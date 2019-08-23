NEW ALBANY — New Albany coach Steve Cooley spent much of the time leading up to New Albany’s season-opener against Evansville Harrison talking up the potential of his sophomores.
If Friday’s contest was any indication, it looks like his super sophs could deliver in a big way during the 2019 campaign.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead behind those sophomores — including quarterbacks Kyondre Winford and Derrell Simmons, wideouts Malachi Peters and Ja’raylan Johnson and running back Myles Johnson — and cruised to a 26-6 win over Evansville Harrison.
“It’s a young team, and we’re going to get better each week, and our seniors did a great job leading us tonight too,” Cooley said. “I was proud of our effort, and our kids competed.”
Winford, a 5-foot-8, 156-pound sophomore, threw for 111 yards passing and an interception and gained 119 yards on the ground.
“He executed, he played great on offense and defense for us,” Cooley said. “He ran, he threw — he’s a sophomore kid who is learning to run the option and is throwing the ball for us, and our offensive line did a great job as well.”
New Albany and Harrison swapped unsuccessful offensive possessions before New Albany broke free midway through the first quarter. On second down, Winford hit Peters for a 39-yard bomb down the New Albany sideline to bring the Bulldogs into the red zone. A few plays later, they connected for a 12-yard touchdown to give the hosts the lead, which they kept for good.
After forcing a Harrison three-and-out, Winford scampered off-tackle for a 38-yard touchdown run. The ensuing kick by Towner Perry gave New Albany a 13-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Harrison managed to tighten things up during the second quarter. After a lengthy drive, L.J. Oxley hit Ja’Twan Watson for a 12-yard touchdown pass with four minutes remaining in the first half. After Bryce Lee’s kick attempt was blocked, the Warriors were still within one score, 13-6.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot quite a bit,” Evansville Harrison coach Lane Oxley said. “We had some opportunities, missed some open guys, missed a couple blocks here and there. We just have to keep plugging away.”
New Albany quickly answered. Behind Winford and Johnson, the Bulldogs chewed up yardage and Johnson’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone and the kick gave New Albany some breathing room headed into halftime, leading 20-6.
Winford added a 7-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to extend the New Albany lead.
One bugaboo for the Bulldogs was penalties. New Albany had two first-quarter touchdown runs, one by Winford and another by Dejon Winburn, called back due to holding penalties. It’s not unusual for that to happen for a young team in its first game of the season, but Cooley said he would still make it a focus.
“This is probably the simplest game plan I’ve had in the last 10 years I’ve had as a coach,” he said. “We just have to be simple next week, do what we do well, and we have to be ready to play.”
The Bulldogs will face a steep challenge as they head to Evansville to face Class 5A No. 10 Castle Friday night.
“The good thing about playing a team like Castle or [Columbus] East is you know what they’re going to do, they’re going to be physical,” Cooley said. “We’re going to be ready to play and are looking forward to the challenge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.