HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Youth will be served for Bulldogs this season

NEW ALBANY — It's back to the drawing board of sorts for the New Albany Bulldogs and Coach Steve Cooley, one year removed from a 5-5 season that saw them bow out in the opening round of the sectional against perennial power Columbus East.
The Bulldogs only return a handful of starters from last year's squad, which took East to the brink in a 31-16 loss. Chief among the departures are quarterback Dylan Clark, wide receiver Devon Gummer and linebacker Koran Givens, as well as junior running back Austin Oppel, an all-state performer who transferred to Meade County (Ky.).
"We've got a young team, we're going to get better week in and week out," Cooley, who is in his third season as the Bulldogs' mentor, said. "We've got a lot of sophomores, kids who just need to get out there and play. It's a good group. These kids really work hard and are fun to be around. But our goal is to be better Week 9 than we are Week 1.
"We've got to work on fundamentals. Keep it simple and let these kids rely on their athletic ability, and we should be okay."
Taking over for Clark will be sophomores Derrell Simmons and Kyondre Winford, both of whom will be spending some time in the backfield as well. Cooley said much of who lines up under center will depend on matchups and game flow but he foresees an equal 50-50 split basically right out of the gate.
"I can tell you to the percentage where Derrell is more accurate when he throws. We have four to five plays where Dre [Winford] is 60 to 70 percent accurate where he throws," Cooley said. "When Derrell is in playing quarterback, Keyondre is going to be in at running back. He's a special athlete, and we're going to make sure we're going to get him the ball."
Joining Winford in the backfield will be fellow soph Miles Johnson. Sophomore Malik Peters may be a top target of Simmons and Winford. The line is relatively all new, with returning junior center Nick Wood (6-foot, 253 pounds) anchoring things up front.
"He's a key piece," Cooley said of Wood. "It's nice to have him back, but again, a lot of these kids will also be playing on the other side of the ball for us too."
Junior linebacker Joe Carter and senior Gavin Perkins and junior defensive back Davaughn Stovall will be anchoring the defense, which is expected to see a lot of 3-5 and 3-4 formations, but a lot of replacement parts that include several sophomores will also supplement the experienced players.
Cooley, in stops at New Albany as well as Jeffersonville and Clarksville, has developed a reputation as an innovative offensive mind, utilizing his squad's athleticism to come up with various gimmick plays based on his personnel.
However he says his squad, despite its youth and inexperience, has developed a smashmouth mentality.
"These kids are tough, they like to hit hard and they're a physical group," he said. "These kids want to taste success, and whether that happens next week, in three weeks or next season, they have the makeup to be a really good team and know it's coming their way."
The Bulldogs open against Evansville Harrison on Friday night in place of the customary matchup against Providence, but then the big test comes with three straight road games at Castle, at Floyd Central and at Jeffersonville before returning home to play against Columbus East on Sept. 20.
"We know we're going to be front-loaded with tough teams, and we're on the road," Cooley said. "We have to keep getting better and keep fighting. We're going to have a team that our goal is to win each day and put ourselves into a position to win sectional if we can do that. It's going to be a fun challenge."