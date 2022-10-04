Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback (which was delayed to Wednesday this week), where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Unfortunately we only have time for an abbreviated version of the QB this week, so we’re going to jump right in and go to the weekly honors.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Elijah Jennings (New Albany): The senior running back ran the ball 37 times for 221 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 27-20 triumph at Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Jeffersonville on Friday night.
GAME BALLS
Anthony Davis (Clarksville): The senior linebacker tallied 10 total tackles, including three for losses and two quarterback sacks, in the Generals’ 46-8 victory over visiting Greenwood Christian.
Alex Harden (Charlestown): The senior linebacker recorded 15 total tackles, including 13 solo stops, and also recovered a fumble in the Pirates’ win over Corydon Central.
Luke French (Providence): The senior linebacker recorded eight tackles, including six solo stops, and recovered a fumble in the Pioneers’ 43-21 triumph at Milan.
Dakota Johnson (New Albany): The junior running back ran 34 times for 150 yards in the ‘Dogs’ win over the Devils.
Luke Kruer (Providence): The junior wideout/safety/punter had four catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the Pioneers’ win at Milan. On defense, Kruer tallied five tackles. He also had a pair of punts for 76 yards (38 per kick).
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The senior running back ran 15 times for 250 yards (16.7 per carry) and three touchdowns, and also returned a fumble for a TD, in the Generals’ big win over Greenwood Christian.
Sean McAfee (Charlestown): The junior linebacker tallied 13 total tackles, including 12 solo stops and a sack, in the Pirates’ triumph over Corydon.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The junior quarterback completed 12 of 21 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns (against two interceptions) while running 31 times for 239 yards and three more scores in the Pirates’ win over Corydon Central.
Zion Mansfield (Jeffersonville): The senior running back ran the ball 22 times for 144 yards and a pair of TDs in the Devils’ loss to the Bulldogs.
Tre Martin (Charlestown): The freshman defensive back totaled 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops, and defended a pass in the Pirates’ win over the Panthers.
Zander Morris (Charlestown): The senior wideout had six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates’ victory.
Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown): The senior wide receiver had four catches for 65 yards and a TD in the Pirates’ win. Defensively, he also picked off a pass.
Malachi Rios (Charlestown): The senior defensive lineman totaled five solo tackles, including four for losses and a quarterback sack, in the Pirates’ win over Corydon Central.
Malachi Starks (Rock Creek): The tallied a couple of touchdowns, including the game-winner on a 70-yard kickoff return, in the Lions’ 30-26 victory over visiting Irvington Prep on Saturday.
Don Starling (Jeffersonville): The senior wide receiver had four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Red Devils’ loss to New Albany.
Cade Unruh (Providence): The junior running back-wide receiver/defensive back had a huge performance in the Pioneers’ win. He ran the ball 16 times for 113 yards and a touchdown while also taking in two passes for 10 yards. On defense he had a team-high nine tackles, including eight solo stops, and an interception.
Brian Wall (Providence): The junior wideout/safety accounted for 102 all-purpose yards in the Pioneers’ win. On offense he had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown while returning two kickoffs for 69 yards and one interception for 8 yards. On defense, he registered seven tackles (including six solo stops), caused a fumble and picked off a pass.
WEEK 8 LOOK-AHEAD
Brownstown Central (4-3, 4-1) at Silver Creek (3-4, 3-2), 7 p.m. Friday: The Dragons try to bounce back from their 41-0 loss to North Harrison when they host the Braves.
Charlestown (6-1, 5-0) at Salem (2-5, 2-4), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pirates look to continue their quest for the Mid-Southern Conference title when the visit the Lions, who are coming off a 47-46 win at Eastern.
Corydon Central (3-4) at Providence (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pioneers aim to carry over the momentum from their 43-21 triumph at Milan.
North Harrison (5-2) at Clarksville (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday: The Generals try to build off of their 46-8 win over Greenwood Christian when they host the Cougars, who are coming off a big win at Silver Creek.
Jeffersonville (1-5, 0-4) at Columbus East (3-4, 3-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Red Devils look to rebound from their 27-20 loss to New Albany when they visit the Olympians.
Seymour (5-2, 4-1) at New Albany (2-5, 2-2), 7 p.m. Friday: The Bulldogs look to carry over the momentum from their win at Jeff when they host the HHC co-leading Owls, who have won four in a row.
Floyd Central (3-4, 2-2) at Jennings County (1-6, 0-4), 7 p.m. Friday: The Highlanders hope to bounce back from their last-seconds loss to Bedford North Lawrence when they visit the Panthers, who have lost five in a row.
Dugger Union (2-2) at Rock Creek (2-2), noon Saturday: The Lions look for their second straight win when they host the Bulldogs for their Homecoming.
