WEEK 3 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL MATCHUPS
SILVER CREEK AT PROVIDENCE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Murphy Stadium.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: Silver Creek 2-0, Providence 1-1.
• COACHES: Silver Creek — Dave Papenhaus (2-0 in 1st year); Providence — Larry Denison (49-42 in 9th year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Tied, 1-1.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 31, 2018 — Providence 20, Silver Creek 12: Kaden Williams rushed for 126 yards, including a 56-yard TD, and the Pioneers' defense stopped the Dragons on fourth down six different times.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Dragons are off to a hot start under Papenhaus, winning their first two games. ... Silver Creek's hallmark has been its defense so far. Can the Dragons keep that going against the Pioneers and their new single-wing formation offense? ... Providence looks to bounce back from last week's 28-7 loss to Floyd Central. ... Pioneers running backs Colin Flake and Jeremy Gettelfinger are averaging 114 and 74 rushing yards per game through the first two weeks of the season.
.
NEW ALBANY AT JEFFERSONVILLE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Blair Field.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: New Albany 1-1, 0-0 in Hoosier Hills Conference; Jeffersonville 0-2, 0-1.
• COACHES: New Albany — Steve Cooley (11-11 in 3rd year; 133-126 in 25th year); Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (0-2 in 1st year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Jeffersonville 26-18.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 28, 2018 — New Albany 28, Jeffersonville 14: Austin Oppel ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to their third consecutive win in the series.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Bulldogs look to bounce back from their 43-6 loss at Castle last Friday. ... New Albany is off to a 1-1 start for the fourth time in five years. ... The Bulldogs have won three straight against the Red Devils, outscoring them by an average of 39.7 points to 21 in those contests. ... The Red Devils look to rebound from last Friday's 28-21 loss to Seymour. ... This is Jeff's third straight home game before playing four in a row — at Columbus East, at Floyd Central, at Cathedral, at Madison — on the road. ... Senior QB Shaun Wimberly Jr. has thrown for 255 yards and two TDs so far, while RB Isaac Findley has gained 166 yards on eight carries.
.
CLARKSVILLE AT CHARLESTOWN
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Reis Field.
• RADIO: WPMQ-99.3 FM.
• RECORDS: Clarksville 1-1, 1-0 in Mid-Southern Conference; Charlestown 0-2, 0-2.
• COACHES: Clarksville — Justin Boser (1-11 in 2nd year); Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (87-36 in 12th year, 93-49 in 14th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Charlestown 23-14.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 31, 2018 — Charlestown 41, Clarksville 12: Pirates star RB Marion Lukes ran for a record 456 yards and five TDs in his team's triumph.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Generals are coming off their first win in five years. Can they keep the momentum going against the Pirates? ... Charlestown has won 12 straight in the series — including 92-6 in 2016 — by an average score of 51.4 to 13. ... Hawkins is 12-0 all-time against his alma mater, and the school his dad, Dennis, coached at. ... Charlestown is 0-2, but the two teams they lost to (Silver Creek, Brownstown Central) are a combined 4-0. ... Lukes had an enormous game against the Generals last year. What will he do this time around? Lukes, who is averaging 98 rushing yards per game through two weeks, is due to break loose at some point.
.
ROCK CREEK AT LEXINGTON (KY.) SAYRE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Lexington, Ky.
• RECORDS: Rock Creek 1-1, Sayre 0-1.
• COACHES: Rock Creek — Josh Caldwell (1-1 in 1st year); Sayre— Chad Pennington (1-2 in 2nd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Rock Creek 1-0.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 31, 2018 — Rock Creek 13, Sayre 6: Caleb Rotenberger threw for 201 yards and a touchdown to lead the Lions to their first win of the season.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Lions look to build off the momentum of their 48-0 shutout of Dugger Union last Saturday. They also will try to go above .500 for the first time in program history. ... The Spartans are coached by former NFL QB Pennington. They lost their season-opener last Friday 49-14 to Bethlehem (Ky.), which lost to Providence in its opener.
.
VINCENNES LINCOLN AT FLOYD CENTRAL
• TIME: 7:30 p.m.
• LOCATION: Weigleb Stadium.
• RECORDS: Vincennes Lincoln 1-1, Floyd Central 1-1.
• COACHES: Vincennes Lincoln — Levi Salters (18-6 in 3rd year); Floyd Central — James Bragg (6-6 in 2nd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Vincennes Lincoln 2-1.
• LAST MEETING: Nov. 7, 2003 — Vincennes Lincoln 31, Floyd Central 21: The Alices beat the Highlanders 31-21 in the sectional final, and Ron Weigleb's final game as Floyd's head coach.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Alices beat Evansville Bosse 28-10 in Week 1 before falling 19-6 to Boonville last Friday. ... The Highlanders look to carry over the momentum from the second half of their 28-7 win over Providence. ... On the strength of his 352-yard, 4-TD performance against the Pioneers last Friday, Floyd junior RB Wenkers Wright is averaging 217 rushing yards per game. Churubusco's Jake Fulk leads the state with a 284.5 rushing yards per game average.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.