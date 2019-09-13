Week 4 of the high school football season is upon us and it offers several intriguing matchups. Foremost among Friday night’s games is the battle for the Rusty Anchor between New Albany and Floyd Central, as well as the Town Championship between Providence and Clarksville.
NEW ALBANY AT FLOYD CENTRAL
• TIME: 8 p.m.
• LOCATION: Weigleb Stadium.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM; WNAS-88.1 FM.
• RECORDS: New Albany 1-2, 0-1 in Hoosier Hills Conference; Floyd 2-1, 0-0.
• COACHES: New Albany — Steve Cooley (11-12 in 3rd year; 133-127 in 25th year); Floyd Central — James Bragg (7-6 in 2nd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Floyd Central 23-16.
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 12, 2018 — Floyd Central 17, New Albany 7: Tyler Edwards ran for 109 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Highlanders to their fourth consecutive win over the Bulldogs.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Bulldogs look to bounce back from their 32-13 loss at Jeffersonville last Friday. New Albany showed some positive signs late in that game with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns after falling behind 32-0. The Bulldogs, however, couldn't overcome penalties and turnovers. ... Sophomore quarterbacks Derell Simmons (270) and Kyondre Winford have combined to throw for 396 yards and two TDs with five interceptions so far. Classmate Myles Johnson tops the team with 215 rushing yards, while Winford is second with 168. Sophomore Dejon Winburn (9 catches for 70 yards) and Malachai Peters (6-151) are the team's top receivers. ... The Highlanders will try to keep the momentum going from back-to-back wins over Providence and Vincennes Lincoln. ... Floyd junior RB Wenkers Wright has rushed for 640 yards (213.3 per game) and seven TDs in the first three games. Elkhart Central RB Mark Brownlee leads the state with 238 rushing yards per game, according to MaxPreps.
• BRAGG SAYS: "The key to the game is execution. Offensively, we must sustain drives and neutralize their blitzing. Defensively, we must not fall asleep in the secondary and get 11 green helmets to the football every play."
PROVIDENCE AT CLARKSVILLE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Clarksville.
• RECORDS: Providence 1-2, Clarksville 1-2.
• COACHES: Providence — Larry Denison (49-43 in 9th year); Clarksville — Justin Boser (1-12 in 2nd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Providence 34-7.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 7, 2018 — Providence 59, Clarksville 7: Kaden Williams ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pioneers to their eighth straight win over the Generals.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Pioneers look to bounce back from back-to-back losses to Floyd Central and Silver Creek. ... In its current 8-game win streak against the Generals, Providence has outscored them by an average of 51-9.9 points per game. ... Colin Flake leads the Pioneers' rushing attack with 245 yards and three TDs on 49 carries while Jeremy Gettelfinger has gained 192 yards on 30 carries. Senior LB Alec Fougerousse paces Providence with 18 total tackles, while Gettelfinger is second with 16 stops. ... Clarksville's last win in the series was a 24-20 triumph on Oct. 12, 2012. ... The Generals' offense is led by juniors Keyshawn Minor and Dae'von Fuqua. Minor, the QB, has thrown for 550 yards and seven TDs while rushing for 136 yards and three more scores. Fuqua, an RB/WR, has rushed for 281 yards. He also has four receptions for a team-high 186 yards and two TDs. Freshman RB Robert Lamar is averaging 12.6 yards per carry and also has a team-best six receptions for 157 yards and three TDs. Fuqua, a DB on defense, tops the team with 25 tackles, while senior LB Clayton Aranda is second with 24.
EASTERN AT SILVER CREEK
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Silver Creek.
• RECORDS: Eastern 0-3, 0-2 in Mid-Southern Conference; Silver Creek 3-0, 2-0.
• COACHES: Eastern — Luke Dean (11-35 in 5th year); Silver Creek — Dave Papenhaus (3-0 in 1st year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Silver Creek 7-1.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 7, 2018 — Silver Creek 33, Eastern 7: QB Josh Landers rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for 70 yards and two more TDs in the Dragons' seventh straight win over the Musketeers.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Musketeers come in having lost five in a row and 10 of their last 11 dating back to last season. They have been outscored 148-47 in their first three games this season, including a 54-18 loss at Clarksville two weeks ago and a 56-21 setback to Brownstown Central last Friday. ... The Dragons are seeking the second 4-0 start in program history. ... Silver Creek has outscored its first three foes by a combined score of 73-19. The Dragons are tied for 12th in the state in points per game allowed (6.33). ... QB Dylan Meyers has thrown for 244 yards and three TDs and rushed for a team-high 115 yards and three more touchdowns. Heath Knight and Easton Messer are both second on the team with 106 rushing yards each.
• PAPENHAUS SAYS: "This week we have to get our inside run game going. We have spent a lot of time working with the O-line getting them to gel as a unit. Eastern is a really solid team, they have a big size advantage on us and offensively they do some things that can give our defense problems. We will have to play well Friday. We have some guys banged up right now, so we are going to be counting on some new faces to step up and help us get the job done."
JEFFERSONVILLE AT COLUMBUS EAST
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Stafford Field.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: Jeffersonville 1-2, 1-1 in HHC; Columbus East 1-2, 0-0.
• COACHES: Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (1-2 in 1st year); Columbus East — Bob Gaddis (198-39 in 19th year at East, 316-139 in 41st year overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Columbus East 25-10.
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 5, 2018 — Columbus East 50, Jeffersonville 3: Aided by a trio of first-half turnovers by the Red Devils, the Olympians rolled to their 15th consecutive win in the series.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Olympians are coming off back-to-back losses — 42-31 to Columbus North and 20-14 to Pickerington (Ohio) Central. ... East is averaging 404.6 yards of offense a game. It is led by QB Cole Gilley, who has completed 46 of 96 passes for 673 yards and seven TDs with only one interception. His top targets are Dalton Back (20 catches for 270 yards and 3 TDs) and Lance Greiwe (15-199-2). Mark McDonald leads the rushing attack with 380 yards and five TDs. Junior LB Parker Harrison tops the team with 43 total tackles. ... The Red Devils, who haven't been the Olympians since a 14-0 triumph on Oct. 10, 2003, will try to build off last week's 32-13 victory over New Albany. If senior QB Shaun Wimberly Jr. isn't fully recovered from his hamstring injury, junior Gervasio Mitchell looks to get his second straight start. ... Junior RB Jordan Ferguson is coming off a breakout performance, 16 carries for 176 yards and a TD, against the Bulldogs.
CHARLESTOWN AT NORTH HARRISON
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Ramsey.
• RADIO: WPMQ-99.3 FM.
• RECORDS: Charlestown 1-2, 1-2; North Harrison 2-1, 2-1.
• COACHES: Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (88-36 in 12th year, 94-49 in 14th overall); Mark Williamson (47-31 in 8th year at NH, 63-49 in 11th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Charlestown 34-8.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 7, 2018 — Charlestown 34, North Harrison 22: Marion Lukes ran for 346 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Pirates to victory.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Pirates look to carry over the momentum from last Friday night's 49-14 victory over Clarksville. ... According to MaxPreps, Lukes ranks 15th in the state, and second in Class 3A, with an average of 141.7 rushing yards per game. He is also averaging 186 all-purpose yards per game. ... Junior Deke Brown paces the Pirates with 22 total tackles, while Brice Sweeney and Addison Logsdon have 19 apiece. Bo Braunecker, Lukes and Brody Wagers have 17 each. Braunecker tops the team with six TFL, including three sacks.
• HAWKINS SAYS: "North Harrison is very physical and they run the ball very well. We will have to match their power if we are going to slow them down."
CRAWFORD COUNTY AT ROCK CREEK
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Woehrle Field.
• RECORDS: Crawford County 0-3, Rock Creek 1-2.
• COACHES: Crawford County — Jeremy Reynolds (2-11 in 2nd year); Rock Creek — Josh Caldwell (1-2 in 1st year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Crawford County 2-0.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 8, 2018 — Crawford County 6, Rock Creek 0: The Wolfpack shutout the Lions for one of its two wins last season.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Wolfpack has lost its first three games this season by a combined score of 162-18. That includes a 72-0 setback at West Washington in Week 2. ... Crawford blasted the Lions 52-14 two years ago, before winning just 6-0 last year. ... The Lions look to bounce back after last week's 34-0 loss at Lexington (Ky.) Sayre. ... Rock Creek is off to a 1-2 start for the third consecutive season.
• CALDWELL SAYS: "We are excited to be off the road after three long road trips, and excited to defend our home field. We've had a great week of practice, [we're] extremely focused and ready to go out and win the day. I think the keys to the game are turnovers — we need to cut them down on our side and we need to create them on defense."
