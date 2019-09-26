Columbus East has won 95 consecutive games, including the postseason, against Hoosier Hills Conference competition.
Floyd Central will try to end that streak, as well as its own 16-game losing skid to the Olympians, tonight.
The Highlanders (4-1, 2-0) at East (3-2, 2-0) is the marquee matchup of Week 6 of the season.
The slate also features a Mid-Southern Conference showdown between Clark County rivals Clarksville and Silver Creek.
Below is a look at all of the local games.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT COLUMBUS EAST
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Stafford Field.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: Floyd Central 4-1, 2-0 in Hoosier Hills Conference; Columbus East 3-2, 2-0.
• COACHES: Floyd Central — James Bragg (9-6 in 2nd year); Columbus East — Bob Gaddis (200-39 in 19th year, 318-139 in 41st overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: East 23-13.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 21, 2018 — Columbus East 45, Floyd Central 0: The Olympians accounted for 426 yards of offense in their 16th consecutive victory against the Highlanders.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Highlanders look for their fifth consecutive win this season and their first over East since a 24-13 triumph on Sept. 26, 2003. ... Floyd junior RB ranks second in the state with 1,081 rushing yards and 216.2 per game. ... Highlanders QB Tristan Polk is coming off his best game of the season, throwing for 84 yards and a TD while rushing for 25 more and another score. Junior TE Kaleb Quenichet is becoming Polk's top target. He has 12 catches for 157 yards and a TD this season.
• BRAGG SAYS: "Defensively, we must wrap them up when we tackle, no broken tackles for their ball carries. Tackle, tackle, tackle. Offensively, we must get a push upfront and score touchdowns on drives. Third and fourth downs we must convert 70 percent of the time."
CLARKSVILLE AT SILVER CREEK
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Sellersburg.
• TV: ihsaatv.org.
• RECORDS: Clarksville 1-3, 1-4 in Mid-Southern Conference; Silver Creek 5-0, 4-0.
• COACHES: Clarksville — Justin Boser (1-14 in 2nd year); Silver Creek — Dave Papenhaus (5-0 in 1st year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Silver Creek 6-2.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 21, 2018 — Silver Creek 47, Clarksville 19: QB Josh Landers ran for 118 yards and two TDs and also threw for 94 yards and another score in the Dragons' sixth straight victory over the Generals.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Generals look to end their 3-game losing streak as well as their 6-game losing streak to the Dragons. Clarksville junior QB Keyshawn Minor has thrown for 736 yards and seven TDs while rushing for 181 yards and three more scores. Junior RB-WR Dae'von Fuqua tops the team with 306 rushing yards. He also has five receptions for 228 yards and two TDs. Freshman Robert Lamar is second on the team in rushing (212 yards) and has a team-best 11 receptions for 228 yards and three TDs. ... The Dragons look for the second 5-0 start in three years. ... Junior Ben Landers has filled in ably at QB for injured starter Dylan Meyers the last two weeks, but he was banged up at the end of last week's win over Scottsburg. So it's possible we'll see more of junior Bryson Gatlin, who was 1 of 2 for 40 yards and a TD last week, tonight. Landers tops the team with 240 rushing yards, while senior Heath Knight is close behind with 234. ... The Dragons are tied for 12th in the state in defensive scoring average, allowing 7.6 points per game.
• PAPENHAUS SAYS: "Clarksville is a much-improved team from past years. Offensively, between the scheme that they run and the athletes that they have, they are difficult to defend. We need to have a good night offensively and try to control the clock, keeping their explosive offense off of the field. We are showing some signs of wear and tear and have a few key pieces banged up on both sides of the ball. We need to have some younger guys step up this week."
LOUISVILLE HOLY CROSS AT PROVIDENCE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Murphy Stadium.
• RECORDS: Holy Cross 4-1, Providence 2-3.
• COACHES: Holy Cross — Bob Bronger. Providence — Larry Denison (50-44 in 9th year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Providence 6-4.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 21, 2018 — Providence 14, Holy Cross 7: Kaden Williams ran for two first-quarter TDs to lead the Pioneers over the Cougars.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Pioneers look to bounce back from last week's narrow loss to Charlestown. ... Senior RB Colin Flake leads the Providence rushing attack with 415 yards (83 per game) and five TDs. Junior RB Jeremy Gettelfinger has gained 227 yards and a TD while senior QB Bishop Edwards has run for 196 yards and three TDs. Edwards, a LB as well, also tops the team with 29 tackles, while senior LB Alec Fougerousse has 27 and Gettelfinger 21.
JEFFERSONVILLE AT CATHEDRAL
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Arlington Field, Indianapolis.
• RECORDS: Jeffersonville 1-4, Cathedral 3-2.
• COACHES: Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (1-4 in 1st year); Cathedral — Bill Peebles (9-8 in 2nd year, 83-73 in 15th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Cathedral 2-0.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 21, 2018 — Cathedral 55, Jeffersonville 14: Fighting Irish QB Orin Edwards threw for 300 yards and four TDs in the victory at Blair Field.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Red Devils try to end their 2-game losing skid as they face the Fighting Irish, who are ranked No. 3 in the Class 5A coaches poll and No. 4 in 5A in the Associated Press poll. ... The Jeff offense showed some positive signs on last Friday's fourth-quarter scoring drive at Floyd Central that was capped off by Shaun Wimberly Jr.'s 10-yard pass to Gervasio Mitchell. The Red Devils would like to carry over from the momentum from that into tonight's game.
SCOTTSBURG AT CHARLESTOWN
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Reis Field.
• RECORDS: Scottsburg 2-3, 2-3 in MSC; Charlestown 3-2, 2-2.
• COACHES: Scottsburg — Kyle Mullins (12-27 in 6th year); Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (90-36 in 12th year; 96-49 in 14th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Charlestown 2-0.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 21, 2018 — Charlestown 40, Scottsburg 21: Marion Lukes ran for 308 yards and four TDs in the Pirates' victory.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: Charlestown looks to carry the momentum of three straight wins. ... Lukes ranks 10th in the state in rushing yards (840) and is 13th in rushing yards per game (168), according to maxpreps.com. Senior WR Braiden Murphy tops the team with eight receptions for 156 yards. Junior safety Deke Brown leads the defense with 49 total tackles, while senior Bo Braunecker has 42, including 11 for losses. Brody Wagers (33 tackles), Brice Sweeney (32) and Addison Logsdon (31) aren't far behind. ... The Pirates are 31st in the state in defensive scoring average, allowing only 11 points per game.
• HAWKINS SAYS: "Scottsburg is very big and strong, we will need to use our quickness to an advantage. They fly to the ball on defense and our very well coached, we will have to play well to win."
BLOOMINGTON NORTH AT NEW ALBANY
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Buerk Field.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: Bloomington North 4-1, New Albany 1-4.
• COACHES: Bloomington North — Scott Bless (62-94 in 15th year at North, 77-124 in 20th overall); New Albany — Steve Cooley (11-14 in 3rd year, 133-129 in 25th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Bloomington North leads 1-0.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 21, 2018 — Bloomington North 24, New Albany 13: The Cougars dominated the second half, rallying from a 13-3 halftime hole for the 11-point victory.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: New Albany looks to end its 4-game losing skid. ... Sophomore RB Myles Johnson leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 425 yards and two TDs on 89 carries. Sophomore QB-RB Kyondre Winford is second on the squad with 340 rushing yards and two TDs. Sophomore Derell Simmons has thrown for 317 yards while splitting time at QB with Winford. Senior Malachai Peters has eight receptions for 198 yards and a TD while DeJon Winburn has 14 catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
ROCK CREEK AT SWITZERLAND COUNTY
• TIME: 7:30 p.m.
• LOCATION: Vevay.
• RECORDS: Rock Creek 2-3, Switzerland County 4-1.
• COACHES: Rock Creek — Josh Caldwell (2-3 in 1st year); Ryan Jesop (15-28 in 5th year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Switzerland County 1-0.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 21, 2018 — Switzerland County 46, Rock Creek 32: The Pacers scored 39 unanswered points, after falling behind 20-7, to spoil the Lions' first-ever Homecoming.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Lions look to carry over the momentum of last week's 61-0 win over Jasonville Community. ... Senior QB Johnathon Browning, who is coming off an incredible performance against Jasonville, has thrown for 622 yards and 12 TDs while rushing for 412 yards and two TDs. Senior WR Luis Corrales has 13 receptions for 343 yards and six TDs.
• CALDWELL SAYS: "It's going to be a very tough road test for us on Friday. Our staff feels like we have turned a corner and all of our players bought into our new system and way of doing things. We are hoping to show that come Friday. Turnovers again will be a deciding factor for us, we must hold onto the ball to be successful."
