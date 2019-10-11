The marquee matchup of Week 8 is also the marquee matchup of the season so far.

Silver Creek at Brownstown Central at 7 p.m. Friday night isn't just a battle of state-ranked unbeatens, it's also the de facto Mid-Southern Conference championship game.

"We are excited about the opportunity that Friday’s game brings," first-year Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. "This program has the utmost respect for Brownstown’s program, and are looking forward to this matchup."

There's plenty to be excited about and plenty of storylines surrounding tonight's clash of titans.

The Dragons (7-0, 6-0), who are ranked No. 9 in Class 4A in the Associated Press polls released earlier this week, are off to a perfect start under their rookie head coach. And, they have done it in spite of injuries.

Starting quarterback Dylan Meyers suffered a broken ankle late in Silver Creek's Week 3 win at Providence. Junior Ben Landers stepped in for Meyers and stepped up for the Dragons. However, Landers was banged up late in the Week 5 victory at Scottsburg and junior Bryson Gatlin took over under center for the Dragons in their Week 6 win over Clarksville. Landers was back under center in last week's victory at North Harrison and, with Meyers still sidelined, will be back there Friday night.

Meanwhile Brownstown (7-0, 6-0), which is No. 5 in 3A in the AP polls and No. 6 in 3A in the Indiana Football Coaches Association rankings, is led by its quarterback. Senior QB Derek Thompson has run for more than 1,000 yards and thrown for over 400 this season for the Braves, who have won 19 consecutive games against MSC competition and all eight of their matchups against the Dragons since Creek revived its program.

Below is a look at all of the games involving local teams.

.

BEDFORD NL AT FLOYD CENTRAL

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Weigleb Stadium.

• RECORDS: Bedford NL 2-5, 2-2 in Hoosier Hills Conference; Floyd Central 5-2, 3-1.

• COACHES: Bedford NL — Steve Weber (30-39 in 7th year at BNL, 158-68 in 20th overall); Floyd Central — James Bragg (10-7 in 2nd year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Floyd Central 25-15.

• LAST MEETING: Oct. 26, 2018 — BNL 35, Floyd Central 7: McCall Ray ran for two TDs and threw for another as the Stars scored 35 unanswered points to beat the Highlanders in the sectional semifinals.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Stars look to end their 2-game losing streak. ... Tonight is Senior Night for Floyd. ... The Highlanders try to carry over the momentum of last week's win at Jennings County. ... Junior RB Wenkers Wright has rushed for 1,333 yards and 17 TDs this season. Junior QB Tristan Polk has thrown for 703 yards and five TDs. WR Kaleb Quenichet has 20 catches for 373 yards, while Landon Deweese has 15 receptions for 183 yards.

• BRAGG SAYS: "The keys for Friday is to match their intensity on both sides of the ball. Defensively we must be disciplined and do our job against their option run game. Offensively we must secure the football and not get caught behind the chains — no negative plays."

.

CLARKSVILLE AT CORYDON CENTRAL

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Panther Field.

• RECORDS: Clarksville 1-6, 1-5 in Mid-Southern Conference; Corydon Central 2-5, 1-5.

• COACHES: Clarksville — Justin Boser (1-16 in 2nd year); Corydon — Aaron Humphrey (6-21 in 3rd year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Clarksville 19-16.

• LAST MEETING: Oct. 5, 2018 — Corydon 35, Clarksville 24: The Panthers rolled to their 10th straight win over the Generals.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Generals try to end their 5-game losing streak. ... Junior QB Keyshawn Minor has thrown for 1,244 yards and 11 TDs. Junior WR-RB Dae'von Fuqua has 19 receptions for 630 yards and four TDs and has rushed for 306 yards. ...The Panthers are coming off back-to-back losses.

• BOSER SAYS: "Friday, is a big game for us to get our second win of the season. We got our offense going last week and we are looking to continue with that this week. We had big games from Dae’von Fuqua, who had 236 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Keyshawn Minor who threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns. We also believe our defense will be more firm this week the return of our leading tackler Clayton Aranda."

.

EDINBURGH AT ROCK CREEK

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Woehrle Athletic Complex.

• RECORDS: Edinburgh 0-7, Rock Creek 2-5.

• COACHES: Edinburgh — Tyler DeSpain (0-7 in 1st year); Rock Creek — Josh Caldwell (2-5 in 1st year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: No meetings.

• LAST MEETING: None.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Lancers have lost eight straight, dating back to last season, and 28 of their last 29 games. ... The Lions look to bounce back from back-to-back losses, including last week's 72-0 loss at North Daviess. ... Tonight is Military Appreciation Night and the Lions will wear special "Hometown Hero" uniforms.

• CALDWELL SAYS: "Friday will be another tough game for our guys. Edinburgh is much better than their records shows, outside of their losses to Milan and Traders Point, they have all been within a score. After getting beat down last week I think our guys are ready to come out and play their best and get back in the W column."

.

JENNINGS COUNTY AT JEFFERSONVILLE

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Blair Field.

• RECORDS: Jennings County 3-4, 1-3 in HHC; Jeffersonville 2-5, 2-2.

• COACHES: Jennings County — Justin Sharp (3-4 in 1st year); Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (2-5 in 1st year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Jeffersonville 24-5.

• LAST MEETING: Oct. 12, 2018 — Jeffersonville 56, Jennings County 7: The Red Devils built a 28-0 halftime lead en route to a lopsided win over the Panthers.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Panthers look to bounce back from their 55-24 loss to Floyd Central. ... Jennings QB Lance Bailey has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 1,746 yards and 11 TDs. His top target is senior WR Jared Corya, who has 53 receptions for 812 yards and seven TDs. ... The Red Devils look for their second straight win and their first 2-game win streak since 2016. ... Jeff tries to keep its offense rolling, after compiling 450 yards last Friday in its 35-7 win at Madison. ... QB Shaun Wimberly Jr. will try to continue his hot hand after throwing for 232 yards and a trio of TDs (all to Devaca Parks) in the win over the Cubs.

.

NEW ALBANY AT MADISON

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Cubs Field.

• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.

• RECORDS: New Albany 2-5, 1-3 in HHC; Madison 1-6, 1-3.

• COACHES: New Albany — Steve Cooley (12-15 in 3rd year at NA, 134-130 in 25th overall); Madison — LeRoy Wilson (1-6 in 1st year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: New Albany 25-9.

• LAST MEETING: Sept. 22, 2017 — New Albany 37, Madison 0: Darquan Richardson ran for 163 yards and a TD to lead the Bulldogs to victory over the Cubs.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Bulldogs look for their second straight win and their third in a row against the Cubs. ... Sophomore RB Myles Johnson leads the team with 721 rushing yards and seven TDs. QB Kyondre Winford isn't far behind with 578 rushing yards and two TDs. He's also thrown for 341 yards and three TDs.

• COOLEY SAYS: "Madison has a dangerous offense and a very aggressive defense. We will have to block well and tackle their backs and not give up the slant and deep ball. We’ve worked hard again this week on fundamentals and we will play hard Friday night."

.

PROVIDENCE AT MILAN

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: The Teepee.

• RECORDS: Providence 3-4, Milan 5-2.

• COACHES: Providence — Larry Denison (51-45 in 9th year); Milan — Ryan Langferman (83-51 in 12th year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: Oct. 5, 2018 — Providence 42, Milan 13: Kaden Williams had five touchdowns — four rushing and an INT return — and rushed for 211 yards to lead the Pioneers over the Indians.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: Providence is looking for its second straight win. ... Senior RB Colin Flake has rushed for 679 yards and eight TDs this season for the Pioneers. QB Bishop Edwards is coming off a near-100-yard game on the ground. ... The Indians are seeking their third win in a row. ... Milan is a pass-first team. Senior QB Parker Lewis has thrown for 1,185 yards and 17 TDs so far this season. Junior RB Cole Steele has run for 308 yards and three TDs this season.

.

SALEM AT CHARLESTOWN

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Reis Field.

• RECORDS: Salem 5-2, 5-2 in MSC; Charlestown 5-2, 4-2.

• COACHES: Salem — R.J. Hartsfield (35-34 in 7th year at Salem, 92-36 in 12th year overall); Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (92-36 in 12th year at CHS, 98-49 in 14th overall).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Charlestown 22-18.

• LAST MEETING: Oct. 19, 2018 — Salem 27, Charlestown 20: QB Brandon Corbin threw for 283 yards and two TDs while also running for two more scores as the Lions upset the Pirates in the first round of the sectional.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Lions look for their fourth consecutive win. ... The Pirates will try for their sixth straight win and to avenge last year's season-ending loss. ... Charlestown senior RB Marion Lukes has rushed for 1,319 yards and 16 TDs this season. Senior WR Braiden Murphy tops the team with nine catches for 236 yards and two TDs.

• HAWKINS SAYS: "RJ has them playing at a high level with a ton of emotion, we will have to match that intensity. Turnovers and big plays will determine the game."

.

SILVER CREEK AT BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Blevins Stadium.

• RECORDS: Silver Creek 7-0, 6-0 in MSC; Brownstown Central 7-0, 6-0.

• COACHES: Silver Creek — Dave Papenhaus (7-0 in 1st year); Brownstown Central — Reed May (266-52 in 27th year).

• SERIES RECORD: Brownstown 8-0.

• RANKINGS: Silver Creek — No. 9 in Class 4A in Associated Press poll; Brownstown Central — No. 5 in 3A in AP, No. 6 in IFCA poll.

• LAST MEETING: Oct. 5, 2018 — Brownstown 33, Silver Creek 21: QB Hayden Kinsler threw three TDs passes and ran for another score for the Braves, who scored on all five of their first-half possessions en route to a 33-7 lead.

• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Dragons look for their eighth straight win. ...Senior RB Heath Knight leads the Dragons with 380 rushing yards and six TDs while Ben Landers has 353 yards and five TDs and Messer 290 yards and two TDs. ... Silver Creek is 13th in the state in scoring defense, giving up 8.14 points per game. The Dragons are also tied for 26th in average victory margin (26.43 ppg). ... The Braves try for their eighth win in a row and their ninth straight over Silver Creek. ... Brownstown senior QB Derek Thompson has run for 1,043 yards while throwing for 432 yards and five TDs. ... The Braves rank 11th in state in scoring (44.14 ppg) and are 30th in average victory margin (25.57 ppg).

