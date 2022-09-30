HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wetzel, North Harrison run wild in win over Dragons

SELLERSBURG — It was a night Silver Creek would like to forget.
It seemed like nothing worked for the Dragons as North Harrison rolled to a 41-0 win over their Mid-Southern Conference rivals on Friday.
The Cougars (5-2, 5-2) scored on four straight possessions and five of their six in the first half en route to a 35-0 lead.
Senior running back Sawyer Wetzel carried the football 11 times for 228 yards in the first half, scoring on touchdown runs of 49, 23 and 71 yards. He finished with 248 yards on 15 carries.
“Their big running backs wore us down a little bit,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “He’s a good back.”
Wetzel now has 1,239 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns this season.
“I have to give all the credit to my line, they blocked great,” he said. “We pretty much wanted to get on them early, and that’s what we did.”
Silver Creek (3-4, 3-2) took the opening kickoff and drove to the Cougars’ 21, where Kaden Oliver’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete. The Dragons got only three first downs the remainder of the half, and one in the second half.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids playing,” said Papenhaus, who had eight players sidelined with injuries.
“They are just ahead of when they are supposed to be playing. We’ll go back to the lab and get ready for next week.”
After Creek’s failed fourth-down try on its opening possession, the Cougars took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish on Wetzel’s 49-yard touchdown run.
“They are a good veteran bunch. They exposed us where we are weak and young right now,” Papenhaus said.
The second half started with a running clock because of the mercy rule. On the kickoff North Harrison lost running back Owen Whittaker to a leg injury. He was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
The Dragons continue conference play next Friday night when they host Brownstown Central.
NORTH HARRISON 41, SILVER CREEK 0
North Harrison 21 14 0 6 — 41
Silver Creek 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
NH — Sawyer Wetzel 49-yard run (Joshua Waynescott kick).
NH — Wetzel 23 run (Waynescott kick).
NH — Wetzel 71 run (Waynescott kick).
Second quarter
NH — Owen Whittaker 33 run (Waynescott kick).
NH — Payton King 1 run (Waynescott kick).
Fourth quarter
NH — Colten King 5 run (kick failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
North Harrison (40-364): Sawyer Wetzel 15-248, David Langdon 7-50, Owen Whitaker 4-35, Payton King 7-33, Colton McKinney 2-8, Kaleb Kellems 1-6, Riley Schneider 1-5.
Silver Creek (22-48): Charles Berkley 14-43, Jamari Powell 5-11, Wyatt Hoffman 1-1, Kaden Oliver 2-(-7).
Passing
North Harrison (2-6-1-56): Langdon 2-6-1-56.
Silver Creek (6-16-1-37): Oliver 6-16-1-37.
Receiving
North Harrison: Schneider 1-35, Kellems 1-21.
Silver Creek: Darius Gray 2-16, Bryce Henderson 2-15, Ben Robertson 1-10, Berkley 1-(-4).