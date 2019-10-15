Floyd Central Jeffersonville football-1.jpg
Floyd Central wide receiver Calvin Brown extends over the end zone after breaking the Red Devil tackles during the Highlanders' game against Jeffersonville on Friday. 

Following its loss at Brownstown Central last Friday, the Silver Creek football team dropped out of the Class 4A Top 10 in the new Associated Press polls released Tuesday. The Dragons, however, were still among those receiving votes.

Silver Creek (7-1), which was ranked No. 9 last week, received four voting points — two behind Hobart — and was fifth among those teams outside the Top 10. Thanks to their win, the Braves (8-0) moved up two spots to No. 4 in 3A.

Meanwhile Floyd Central (6-2) received two voting points — four behind Elkhart Central and six behind Whiteland — and was third among those outside of the 5A Top 10.

The complete polls are below.

AP POLLS

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 and rating points:

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Avon (11) 8-0 256

2. Lafayette Jeff (2) 8-0 210

3. Homestead 8-0 200

4. Brownsburg 6-2 196

5. N. Central 6-2 148

6. Merrillville 7-1 90

7. Warsaw 7-1 78

8. Carmel 5-3 74

9. Fishers 6-2 68

10. Warren Central 5-3 64

Others receiving votes: FW Snider 30, Center Grove 10, Ben Davis 6.

Class 5A

1. New Palestine (12) 8-0 240

2. Valparaiso 8-0 210

3. Cathedral 6-2 192

4. FW Dwenger 7-1 170

5. Decatur Central 6-2 116

6. Franklin 7-1 114

7. Mishawaka 6-2 92

8. Concord 7-1 72

9. Lafayette Harrison 6-2 62

10. Bloomington North 6-2 36

Others receiving votes: Whiteland 8, Elkhart Central 6, Floyd Central 2.

Class 4A

1. New Prairie (9) 8-0 230

2. E. Central (2) 8-0 200

3. E. Noble (1) 8-0 184

4. Marion 7-1 168

5. Plymouth 7-1 150

6. Ev. Memorial 7-1 106

7. Mississinewa 7-1 68

8. Ev. Central 6-2 62

9. Delta 7-1 60

10. Mooresville 6-2 42

Others receiving votes: Hammond Morton 22, Leo 10, DeKalb 8, Hobart 6, Silver Creek 4.

Class 3A

1. Chatard (6) 7-1 228

2. W. Lafayette (6) 7-1 226

3. Heritage Hills 8-0 194

4. Brownstown 8-0 148

5. Mishawaka Marian 7-1 118

6. Brebeuf 6-2 110

7. Gibson Southern 6-2 88

8. West Noble 8-0 74

9. Southridge 7-1 46

10. Guerin Catholic 5-3 38

Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 28, Knox 16, Yorktown 6.

Class 2A

1. Western Boone (6) 7-1 212

2. Cass 7-1 194

3. Pioneer (2) 7-1 186

4. Ev. Mater Dei (3) 6-2 172

5. Linton 7-1 126

6. Heritage Christian 7-1 118

7. Boone Grove (1) 8-0 96

8. Eastbrook 6-2 94

9. Eastern (Greentown) 8-0 50

10. Rensselaer 6-2 34

Others receiving votes: Scecina 16, Eastern Hancock 16, Andrean 4, Triton Central 2.

Class A

1. Indpls Lutheran (10) 7-0 250

2. South Adams (3) 8-0 236

3. Southwood 8-0 196

4. Adams Central 7-1 164

5. N. Vermillion 7-1 156

6. W. Washington 8-0 138

7. Parke Heritage 7-1 108

8. N. Decatur 7-1 82

9. Lafayette Catholic 5-3 64

10. Churubusco 6-2 24

Others receiving votes: Traders Point Christian 6, Sheridan 2, Milan 2, Monroe Central 2.

PIONEERS STILL NO. 3

The Providence volleyball team remained ranked No. 3 — both in Class 4A and throughout all four classes — in the IndianaPrepVolleyball.com’s Z-Ratings released Monday. 

The Pioneers (25-1) face Jennings County at 6 p.m. Thursday night in the first round of the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional.   

 

IPV.COM Z-RATINGS

Top 25

 1. New Castle

 2. Yorktown

 3. Providence

 4. Hamilton SE

 5. Barr-Reeve

 6. McCutcheon

 7. Munster

 8. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

 9. Ev. Memorial 

10. FW Dwenger

11. Crown Point

12. Center Grove

13. LaPorte

14. Castle

15. Wapahani

16. Brownstown Central

17. NorthWood

18. Penn

19. Leo

20. Muncie Burris

21. Pendleton Heights

22. Angola

23. FW Concordia

24. Trinity Lutheran

25. Zionsville

Class 4A: 1. New Castle, 2. Yorktown, 3. Providence, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. McCutcheon, 6. Munster, 7. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 8. Crown Point, 9. Center Grove, 10. LaPorte.

Class 3A: 1. Ev. Memorial, 2. FW Dwenger, 3. Brownstown Central, 4. NorthWood, 5. Leo, 6. Muncie Burris, 7. Angola, 8. FW Concordia, 9. Northwestern, 10. Greensburg.

Class 2A: 1. Barr-Reeve, 2. Wapahani, 3. Hagerstown, 4. Heritage Christian, 5. Andrean, 6. Frankton, 7. Shenandoah, 8. Linton-Stockton, 9. Fairfield, 10. Tecumseh.

Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Cowan, 3. Pioneer, 4. Loogootee, 5. Springs Valley, 6. Morgan Township, 7. Laf. Central Catholic, 8 (tie). Covington, FW Blackhawk, 10. Bloomfield.

 

BOTH FLOYD CC TEAMS RANKED

The Floyd Central girls’ cross country team is ranked 10th in the state, while the Highlander boys are rated 14th, in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches polls released Monday. 

Both teams will be back in action Saturday at the Crawford County Regional. 

IATCCC POLLS

Girls

 1. FW Carroll

 2. Zionsville

 3. Columbus North

 4. Carmel

 5. Bloomington North

 6. Chatard

 7. Brebeuf

 8. Cathedral

 9. Fishers

10. Floyd Central 

11. Bloomington South

12. Hamilton SE

13. Homestead

14. West Lafayette

15. FW Dwenger

16. Pike

17. North Central 

18. Noblesville

19. Lake Central 

20. Brownsburg

21. FW Concordia

22. Valparaiso

23. Warsaw

24. Penn

25. Lowell

Boys

 1. FW Concordia

 2. Carmel

 3. Brebeuf

 4. Homestead

 5. Noblesville

 6. Brownsburg

 7. Bloomington South

 8. Fishers 

 9. Columbus North

10. Zionsville

11. Center Grove

12. Valparaiso

13. Crown Point

14. Floyd Central

15. Harrison

16. Westfield

17. Hamilton SE

18. Franklin Central

19. West Lafayette

20. Bloomington North

21. Jasper

22. Cathedral

23. North Central

24. Columbia City

25. Jennings County

