The Indiana High School Athletic Association released sectional pairings for the boys’ tennis, boys’ soccer and girls’ soccer state tournaments on Monday night.

The boys’ tennis tourney begins Wednesday around the state. The four local sites are Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany and Silver Creek. Play is slated to start at the latter three sites Wednesday, while Floyd Central was still to be announced at press time.

The Jeff and Silver Creek sectionals are scheduled to finish Thursday, while New Albany is slated to end Friday.

Floyd Central has won 33 straight sectional titles while the Bulldogs have won 16 in a row and the Red Devils 13. Borden ended Creek’s 29-year reign last year. Those two teams will face off at 4 p.m. Wednesday in one semifinal.

The winners at all four sectionals will advance to next week’s Silver Creek Regional.

The schedules for all sectionals involving local teams are below.

FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL

Match 1: North Harrison vs. Floyd Central, TBA

Match 2: Eastern vs. Crawford County, TBA

Match 3: Salem vs. Match 1 winner, TBA

Final: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, TBA

JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL

Match 1: Providence vs. Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Match 2: Clarksville vs. New Washington, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Final: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 4:30 p.m. Thursday

NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL

Match 1: Corydon Central vs. CAI, 4:15 p.m. Wednesday

Match 2: Lanesville vs. South Central, 4:15 p.m. Thursday

Match 3: New Albany vs. Match 1 winner, 4:15 p.m. Thursday

Final: Match 2 vs. Match 3 winner, 4:15 p.m. Friday

SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL

Match 1: Henryville vs. Charlestown, 4 p.m. Wednesday

Match 2: Silver Creek vs. Borden, 4 p.m. Wednesday

Final: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 4 p.m. Thursday

The soccer tournaments are scheduled to start across the state next Monday. Below is a list of sectional pairings involving our area teams.

BOYS CLASS 3A SEYMOUR

Match 1: Floyd Central vs. Seymour

Match 2: Jennings County vs. Columbus North

Match 3: New Albany vs. Columbus East

Match 4: Jeffersonville vs. Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner

Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner

CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURGMatch 1: Madison vs. North Harrison

Match 2: Charlestown vs. Scottsburg

Match 3: Salem vs. Silver Creek

Match 4: Corydon Central vs. Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner

Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner

CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN

Match 1: Lanesville vs. Henryville

Match 2: CAI vs. Providence

Match 3: Austin vs. Trinity Lutheran

Match 4: Rock Creek vs. Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner

Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner

GIRLS CLASS 3A FLOYD CENTRAL

Match 1: Bedford NL vs. Jeffersonville

Match 2: Floyd Central vs. Seymour

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner

Match 4: Jennings County vs. New Albany

Final: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner

CLASS 2A MADISON

Match 1: North Harrison vs. Salem

Match 2: Silver Creek vs. Charlestown

Match 3: Scottsburg vs. Madison

Match 4: Corydon Central vs. Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner

Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner

CLASS A PROVIDENCE

Match 1: Providence vs. Southwestern

Match 2: Austin vs. Trinity Lutheran

Tags

Recommended for you