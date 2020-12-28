HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Dragons dominate MSC honors

On the strength of its first Mid-Southern Conference championship, the Silver Creek football team had nine players earn league postseason honors.
Six of those Dragons were first-team all-conference selections. They were senior running back/linebacker Ben Landers, junior wide receiver/defensive back Trey Schoen, senior quarterback Dylan Meyers, sophomore running back/linebacker LaShun Mays Jr., senior defensive back Bryson Gatlin and junior tight end/defensive lineman Myles Rountree.
This past season Landers ran 130 times for 1,167 yards (116.7 per game) and 17 TDs while also recording 14 receptions for 230 yards and a trio of touchdowns. On defense, he had a team-best 37 total tackles.
Schoen was an all-purpose weapon for the Dragons, running 40 times for 576 yards (14.4 per carry) and seven TDs while also tallying a team-high 18 receptions for 362 yards and four TDs.
Meyers completed 45 of 73 passes (a 61.6 completion percentage) for 829 yards and 13 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He also ran for 104 yards and two TDs.
Mays, meanwhile, ran 98 times for 680 yards and 12 TDs.
On offense, Rountree had six receptions for 138 yards and four touchdowns.
Landers, Schoen, Mays, Gatlin and Rountree were all key members of a defense that allowed only 10.3 points per game to conference foes.
Charlestown senior linebacker Deke Brown and Clarksville sophomore running back Robert Lamar also garnered first-team honors.
Brown tallied 129 total tackles (12.9 per game) — 69 solo stops and 60 assists. He had one sack while causing, and recovering, a fumble. On offense, he ran for 201 yards and a TD.
Lamar ran 177 times for 1,149 yards (114.9 per game) and nine touchdowns this past season. He also had seven receptions for 28 yards. On defense, he finished fourth on the team in total tackles (51), forced and recovered a fumble. Additionally, he returned two kickoffs for TDs.
A trio of Dragons — Jake Lucas, Tim Clark and Ryley Gunther — earned honorable mention, as did Charlestown’s Brody Wagers and Lucas Gagnon as well as Clarksville’s Sam Stewart and Bryan Ramirez.
Silver Creek’s Dave Papenhaus was named MSC Coach of the Year.
ALL-MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
First team
Ben Landers, Trey Schoen, LaShun Mays, Bryson Gatlin, Dylan Meyers & Myles Rountree (Silver Creek); Lukas Hines, Jayden Steinkamp, Nick Robbins & Treyton Ream (Brownstown Central); Reese McCoskey, Trake Howard, Porter Howey, Danny Boling & Seth Call (Salem); Aaron Nevil, Noah Marrs & Landon King (North Harrison); Tyler Fessel & Chase Straub (Corydon Central); Deke Brown (Charlestown); Robert Lamar (Clarksville); Andrew Banet (Scottsburg); Brant Farris (Eastern).
Honorable mention
Jake Lucas, Tim Clark & Ryley Gunther (Silver Creek); Kiernan Tiemeyer & Dustyn Koesil (Brownstown); Peyton Farmer & DJ Gilbert (Salem); Colten Cahill & Colby Whittaker (North Harrison); Jalen Fowler & Dakota Jones (Corydon Central); Lucas Gagnon & Brody Wagers (Charlestown); Sam Stewart & Bryan Ramirez (Clarksville); Traven Crawford & Jamison Barger (Scottsburg); Justin Carr & Dallas Starrett (Eastern).
Coach of the Year: Dave Papenhaus (Silver Creek).
THREE AREA BOYS PLAY IN ALL-STAR TENNIS EVENT
A trio of area boys’ tennis players participated in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s All-Star event Dec. 12 at the Community Sports and Fitness Center in Pendleton.
The Jeffersonville duo of seniors Grant Paradowski and Charley Williams, along with New Albany senior Mitchell Meyer were three of the nine-member Southeast squad. Three other nine-member teams represented the Northeast, Northwest and Southwest parts of the state.
The Southeast team went 1-2 on the day to take third in the event, which was won by the Southwest squad.
SEVERAL AREA RUNNERS NAMED ALL-STATE
Several area cross country runners recently received All-State recognition from the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
Four runners, two boys and two girls, garnered first-team honors. Borden senior Gavin Just and Christian Academy freshman Alexander Pinckney earned that recognition in Class A on the boys’ side. On the girls’ side, Providence sophomore Maci Hoskins was first team in 2A, as was Floyd Central junior Jaydon Cirincione in 4A.
Meanwhile, four boys and two girls garnered honorable mention.
On the boys’ side, the Borden trio of senior Blake Hoffman and juniors Lody Cheatham and Sterling Mikel received honorable mention in Class A, as did Floyd Central freshman Will Conway in 4A.
On the girls’ side, the Floyd Central duo of sophomore Savanna Liddle and freshman Kaitlyn Stewart were honorable mention selections.
Five other Floyd Central runners previously received Academic All-State honors from the IATCCC.
Senior Natalie Clare garnered first-team honors while seniors Sydney Baxter and Ann Driggs, as well as juniors Meredith Bielefeld and Megan Carey garnered honorable mention.