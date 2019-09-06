FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central’s defense picked off six passes and Wenkers Wright rambled for more than 200 yards as the Highlanders decked visiting Vincennes Lincoln 28-12 Friday night.
The junior running back finished with 206 yards and touchdown runs of 2, 54 and 7 yards.
The Highlanders improved to 2-1.
Wright and the Floyd Central offense, however, got off to a slow start.
Wright couldn’t find much daylight in the early going. In his first 10 carries, he managed just 20 yards.
Then the holes — the slightest of them — started to appear.
Late in the first quarter, Wright busted out a 25-yard run, down to the Vincennes 9.
Three plays later, Wright slipped in from the 2 with just 16.3 seconds left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Wright found quite a bit more room as he went left and darted 54 yards for the score on the second play of the possession with 9:49 left in the first half.
Wright finished the first half with 141 yards on 23 carries.
It’s a good thing because Floyd Central didn’t complete a pass on five first-half attempts.
Defensively, the Highlanders allowed just 65 yards in the first half.
In the second half, the Alices (1-2) started to move the ball when Eric Vickers came in to play quarterback.
When Vickers found Torrence Gillis down the right sideline for a 71-yard scoring pass in the third quarter, Floyd Central only led 14-6.
The Alices, however, couldn’t get closer.
Wright added his 7-yard TD run with 5:29 to extend the cushion to 21-6.
Then on the next play from scrimmage for Vincennes, Trace Willman stepped up, intercepted a Vickers pass and ran toward the right sideline and found a path to the end zone for a 41-yard return, giving the Highlanders a 28-6 cushion.
Vincennes added a late score, another pass from Vickers to Gillis for 39 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.