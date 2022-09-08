HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Two big matchups highlight slate

Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off tonight.
Locally, there seven games this weekend involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties. There are two marquee matchups tonight: North Harrison at Charlestown and Clarksville at Providence.
NORTH HARRISON (3-0, 3-0) AT CHARLESTOWN (3-0, 2-0), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pirates host the Cougars in what appears to be the de facto Mid-Southern Conference championship game.
On paper the matchup of unbeatens looks to be fairly even. North Harrison is averaging 43.7 points per game while allowing 13. Charlestown is averaging 39 points a game while allowing 15.7.
The big key to this game will be the Pirates’ ability to slow down the Cougars’ running attack.
North Harrison has averaged a whopping 462.3 yards on the ground in its first three games. Senior Sawyer Wetzel, the state’s third-leading rusher, is the workhorse. He’s run for 684 yards (228 per game) and seven touchdowns so far. Three others (Owen Whitaker, Will Lefler and quarterback David Langdon) are averaging 54 yards, or more, a game.
That is a cause for concern for Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins after Clarksville standout Robert Lamar ran for 243 yards and three touchdowns against the Pirates last Friday night.
“If we don’t stop the run better than last week the game will be over quick,” said Hawkins, whose team has won the past four meetings against the Cougars by an average of 20.3 points a game.
CLARKSVILLE (1-2) AT PROVIDENCE (2-0), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The annual Town Championship takes place tonight on Sartini Field.
The Generals ended a 10-game losing streak in this series with a 20-14 win at Murphy Stadium two years ago. The Pioneers won 46-27 last season at Newcom Field thanks to four touchdown passes from Carter Lannan, 151 rushing yards from Thomas Lynch and five Clarksville turnovers (Providence’s Nick Stoner had three interceptions).
This year the Pioneers are 2-0 for the first time in 15 years while the Generals come in off back-to-back losses, albeit competitive ones, at West Washington and to Charlestown.
“We have had a tough two weeks of playing close games,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “This week will be no different. We will need to put together a full game to have an opportunity to win Friday. We have talked this week about learning from our mistakes the last two games and making the necessary adjustments for this week. The Town Championship is always a tough game and we don’t expect anything different this year.”
Lamar is off to an incredible start for the Generals. He’s second in the state in rushing yards (730) and rushing yards per game (243.3) while running for eight TDs so far.
FLOYD CENTRAL (1-2, 0-0) AT SEYMOUR (1-2, 1-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Highlanders hope to carry over the momentum from their 27-13 win at Silver Creek last Friday night when they visit the Owls in their Hoosier Hills Conference-opener.
These two didn’t meet last year due to COVID-19. Floyd has won three of the past four meetings, including 49-7 in 2020.
Seymour is coming off a 34-12 loss at Columbus East last Friday.
SILVER CREEK (1-2, 1-1) AT EASTERN (1-2, 0-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Dragons look to bounce back from last Friday’s 27-13 loss to Floyd Central when they visit the Musketeers.
The two didn’t play last year due to COVID, but the Dragons have won the past nine meetings by an average of 32.6 points.
Eastern, which is coming off a 48-28 loss at Brownstown Central last week, is led by running back Brayden Jones. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder has run for 417 yards (139 per game) and six TDs behind a sizable line.
“Eastern is a much-improved team from years past,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “They have some massive human beings on their offensive and defensive lines. I am excited to see how we hold up on the offensive and defensive lines versus their size. We have had a much better week of practice, so I am excited to see how we come out this week. I am hopeful that this year’s team has finally put it all together.”
BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE (1-2, 1-0) AT NEW ALBANY (1-2, 1-0), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Bulldogs look to build off the momentum of last Friday’s 27-21 win at Jennings County when they host the Stars, who are coming off a last-minute win at Jeffersonville.
New Albany beat BNL 27-16 last year after not playing the Stars in 2019 or 2020. The Stars are led by quarterback Memphis Louden, who threw the game-winning TD to Trace Rynders with 16 seconds left last Friday.
MOUNT VERNON (2-1) AT JEFFERSONVILLE (0-2), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Red Devils, who have lost their first two games by a total of four points, try to get their first win of the season when they host the Wildcats.
It likely won’t be easy, though. Mt. Vernon has scored 98 points over its last two games.
ROCK CREEK (1-0) AT FORT WAYNE BLACKHAWK, 1 P.M. SATURDAY
The Lions look to carry over the momentum from their first-ever eight-man win when they make the long trip to take on the Braves.