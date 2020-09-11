Week 4 of the high school football season features five games involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties.
The marquee matchup is the Class 5A Top 10, and Hoosier Hills Conference, showdown between ninth-ranked New Albany and No. 10 Floyd Central at Buerk Field.
Over in Clarksville, the Town Championship has Providence making its home debut against the rival Generals.
In Charlestown, the Pirates play their first home game of the season when they open completely-renovated Dutch Reis Field by hosting Mid-Southern Conference rival North Harrison.
This was supposed to be Jeffersonville's home opener, but renovated isn't quite ready yet so the Red Devils will visit HHC power Columbus East.
In Pekin, Silver Creek will try to stay unbeaten while going for their ninth win in a row over the host Musketeers in another MSC matchup.
Meanwhile, Rock Creek's scheduled game at Crawford County has been canceled due to COVID-19. It's the second time this season the Lions had a game canceled the day before kickoff.
WEEK 4 PREVIEWS
CLARKSVILLE AT PROVIDENCE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Sartini Field, Murphy Stadium.
• RECORDS: Clarksville 2-1, Providence 0-2.
• COACHES: Clarksville — Justin Boser (5-18 in 3rd year); Providence — Daniel McDonald (0-2 in 1st year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Providence 35-7 (Pioneers have won last 10 in a row).
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 25, 2019 — Providence 14, Clarksville 8: The Pioneers forced four fumbles and rushed for two TDs in the first round of the sectional.
• CLARKSVILLE STAT LEADERS: QB Keyshawn Minor 32-49-1-467, 5 TDs & 45-119, 2 TDs; RB Robert Lamar 48 carries for 372 yards, 4 TDs; WR/LB Dae'von Fuqua 7 receptions for 158 yards, 1 TD & 21 tackles; WR Dakota Capps 7-123, 2 TDs; WR Michael Nash 6-63; LB Austin Hattabaugh 36 tackles; DL Sam Stewart 27 tackles, 1 INT; LB Jake Cummings 21 tackles, 1 INT.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Generals look to bounce back from their loss to Charlestown while also trying to end a 10-game losing streak to the Pioneers. ... Providence, meanwhile, looks to give McDonald a win in his home debut.
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: No tickets available at the gate. ... There's a maximum of 500 spectators at Murphy Stadium. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT NEW ALBANY
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Buerk Field.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: Floyd Central 2-1 (0-0); New Albany 3-0 (1-0).
• COACHES: Floyd Central — James Bragg (16-9 in 3rd year); New Albany — Steve Cooley (17-16 in 4th year, 139-131 in 26th year overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Floyd Central 24-15 (Highlanders have won last five in a row).
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 13, 2019 — Floyd Central 50, New Albany 14: Wenkers Wright ran for 361 yards and five touchdowns as the Highlanders scored 50 unanswered points en route to victory at Weigleb Stadium.
• FC STAT LEADERS: QB Tristan Polk 34-46-2-683, 7 TDs; RB Wenkers Wright 50-415, 3 TDs; WR Kaleb Quenichet 15-360, 5 TDs; WR Eli Branham 7-160, 1 TD; DE Trace Richards 17 tackles; LB Colin Cummins 17 tackles.
• NA STAT LEADERS: QB Derell Simmons 21-36-3-351, 4 TDs & 17-229, 3 TDs; RB Myles Johnson 70-599, 7 TDs; RB Kyondre Winford 57-278, 2 TDs & 5-117, 2 TDs; WR Ja'raylan Johnson 9-179, 2 TDs; LB Avarian Chambers 44 tackles; FS Darrius Lewis Hickenbottom 29 tackles, 2 INTs; DL Kaiden Calloway 21 tackles.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Highlanders look to bounce back from last Friday's 42-14 loss at Cincinnati Elder. ... The Bulldogs try to build off the momentum of their first three victories. New Albany is seeking its first 4-0 start in more than 25 years.
• COOLEY SAYS: "We're excited about having one more opportunity to play this week. Floyd has multiple Division One players on offense and a great defense, it will be an exciting challenge for our kids. We've worked hard and are ready to play. We have to play mistake-free football and tackle well on defense. We've gotten better every week and this is another chance to find out how much we've improved."
"Two Top 10-ranked teams playing well right now should be an exciting game. These are the games you remember."
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: The game is sold out. ... There’s a maximum of 950 spectators at Buerk Field. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE AT COLUMBUS EAST
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Columbus.
• RECORDS: Jeffersonville 1-2 (1-1); Columbus East 1-2 (0-0).
• COACHES: Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (5-9 in 2nd year); Columbus East — Bob Gaddis (205-42 in 20th year, 323-142 in 42nd overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Columbus East 25-10.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 13, 2019 — Columbus East 47, Jeffersonville 7: The Olympians won their 15th in a row over the Red Devils.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Red Devils look to bounce back from their 26-7 loss at rival New Albany last Friday night and end their long losing streak to East.
.
NORTH HARRISON AT CHARLESTOWN
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Dutch Reis Field.
• RECORDS: Charlestown 1-2 (1-2 in Mid-Southern Conference); North Harrison 3-0 (3-0).
• COACHES: North Harrison — Mark Williamson (52-36 in 9th year, 68-54 in 12th overall); Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (96-39 in 13th year at CHS, 102-52 in 15th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Charlestown 34-8.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 13, 2019 — Charlestown 20, North Harrison 0: Marion Lukes ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pirates to victory.
• CHARLESTOWN STAT LEADERS: QB Clay McClelland 3-8-0-102, 2 TDs; RB Deven Lukes 33-144, 1 TD; RB Terrence Bonner 21-98, 2 TDs; RB/LB Deke Brown 19-90 & 33 tackles; WR Matt Henning 3-103, 1 TD; WR Jake Ottersbach 2-101; DL Lucas Gagnon 19 tackles; LB Brody Wagers 19; DB Preston Sweeney 17 tackles.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Pirates look to build off of last week's come-from-behind win at Clarksville when they open their new-and-improved stadium.
• HAWKINS SAYS: "We're excited to play on the new field. ... North Harrison can run the football and we will have to stop that to be successful. ... Our offense will continue to improve."
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: The game is sold out. ... There will be a maximum of 700 spectators at Dutch Reis Field. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
.
SILVER CREEK AT EASTERN
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Pekin.
• RECORDS: Silver Creek 3-0 (2-0); Eastern 0-3 (0-2).
• COACHES: Silver Creek — Dave Papenhaus (11-2 in 2nd year); Eastern — Luke Dean (12-45 in 6th year at EHS, 33-85 in 12th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Silver Creek 8-1 (the Dragons have won eight in a row).
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 13, 2019 — Silver Creek 37, Eastern 12: Easton Messer scored four touchdowns, while Ben Landers ran for one and threw for another in the Dragons' victory.
• SILVER CREEK STAT LEADERS: QB Dylan Meyers 8-13-1-158, 2 TDs & 10-76, 1 TD; RB-WR Trey Schoen 16-239, 3 TDs & 3-45; RB Ben Landers 37-200, 4 TDs & 5-69; RB LaShun Mays Jr. 34-186, 5 TDs; TE Myles Rountree 3-60, 2 TDs.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Dragons look to carry over the momentum from their first three victories, in which they outscored their foes 109-21. Creek seeks its second straight 4-0 start and its third in four years.
• PAPENHAUS SAYS: "Eastern is a team that keeps improving on film. They do some things offensively that present challenges for our defense. Eastern moved the ball really well at times against Brownstown last week. We have to have a great week of mental preparation, and really clean up our game on both sides of the ball in order to be successful."
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: Visit http://ehsfootball.ludus.com to purchase tickets. ... Silver Creek fans will be expected to use the walk-in gate and use the south side of the ticket area to purchase their tickets. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
