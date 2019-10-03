Week 7 of the season kicks off tonight with several key conference matchups. Included among those are Brownstown Central at Clarksville, Charlestown at Corydon Central and Silver Creek at North Harrison in the Mid-Southern Conference, as well as Floyd Central at Jennings County, Jeffersonville at Madison and Seymour New Albany in the Hoosier Hills Conference.

BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL AT CLARKSVILLE

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Guy Newcom Field.

• RECORDS: Brownstown Central 6-0, 5-0 in Mid-Southern Conference; Clarksville 1-5, 1-4.

• COACHES: Brownstown — Reed May (265-52 in 27th year); Clarksville — Justin Boser (1-15 in 2nd year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Brownstown 28-15.

• RANKINGS: Brownstown Central is No. 5 in Class 3A in the Associated Press and coaches association polls.

• LAST MEETING: Sept. 28, 2018 — Brownstown 53, Clarksville 7: The Braves rolled to their 12th straight win over the Generals.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Braves, who come in ranked No. 5 in Class 3A in the Associated Press and coaches association polls, have won 19 straight games against MSC opponents. ... Brownstown is coming off a 34-28 win at Seymour, which beat the Braves in the regular season last year. ... The Braves are led by senior QB Derek Thompson, who has rushed for 941 yards — including 300 last week — and passed for 310 yards this season. Junior LB Lucas Hines leads the defense. He has 68 total tackles. ... Clarksville looks to end its 4-game losing skid. ... Junior QB Keyshawn Minor has thrown for 913 yards and seven TDs while junior WR-RB Dae'von Fuqua has 12 receptions for 453 yards and two TDs and has rushed for 306 yards. ... Before the game, Clarksville's field will be renamed Guy Newcom Field and its locker room will be renamed the Dennis Hawkins Facility in honor of a pair of former coaches.

• BOSER SAYS: "The key to this week will be stopping their running attack. Their QB rushed for over 300 yards last week. On offense we must take care of the we moved the ball last week, but we had four turnovers."

.

CHARLESTOWN AT CORYDON CENTRAL

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Corydon.

• RECORDS: Charlestown 4-2, 3-2 in MSC; Corydon 2-4, 1-4.

• COACHES: Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (91-36 in 12th year, 97-49 in 14th overall); Corydon Central — Aaron Humphrey (6-20 in 3rd year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Charlestown 30-9.

• LAST MEETING: Sept. 28, 2018 — Charlestown 41, Corydon Central 7: Marion Lukes rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns — in the first half — before hurting his shoulder in leading the Pirates to their 10th straight win over the Panthers.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Pirates look for their fifth straight win. ... Lukes ranks seventh in the state in rushing with 1,070 yards (178.3 per game), according to maxpreps.com. Senior WR Braiden Murphy tops the team with nine catches for 236 yards and two TDs. Junior S Deke Brown leads the team with 59 tackles while senior LB Bo Braunecker has 52 tackles, including 13 for losses. ... The Panthers have lost three of their last four games. One of those was a triple-overtime setback to Scottsburg and another was an OT loss at North Harrison.

• HAWKINS SAYS: "Corydon is big and strong and has two good running backs. We will have to continue to make it a priority to stop the run."

.

FLOYD CENTRAL AT JENNINGS COUNTY

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Panther Stadium.

• RECORDS: Floyd Central 4-2, 2-1 in Hoosier Hills Conference; Jennings County 3-3, 1-2.

• COACHES: Floyd Central — James Bragg (9-7 in 2nd year); Jennings County — Justin Sharp (3-3 in 1st year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Floyd Central 35-3.

• LAST MEETING: Oct. 5, 2018 — Floyd Central 27, Jennings County 14: The Highlanders won their third in a row — and 18th in 19 meetings — against the Panthers.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Highlanders look to bounce back from their 41-14 loss at Columbus East. ... Junior RB Wenkers Wright has rushed for 1,101 yards and 13 TDs so far this season. Junior QB Tristan Polk has thrown for 547 yards and four TDs. WR Kaleb Quenichet has 15 catches for 219 yards. ... The Panthers look for their third straight win after beginning the season by losing three of their first four games. ... Senior QB Lance Bailey has completed 91 of 145 passes (62.8 completion %) for 1,452 yards and nine TDs. His top target is senior WR Jared Corya, who has 45 catches for a state-leading 755 yards (125.8 per game, also a state-best) and seven TDs.

• BRAGG SAYS: "Offensively, we've got to run the football and have no turnovers. Defensively, we've got to tackle and create turnovers."

.

JEFFERSONVILLE AT MADISON

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Cubs Field.

• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.

• RECORDS: Jeffersonville 1-5, 1-2 in Hoosier Hills Conference; Madison 1-5, 1-2.

• COACHES: Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (1-5 in 1st year); Madison — LeRoy Wilson (1-5 in 1st year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Jeffersonville 35-0.

• LAST MEETING: Sept. 7, 2018 — Jeffersonville 30, Madison 14: The Red Devils rushed for 340 yards (127 by Devaca Parks and 110 by Isaac Hall) in their 44th consecutive victory over the Cubs.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Cubs' lone victory this season was a surprising 21-20 triumph at Bedford North Lawrence on Sept. 13. They have been outscored 109-47 in back-to-back losses at Jennings County and Mitchell since then. ... The Red Devils look to end their 3-game losing streak, while extending their win streak against the Cubs to 45. ... A big key for Jeff will be getting its running game going.

.

MITCHELL AT PROVIDENCE

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Murphy Stadium.

• RECORDS: Mitchell 3-3, Providence 2-4.

• COACHES: Mitchell — Troy Pritchett (30-31 in 6th year, 52-53 in 10th year overall); Providence — Larry Denison (50-45 in 9th year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Providence 18-1.

• LAST MEETING: Sept. 28, 2018 — Providence 20, Mitchell 14: Joe Denis and Bryce Drury connected on a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Pioneers to their fourth straight win over the Bluejackets.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: Mitchell has won three in a row, outscoring Eastern Greene, Crawford County and Madison by a combined score of 142-40, since dropping its first three games. ... The Pioneers look to rebound from back-to-back losses to Charlestown and Louisville Holy Cross. ... Senior RB Colin Flake leads the Pioneers in rushing (506 yards, six TDs) and receiving (four catches for 156 yards and a TD). QB Bishop Edwards and RB Chase Aldridge will likely see more carries this week after junior RB Jeremy Gettelfinger suffered a broken arm last Friday.

.

ROCK CREEK AT NORTH DAVIESS

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Brown Field, Elnora.

• RECORDS: Rock Creek 2-4, North Daviess 4-2.

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: No meetings.

• LAST MEETING: None.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Lions look to bounce back after last week's 40-12 loss at Switzerland County. ... Senior QB Johnathon Browning has passed for 637 yards and 12 TDs and run for 520 yards and two TDs so far this season. WR-RB Luis Corrales has 13 receptions for 343 yards and six TDs. He's also run for 271 yards and four TDs.

• CALDWELL SAYS: "North Daviess will be the toughest test we've faced all season. They are very disciplined and look as good as any 1-A team I've watched all year. We have to limit our penalties — last week we had 185 yards in penalties — if we expect to compete. We have to have some more guys stepping up and producing, both defensively and offensively, besides Corrales and Browning. If we can find some more guys willing to produce we can be a very very good team."

.

SEYMOUR AT NEW ALBANY

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Buerk Field.

• RECORDS: Seymour 4-2, 2-1 in HHC; New Albany 1-5, 0-3.

• COACHES: Seymour — Michael Kelly (14-12 in 3rd year); New Albany — Steve Cooley (11-15 in 3rd year, 133-130 in 25th year overall).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Seymour 12-10.

• LAST MEETING: Oct. 5, 2018 — New Albany 21, Seymour 7: Austin Oppel ran for 293 yards and three TDs in the Bulldogs' victory.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Owls, who won their first four games, are coming off back-to-back losses to BNL and Brownstown. ... Seymour senior QB Brian Smith has thrown for 758 yards and nine TDs while also rushing for 345 yards and six TDs. Junior RB Chandler Drummond has run for 878 yards — he's reached the 100-yard mark in all six games — and eight TDs. Senior WR Ely Henderson is the team's top pass-catcher. He has 15 receptions for 306 yards and three TDs.

• COOLEY SAYS: "Seymour is a good football team We’re starting to get some players back healthy, which will help us with depth. We will be ready to get back into conference play after playing another Top 10 team last week. We have three games left to prepare us for our ultimate goal of competing for the sectional championship."

.

SILVER CREEK AT NORTH HARRISON

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Ramsey.

• RECORDS: Silver Creek 6-0, 5-0 in MSC; North Harrison 3-3, 3-3.

• COACHES: Silver Creek — Dave Papenhaus (6-0 in 1st year); North Harrison — Mark Williamson (48-33 in 8th, 64-51 in 11th year overall).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: North Harrison 5-3.

• LAST MEETING: Sept. 28, 2018 — Silver Creek 14, North Harrison 13: Josh Landers' 62-yard TD pass to Easton Messer just before halftime helped the Dragons end a 3-game losing streak to the Cougars.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: Silver Creek is looking for its first 7-0 start since the program was revived. ... Starting QB Dylan Meyers isn't back yet, so look for either Ben Landers and/or Bryson Gatlin to get most of the snaps. Senior RB Heath Knight leads the Dragons with 327 rushing yards and five TDs. Landers has run for 240 and two TDs while Messer has rushed for 229 yards. ... North Harrison lost 20-0 to Charlestown and 47-0 at Brownstown before last Friday's 24-16 triumph at Eastern. ... Junior RB Aaron Nevil has run for 447 yards and nine TDs. Senior QB Jarrett Fenn has run for 440 yards and six TDs while completing just 11 of 21 passes for 210 yards.

• PAPENHAUS SAYS: "North Harrison is a big, physical, well-coached team. Their offensive style limits the number of possessions that you are going to get, so we have to be efficient offensively. We are banged up right now, so it will be interesting to see how some new faces step up. We will have to play well in order to win."