that game, as well as all of the others involving our area teams.
PROVIDENCE (1-2) AT CLARKSVILLE (1-2), 7 P.M
Last year the Generals ended a 10-game losing streak to the Pioneers with a 20-14 triumph at Murphy Stadium. Tonight, they’ll try to win back-to-back games against Providence for the first time since the 2006-07 seasons.
“We know Providence is going to play with intensity. We must match that intensity early,” said Clarksville coach Justin Boser, whose team is coming off a 60-14 loss at Charlestown last Friday night. “We did some good things last week, but we had untimely mistakes which kept us from matching their scores. (Tonight) we must be able to run the ball against heavy box looks. Caleb Cummings is continuing to develop as our QB and our wide receivers, Dakota and Morgan Capps, need to make some big plays for us in the passing game. On defense we must stop the run first and be ready for their passing attack.”
Paramount for the Pioneers will be stopping, or at least slowing down, Generals junior running back Robert Lamar, who is averaging 194.7 yards on the ground per game.
“Clarksville has good speed and their linemen are big and physical. They go as Robert Lamar goes. He is a special talent and we are going to have our work cut out for us to contain him,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said.
CHARLESTOWN (1-2, 0-2) AT NORTH HARRISON (1-2, 1-2), 7 P.M.
Pirates head coach Jason Hawkins tries for his 100th win on the Charlestown sideline tonight.
The Pirates won this matchup 43-26 last year.
“We will have to stop the running game and not make any big mistakes if we want a chance to win,” said Hawkins, who is 99-46 in his 14th year at Charlestown and 105-59 in his 16th year overall.
EASTERN (0-2, 0-0) AT SILVER CREEK (2-1, 1-0), 7 P.M.
The Dragons try for their 11th consecutive Mid-Southern Conference victory when they host the Musketeers, who they beat 60-8 last year.
“Eastern is much-improved,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “They present several challenges to us based upon film. Currently they are having COVID issues, and I hope that it doesn’t affect the team that they can put on the field. ... I am really excited to see how our team responds after being out of conference for consecutive weeks. Hopefully we remain focused and play to the level that we have set for ourselves.”
NEW ALBANY (1-2, 1-1) AT BEDFORD NL (1-2, 1-0), 7 P.M.
Both the Bulldogs and Stars started their seasons with back-to-back lopsided losses to formidable foes. However, both posted big victories last Friday night — New Albany blasting Jennings County 48-6 and BNL beating Jeffersonville 48-13 — in their Hoosier Hills Conference openers.
“It’ll be the battle of 1-2s, but if we played a different schedule both of us could be 3-0,” Bulldogs coach Steve Cooley said.
The Stars, under first-year coach Derrick Barker, are led by sophomore quarterback Memphis Louden, who has completed 50 percent of his passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns. He’ll hand the ball off to a trio of running backs — senior Zane Anderson, junior Dylan Nikirk and sophomore Piaire Childs. Louden’s top targets are Nikirk and Ryker Hughes.
“They’re talented,” Cooley said of BNL. “They’ve got some young players out there, but they played really well against Jeff. They run the option and do a great job with that, so we’ve got to play assignment football. We’ve got to contain the quarterback when he scrambles. Memphis does a really good job making the play last longer. They’ve got solid receivers on the outside too, so we’ve got to do a good job against their passing game.”
“Their defense, they struggled the first couple weeks and gave up some points, but last week they played really well against Jeff. They got some turnovers, some pick-sixes, so they’re playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
The Bulldogs have been plagued by some injuries and health issues early this season. That trend will continue tonight when they visit the newly-turfed Stars Stadium.
“They’ll have homefield advantage and all the hype from their big win last week,” Cooley said. “Our kids have had a good week of practice. We’re going to go up and play hard. We’ll have some young guys in some spots, but I’m excited to watch them play.”
CRAWFORD COUNTY (1-1) AT ROCK CREEK (1-1), 7 P.M.
The Lions look to keep their momentum rolling after ending their 11-game losing streak with a come-from-behind victory over Indiana Deaf last Friday night.
“We are looking to build off last week’s win and do some things our program has never done before — win back-to-back games, beat a team in a conference and go above .500,” Rock Creek coach Josh Caldwell said. “So this game can be a major stepping stone in knowing our program is going in the right direction. It won’t be easy, Crawford looks very physical up front and has a QB that can go where he wants. It should be another hard-fought game for our guys.”
JEFFERSONVILLE (1-1) AT MT. VERNON, POSEY (3-0), 7:30 P.M.
The Red Devils try to bounce back from their loss at Bedford when they visit the unbeaten Wildcats, who are ranked seventh in 3A by the Associated Press and eighth by the state coaches.
Mt. Vernon has outscored its first three foes by a combined score of 118-39.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY. (2-1) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (0-3, 0-0), 8 P.M.
The Highlanders picked up this game with the Panthers, who play in Kentucky’s Class 6A, on Thursday evening after losing their scheduled contest against Seymour. It will be Floyd’s third game against a team from the Bluegrass State’s largest classification.
Daviess is averaging 42.7 points per game. Panthers quarterback Joe Humphreys is off to a red-hot start. He has completed 82 of 113 passes (72.6 percentage) for 1,025 yards (342 per game) and 11 touchdowns against only one interception.