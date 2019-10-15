Following its loss at Brownstown Central last Friday, the Silver Creek football team dropped out of the Class 4A Top 10 in the new Associated Press polls released Tuesday. The Dragons, however, were still among those receiving votes.
Silver Creek (7-1), which was ranked No. 9 last week, received four voting points — two behind Hobart — and was fifth among those teams outside the Top 10. Thanks to their win, the Braves (8-0) moved up two spots to No. 4 in 3A.
Meanwhile Floyd Central (6-2) received two voting points — four behind Elkhart Central and six behind Whiteland — and was third among those outside of the 5A Top 10.
The complete polls are below.
AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 and rating points:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Avon (11) 8-0 256
2. Lafayette Jeff (2) 8-0 210
3. Homestead 8-0 200
4. Brownsburg 6-2 196
5. N. Central 6-2 148
6. Merrillville 7-1 90
7. Warsaw 7-1 78
8. Carmel 5-3 74
9. Fishers 6-2 68
10. Warren Central 5-3 64
Others receiving votes: FW Snider 30, Center Grove 10, Ben Davis 6.
Class 5A
1. New Palestine (12) 8-0 240
2. Valparaiso 8-0 210
3. Cathedral 6-2 192
4. FW Dwenger 7-1 170
5. Decatur Central 6-2 116
6. Franklin 7-1 114
7. Mishawaka 6-2 92
8. Concord 7-1 72
9. Lafayette Harrison 6-2 62
10. Bloomington North 6-2 36
Others receiving votes: Whiteland 8, Elkhart Central 6, Floyd Central 2.
Class 4A
1. New Prairie (9) 8-0 230
2. E. Central (2) 8-0 200
3. E. Noble (1) 8-0 184
4. Marion 7-1 168
5. Plymouth 7-1 150
6. Ev. Memorial 7-1 106
7. Mississinewa 7-1 68
8. Ev. Central 6-2 62
9. Delta 7-1 60
10. Mooresville 6-2 42
Others receiving votes: Hammond Morton 22, Leo 10, DeKalb 8, Hobart 6, Silver Creek 4.
Class 3A
1. Chatard (6) 7-1 228
2. W. Lafayette (6) 7-1 226
3. Heritage Hills 8-0 194
4. Brownstown 8-0 148
5. Mishawaka Marian 7-1 118
6. Brebeuf 6-2 110
7. Gibson Southern 6-2 88
8. West Noble 8-0 74
9. Southridge 7-1 46
10. Guerin Catholic 5-3 38
Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 28, Knox 16, Yorktown 6.
Class 2A
1. Western Boone (6) 7-1 212
2. Cass 7-1 194
3. Pioneer (2) 7-1 186
4. Ev. Mater Dei (3) 6-2 172
5. Linton 7-1 126
6. Heritage Christian 7-1 118
7. Boone Grove (1) 8-0 96
8. Eastbrook 6-2 94
9. Eastern (Greentown) 8-0 50
10. Rensselaer 6-2 34
Others receiving votes: Scecina 16, Eastern Hancock 16, Andrean 4, Triton Central 2.
Class A
1. Indpls Lutheran (10) 7-0 250
2. South Adams (3) 8-0 236
3. Southwood 8-0 196
4. Adams Central 7-1 164
5. N. Vermillion 7-1 156
6. W. Washington 8-0 138
7. Parke Heritage 7-1 108
8. N. Decatur 7-1 82
9. Lafayette Catholic 5-3 64
10. Churubusco 6-2 24
Others receiving votes: Traders Point Christian 6, Sheridan 2, Milan 2, Monroe Central 2.
PIONEERS STILL NO. 3
The Providence volleyball team remained ranked No. 3 — both in Class 4A and throughout all four classes — in the IndianaPrepVolleyball.com’s Z-Ratings released Monday.
The Pioneers (25-1) face Jennings County at 6 p.m. Thursday night in the first round of the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional.
IPV.COM Z-RATINGS
Top 25
1. New Castle
2. Yorktown
3. Providence
4. Hamilton SE
5. Barr-Reeve
6. McCutcheon
7. Munster
8. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
9. Ev. Memorial
10. FW Dwenger
11. Crown Point
12. Center Grove
13. LaPorte
14. Castle
15. Wapahani
16. Brownstown Central
17. NorthWood
18. Penn
19. Leo
20. Muncie Burris
21. Pendleton Heights
22. Angola
23. FW Concordia
24. Trinity Lutheran
25. Zionsville
Class 4A: 1. New Castle, 2. Yorktown, 3. Providence, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. McCutcheon, 6. Munster, 7. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 8. Crown Point, 9. Center Grove, 10. LaPorte.
Class 3A: 1. Ev. Memorial, 2. FW Dwenger, 3. Brownstown Central, 4. NorthWood, 5. Leo, 6. Muncie Burris, 7. Angola, 8. FW Concordia, 9. Northwestern, 10. Greensburg.
Class 2A: 1. Barr-Reeve, 2. Wapahani, 3. Hagerstown, 4. Heritage Christian, 5. Andrean, 6. Frankton, 7. Shenandoah, 8. Linton-Stockton, 9. Fairfield, 10. Tecumseh.
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Cowan, 3. Pioneer, 4. Loogootee, 5. Springs Valley, 6. Morgan Township, 7. Laf. Central Catholic, 8 (tie). Covington, FW Blackhawk, 10. Bloomfield.
BOTH FLOYD CC TEAMS RANKED
The Floyd Central girls’ cross country team is ranked 10th in the state, while the Highlander boys are rated 14th, in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches polls released Monday.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday at the Crawford County Regional.
.
IATCCC POLLS
Girls
1. FW Carroll
2. Zionsville
3. Columbus North
4. Carmel
5. Bloomington North
6. Chatard
7. Brebeuf
8. Cathedral
9. Fishers
10. Floyd Central
11. Bloomington South
12. Hamilton SE
13. Homestead
14. West Lafayette
15. FW Dwenger
16. Pike
17. North Central
18. Noblesville
19. Lake Central
20. Brownsburg
21. FW Concordia
22. Valparaiso
23. Warsaw
24. Penn
25. Lowell
Boys
1. FW Concordia
2. Carmel
3. Brebeuf
4. Homestead
5. Noblesville
6. Brownsburg
7. Bloomington South
8. Fishers
9. Columbus North
10. Zionsville
11. Center Grove
12. Valparaiso
13. Crown Point
14. Floyd Central
15. Harrison
16. Westfield
17. Hamilton SE
18. Franklin Central
19. West Lafayette
20. Bloomington North
21. Jasper
22. Cathedral
23. North Central
24. Columbia City
25. Jennings County
