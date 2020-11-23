The Silver Creek boys’ basketball team checked in at No. 3 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s preseason Top 20 rankings released Sunday night.
The Dragons, who are the reigning Class 3A state champions, received two of the 19 first-place votes and 313 total points in the all-class poll of statewide coaches.
Lawrence North is ranked No. 1. The Wildcats received eight first-place votes and 358 points. Reigning Class 4A state champ Carmel, which Silver Creek scrimmaged last week, received five first-place votes and 341 points to rank second.
The Dragons return all five starters — led by senior standouts Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi — from a team that went 25-2 and was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A throughout last season, which ended after the sectional round of the state tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. Creek will likely be the top team in 3A again when the first Associated Press poll is released next week.
The Dragons open their 2020-21 season at Columbus East at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, Floyd Central checked in at No. 18 in the preseason poll. The Highlanders return several key players, including senior standout Jake Heidbreder, from the team that went 18-6 and captured the program’s first sectional title in 31 years last season. Floyd begins its 2020-21 campaign next Tuesday night, when it hosts Clarksville.
New Albany and Jeffersonville were among those teams also receiving votes in the IBCA poll. The Bulldogs open their season Wednesday night, when they host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are slated to start their season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when they host Indianapolis Washington.
.
IBCA PRESEASON POLL
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
Rank, School Record Pts
1. Lawrence North (8) 0-0 358
2. Carmel (5) 0-0 341
3. Silver Creek (2) 0-0 313
4. Warren Central (3) 0-0 310
5. Cathedral (1) 0-0 259
6. Brownsburg 0-0 226
7. FW Blackhawk 0-0 220
8. Homestead 0-0 216
9. Indpls Attucks 0-0 182
10. Bloomington South 0-0 154
11. Hamilton SE 0-0 130
12. Lawrence Central 0-0 103
13. Pike 0-0 103
14. Westfield 0-0 97
15. SB Adams 0-0 95
16. Barr-Reeve 0-0 90
17. Munster 0-0 81
18. Floyd Central 0-0 70
19. SB St. Joseph 0-0 66
20. Fishers 0-0 63
Other schools receiving votes: Avon, Ben Davis, Bloomington North, Brebeuf, FW Carroll, Castle, Chesterton, Columbus North, Danville, Delta, Evansville F. J. Reitz, Evansville Memorial, Gary West, Greensburg, Greenwood, Hammond, Heritage Hills, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Jefferson, Lake Central, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Merrillville, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), New Albany, Indpls North Central, North Harrison, Plainfield, Shenandoah, South Bend Riley, Tindley, Zionsville, Gary 21st Century Charter School.
.
SILVER CREEK GIRLS ENTER IBCA POLL
The Silver Creek girls’ basketball team entered the IBCA Top 20 poll for the first time this season when it was released Sunday.
Meanwhile for the second week in a row, the Dragons were ranked No. 1 in 3A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls’ Sports Association polls released Sunday.
Silver Creek (4-0) is slated to host North Harrison (4-0) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
IBCA PRESEASON POLL
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
Rank, School Record Pts
1. Penn (13) 4-0 387
2. Carmel (5) 3-0 368
3. Bedford NL (1) 3-0 348
4. Crown Point (1) 0-0 321
5. Hamilton SE 4-0 301
6. North Central 4-1 296
7. East Central 4-0 253
8. Fishers 5-1 251
9. Homestead 3-1 241
10. Salem 6-0 170
11. Noblesville 3-1 149
12. Linton-Stockton 4-0 139
13. Ben Davis 3-1 128
14. Mishawaka Marian 4-0 127
15. Silver Creek 4-0 104
16. Ev. Memorial 2-0 85
17. Franklin 4-0 77
18. Lawrence North 3-3 74
19. Mt. Vernon 2-1 60
20. FW Carroll 2-1 41
Others schools receiving votes: Andrean (3-0), Angola (2-0), Brownsburg (1-3), Castle (1-0), Center Grove (4-3), Columbus East (2-3), Columbus North (3-1), Fairfield (5-0), FW Concordia (4-0), FW South (2-0), Greensburg (0-0), Greenwood Christian (4-1), West Lafayette Harrison (1-0), Heritage Christian (4-2), Hobart (2-1), Knox (4-0), Loogootee (1-0), Martinsville (4-1), Michigan City (4-0), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (3-0), Pioneer (1-0), Plainfield (5-0), Portage (0-0), Roncalli (4-0), South Bend Washington (2-2), Warsaw (4-0), Zionsville (3-2).
.
ICSGA POLLS
Records through Sunday
Class 4A: 1. Carmel 3-0, 2. Penn 4-0, 3. Bedford NL 3-0, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 4-0, 5. North Central 4-1, 6. Crown Point 0-0, 7. East Central 4-0, 8. Fishers 5-1, 9. Homestead 3-1, 10. Fort Wayne Carroll 3-1.
Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 4-0, 2. Salem 6-0, 3. Norwell 3-0, 4. Evansville Memorial 2-0, 5. Mishawaka Marian 4-0, 6. Garrett 5-0, 7. Brownstown Central 3-0, 8. Fort Wayne Concordia 4-0, 9. Washington 2-0, 10. Angola 2-0.
Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 4-0, 2. University 3-0, 3. Frankton 5-0, 4. Lafayette Central Catholic 4-0, 5. Forest Park 4-0, 6. Triton Central 4-1, 7 (tie). Clinton Prairie 3-0, Eastern 2-2, 9. Shenandoah 1-1, 10. Fairfield 5-0.
Class A: 1. Loogootee 1-0, 2. Pioneer 1-0, 3. Greenwood Christian 4-1, 4 (tie). Trinity Lutheran 2-1, Lanesville 6-1, 6. Tecumseh 0-1, 7 (tie). Jac-Cen-Del 2-1, Waldron 4-0, 9. Morgan Township 2-0, 10. Orleans 4-0.
.
PROVIDENCE SEEKING GIRLS’ SOCCER COACH
Providence is looking for a new girls’ soccer coach after the departure of Brett Bass.
Interested candidates should send a letter or email, along with details of their experience and qualifications to Providence High School Athletic Department, G-Soccer Head Coaching Position, 707 Providence Way, Clarksville, IN 47129 or Athletics@providencehigh.net.
In two seasons under Bass, the Pioneers went 12-13-6. In 2019, they were 9-5-4 and captured the program’s 12th sectional title before losing in penalty kicks in the regional semifinals. They went 3-8-2 this past season, which ended with a 2-0 loss to Trinity Lutheran in the Class A Providence Sectional final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.