The Indiana High School Athletic Association released sectional pairings for the boys’ tennis, boys’ soccer and girls’ soccer state tournaments on Monday night.
The boys’ tennis tourney begins Wednesday around the state. The four local sites are Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany and Silver Creek. Play is slated to start at the latter three sites Wednesday, while Floyd Central was still to be announced at press time.
The Jeff and Silver Creek sectionals are scheduled to finish Thursday, while New Albany is slated to end Friday.
Floyd Central has won 33 straight sectional titles while the Bulldogs have won 16 in a row and the Red Devils 13. Borden ended Creek’s 29-year reign last year. Those two teams will face off at 4 p.m. Wednesday in one semifinal.
The winners at all four sectionals will advance to next week’s Silver Creek Regional.
The schedules for all sectionals involving local teams are below.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Match 1: North Harrison vs. Floyd Central, TBA
Match 2: Eastern vs. Crawford County, TBA
Match 3: Salem vs. Match 1 winner, TBA
Final: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, TBA
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Match 1: Providence vs. Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Match 2: Clarksville vs. New Washington, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Final: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Match 1: Corydon Central vs. CAI, 4:15 p.m. Wednesday
Match 2: Lanesville vs. South Central, 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Match 3: New Albany vs. Match 1 winner, 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Final: Match 2 vs. Match 3 winner, 4:15 p.m. Friday
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Match 1: Henryville vs. Charlestown, 4 p.m. Wednesday
Match 2: Silver Creek vs. Borden, 4 p.m. Wednesday
Final: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 4 p.m. Thursday
The soccer tournaments are scheduled to start across the state next Monday. Below is a list of sectional pairings involving our area teams.
BOYS CLASS 3A SEYMOUR
Match 1: Floyd Central vs. Seymour
Match 2: Jennings County vs. Columbus North
Match 3: New Albany vs. Columbus East
Match 4: Jeffersonville vs. Match 1 winner
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner
CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURG

Match 1: Madison vs. North Harrison
Match 2: Charlestown vs. Scottsburg
Match 3: Salem vs. Silver Creek
Match 4: Corydon Central vs. Match 1 winner
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner
CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN
Match 1: Lanesville vs. Henryville
Match 2: CAI vs. Providence
Match 3: Austin vs. Trinity Lutheran
Match 4: Rock Creek vs. Match 1 winner
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner
GIRLS CLASS 3A FLOYD CENTRAL
Match 1: Bedford NL vs. Jeffersonville
Match 2: Floyd Central vs. Seymour
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner
Match 4: Jennings County vs. New Albany
Final: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
CLASS 2A MADISON
Match 1: North Harrison vs. Salem
Match 2: Silver Creek vs. Charlestown
Match 3: Scottsburg vs. Madison
Match 4: Corydon Central vs. Match 1 winner
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner
CLASS A PROVIDENCE
Match 1: Providence vs. Southwestern
Match 2: Austin vs. Trinity Lutheran
