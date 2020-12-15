For the first time in over a year the Silver Creek boys’ basketball team is not the No. 1 team in Class 3A.
A pair of losses last weekend knocked the Dragons out of the top spot in 3A in the Associated Press polls released Tuesday.
Silver Creek, which was ranked No. 1 in 3A for the entirety of last season, dropped to third following its 63-61 loss at North Harrison this past Friday and its 94-84 double-overtime setback to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian on Saturday night at the Southport Fieldhouse.
Heritage Hills (4-0) is the new No. 1. The Patriots received 10 of the 13 first-place votes and 240 points in a polling of statewide media. Evansville Bosse (2-0) was second with 204 points — 27 more than Creek (3-2). Hammond (2-1), which received the other three first-place votes, was fourth with 169 points.
The Dragons are scheduled to be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night when they host Jeffersonville in what will be the Red Devils’ season-opener. That game could also be the debut of Silver Creek senior standout Trey Kaufman, who has been sidelined the first five games of the season by an ankle injury.
Meanwhile New Albany (4-1), which is coming off a 43-39 victory over Floyd Central and a 58-28 loss at Zionsville last weekend, was tied for eighth among others receiving votes with seven points in the 4A poll. The Eagles (3-2) were sixth among others receiving votes with 10.
In Class A, Christian Academy (2-0) remained on the cusp of the Top 10. The Warriors were the first team among others receiving votes with 58 points — three behind 10th-ranked Gary 21st Century.
ASSOCIATED PRESS POLLS
The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press’ boys’ high school basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total voting points and previous ranking.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (7) 3-0 248 1
2. Carmel (5) 4-0 240 2
3. Homestead (1) 5-0 190 3
4. Indpls Attucks 6-0 180 4
5. Lafayette Jeff 6-0 131 6
6. Cathedral 4-1 118 5
7. Westfield 3-0 116 10
8. Munster 0-0 76 8
9. SB Adams 3-0 61 NR
10. Fishers 2-0 45 NR
Others receiving votes: Brownsburg 37, SB Riley 23, Warren Central 20, Bloomington North 15, Columbus North 15, Zionsville 10, Michigan City 9, New Albany 7, Plainfield 7, Pike 6, Gary West 6.
Class 3A
1. Heritage Hills (10) 4-0 240 2
2. Ev. Bosse 2-0 204 3
3. Silver Creek 3-2 177 1
4. Hammond (3) 2-1 169 8
5. Greensburg 2-0 166 4
6. SB St. Joseph’s 2-1 148 5
7. Mishawaka Marian 3-1 101 9
8. Danville 0-0 90 7
9. Delta 3-0 76 10
10. Sullivan 3-0 60 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 48, Leo 31, North Harrison 20, Beech Grove 16, Western 14.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (13) 4-0 260 1
2. Linton-Stockton 4-0 218 2
3. Blackford 3-0 198 3
4. S. Spencer 6-0 178 5
5. Shenandoah 3-0 174 4
6. Covenant Christian 3-0 103 8
7. Westview 4-1 101 7
8. Parke Heritage 4-1 70 NR
9. Southwestern 4-0 63 NR
10. Central Noble 2-1 5 1 6
Others receiving votes: Andrean 48, Ev. Mater Dei 22, University 20, S. Decatur 18, Rossville 15, Northeastern 8, Madison-Grant 7, Heritage Christian 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (12) 4-0 258 1
2. Kouts (1) 6-0 234 2
3. Bloomfield 3-0 168 5
4. Loogootee 4-1 167 3
5. Covington 1-1 135 4
6. Morristown 1-0 133 6
7. Edinburgh 5-0 99 NR
8. N. Daviess 3-0 86 10
9. Lafayette Catholic 2-2 63 7
10. Gary 21st Century 1-2 61 8
Others receiving votes: Christian Academy 58, Greenwood Christian 32, W. Washington 21, Tindley 13, Ev. Christian 10, Providence Cristo Rey 8, Lanesville 8, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.