It may be hard to believe, but the final week of the regular season is upon us.
This week's slate is highlighted by several big conference clashes. Foremost among those are a trio of Hoosier Hills contests — Bedford North Lawrence at Jeffersonville, Floyd Central at Seymour and Jennings County at New Albany.
Among the other games involving local teams, Providence closes its regular season in difficult fashion — a road game at Class 2A No. 5 Linton-Stockton.
Here is a quick look at all of tonight's matchups involving area squads.
BEDFORD NL AT JEFFERSONVILLE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Blair Field.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: Bedford NL 2-6, 2-3 in Hoosier Hills Conference; Jeffersonville 3-5, 3-2.
• COACHES: Bedford NL — Steve Weber (30-40 in 7th year at BNL, 158-69 in 20th overall); Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (3-5 in 1st year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Jeffersonville 26-14.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 31, 2018 — BNL 34, Jeff 12: Stars QB McCall Ray threw for 122 yards and a TD while rushing for 100 yards and three more scores to lead BNL to its third win in four years over the Devils.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Stars look to end their 3-game losing streak. ... The Red Devils try for their third consecutive win, which would be their first 3-game win streak since 2016. ... Senior RB Isaac Findley ran for 167 yards and scored three TDs in last week's 54-29 win over visiting Jennings County.
.
CHARLESTOWN AT EASTERN
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Pekin.
• RECORDS: Charlestown 6-2, 5-2 in Mid-Southern Conference; Eastern 0-8, 0-7.
• COACHES: Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (93-36 in 12th year at CHS, 99-49 in 14th overall); Eastern — Luke Dean (11-40 in 5th year at EHS, 32-80 in 11th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Charlestown 12-0.
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 12, 2018 — Charlestown 52, Eastern 0: Marion Lukes ran for 330 yards and five TDs in the Pirates' big win.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Pirates will try for their seventh straight win to end the regular season. ... Charlestown senior RB Marion Lukes has rushed for 1,468 yards and 19 TDs this season. Senior WR Braiden Murphy tops the team with nine catches for 236 yards and two TDs. Junior LB Deke Brown tops the team with 91 total tackles, while senior LB Bo Braunecker has 73, including 20 for losses.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL AT SILVER CREEK
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Sellersburg.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: Corydon Central 2-6, 1-6 in MSC; Silver Creek 8-0, 7-0.
• COACHES: Corydon Central — Aaron Humphrey (6-22 in 3rd year); Silver Creek — Dave Papenhaus (7-1 in 1st year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Corydon 6-3.
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 12, 2018 — Silver Creek 34, Corydon 14: Ben Landers ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a TD pass from his brother, Josh, in the Dragons' third straight win over the Panthers.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Dragons look to bounce back from their first loss of the season at Brownstown Central. ... Senior RB Heath Knight leads the Dragons with 425 yards and six TDs while Ben Landers has 442 yards and five TDs and Easton Messer 342 yards and three TDs. ... Silver Creek is 19th in the state in scoring defense, giving up 9.88 points per game.
• PAPENHAUS SAYS: "Corydon is a well-coached team that plays really hard. I think they are banged up, but their offense still presents challenges. They run very hard, and the quarterback is a good player. They will give us problems if we don’t come focused defensively. Our offensive line will need to establish the line of scrimmage against Corydon’s big and strong defensive line."
.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT SEYMOUR
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Bulleit Stadium.
• RECORDS: Floyd Central 6-2, 4-1 in HHC; Seymour 4-4, 2-3.
• COACHES: Floyd Central — James Bragg (11-7 in 2nd year); Seymour — Michael Kelly (14-14 in 3rd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Seymour 12-10.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 7, 2018 — Seymour 27, Floyd Central 22: Nathan O'Mara ran for 267 yards and three TDs as the Owls outlasted the Highlanders.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Highlanders look to finish the regular season with their third win in a row. ... Floyd junior RB Wenkers Wright has rushed for 1,483 yards — which ranks sixth in the state and second in 5A — and 19 TDs. Junior QB Tristan Polk has thrown for 837 yards and six TDs. Junior WR Kaleb Quenichet has 23 receptions for 421 yards and a TD. Senior FS Seth Burks tops the team with 67 tackles while junior OLB Trace Richards is second with 54 stops, including seven sacks. Senior P/K Cole Hussung is averaging 37.6 per punt and is 26-for-30 on PATs and has booted six FGs.
• BRAGG SAYS: "[We need to] finish the regular season strong. Plan and simple."
.
JENNINGS COUNTY AT NEW ALBANY
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Buerk Field.
• RECORDS: Jennings County 3-5, 1-4 in HHC; New Albany 3-5, 2-3.
• COACHES: Jennings County — Justun Sharp (3-5 in 1st year); New Albany — Steve Cooley (13-15 in 3rd year at NAHS, 135-130 in 25th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: New Albany 28-8.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 31, 2018 — New Albany 55, Jennings County 17: QB Dylan Clark completed 3 of 4 passes for 105 yars and three touchdowns — all in the first half — in the Bulldogs' third consecutive wins over the Panthers.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Bulldogs look for their third straight win and their fourth in a row against the Panthers. ... Sophomore RB Myles Johnson has run for 871 yards and 10 TDs this season. Sophomore QB Kyondre Winford has thrown for 425 yards and four TDs while also running for 588 yards and two more scores. Sophomore WR Dejon Winburn tops the team with 17 catches for 175 yards and three TDs.
.
NORTH HARRISON AT CLARKSVILLE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Newcom Field.
• RECORDS: North Harrison 3-4, 3-4 in MSC; Clarksville 2-6, 2-5.
• COACHES: North Harrison — Mark Williamson (48-34 in 8th year at NHHS, 64-52 in 11th overall); Clarksville — Justin Boser (2-16 in 2nd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Clarksville 23-12.
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 12, 2018 — North Harrison 47, Clarksville 6: Jaylen Peake ran for 186 yards and four TDs to lead the Cougars to their sixth straight win over the Generals.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Cougars are led by junior RB Aaron Nevil, who has run for 496 yards and nine TDs, and senior QB Jarrett Fenn, who has rushed for 489 yards and seven TDs. ... The Generals try for their first 2-game win streak since 2014. ... Junior QB Keyshawn Minor has thrown for 1,250 yards and 11 TDs and run for 251 yards and six more scores. Junior WR-RB Dae'von Fuqua has 21 receptions for 636 yards and four TDs and has rushed for 365 yards. Freshman RB Robert Lamar has run for 279 yards and also has 14 receptions for 307 yards and four TDs.
• BOSER SAYS: "This Friday is another tough MSC opponent. The key to this game is stopping their run game. North Harrison runs a tough power run game and for us to be successful we will need to get four or five defensive stops. Last week we were able to create 3 turnovers, we will need to continue with those takeaways this week. Offensively we need to continue to build off what we have done the last two weeks. Against Brownstown we had 330 yards passing and last week we had 247 rushing yards. The key will be to have a balanced attack this week. Friday we honor our 8 Seniors, Clayton Aranda, Bobby Cummings, Evan Davis, Reece Hughes, Trenton Murphy, Kohe Quarles, Konner Sowers, and Dayton Taylor."
.
PROVIDENCE AT LINTON-STOCKTON
• TIME: 7:30 p.m.
• LOCATION: Williams Field.
• RECORDS: Providence 3-5, Linton-Stockton 7-1.
• COACHES: Providence — Larry Denison (51-46 in 9th year); Linton-Stockton — Brian Oliver (71-16 in 7th year).
• RANKINGS: Linton-Stockton — No. 5 in Class 2A in Associated Press poll.
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Tied, 1-1.
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 12, 2018 — Providence 35, Linton-Stockton 14: Kaden Williams had 236 yards of total offense and four touchdowns to lead the Pioneers over the Miners.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: Providence is looking to bounce back from its 20-0 loss at Milan last Friday. ... Senior RB Colin Flake has rushed for a team-high eight TDs this season for the Pioneers.
