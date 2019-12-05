On the strength of its second-place finish in the Hoosier Hills Conference, the Floyd Central football team had eight players earn league postseason honors.
Five of those Highlanders were first-team all-conference selections. They were junior quarterback Tristan Polk, junior running back Wenkers Wright, junior linebacker Colin Cummins, senior free safety Landon Deweese and senior kicker/punter Cole Hussung. Senior linebacker JD McKay, junior defensive end Trace Richards and junior offensive lineman Zen Michalski earned honorable mention for Floyd.
Meanwhile New Albany, which tied for third in the conference, and Jeffersonville, which tied for fifth, each had five players garner HHC honors.
For the Bulldogs, junior linebacker Brendon Sandven, junior offensive lineman Nick Wood and sophomore quarterback Ky’ondre Winford earned first-team honors. Junior strong safety Davaughn Stovall and sophomore running back Myles Johnson were honorable mention selections for New Albany.
For the Red Devils, a trio of seniors — free safety Devaca Parks, running back Isaac Findley and linebacker Ethan Rogers — garnered first-team recognition. A pair of Jeff juniors, defensive back Anthony Mack and linebacker Jalon Cobbs, were honorable mention picks.
The entire team is listed below.
ALL-HHC TEAM FOOTBALL
First team: Cole Gilley, Dalton Back, Mark McDonald, Lance Greiwe, Seth Chandler, Tyler Settle & Parker Harrison (Columbus East); Tristan Polk, Wenkers Wright, Colin Cummins, Landon Deweese & Cole Hussung (Floyd Central); Brendon Sandven, Nick Wood & Ky’ondre Winford (New Albany); Devaca Parks, Isaac Findley & Ethan Rogers (Jeffersonville); Jacob Hobbs, Derek Hutchens & Justice Woods (Bedford NL); Ethan Corwin & Jake Roberts (Seymour); Lance Bailey (Jennings County); Trenton Barnes (Madison).
Honorable mention: Malachi Parks, Jake O’Connor & Kai Stidham (Columbus East); JD McKay, Trace Richards, Zen Michalski (Floyd Central); Anthony Mack, Jalon Cobbs (Jeffersonville); Davaughn Stovall, Myles Johnson (New Albany); Skyler Bates, Cale Bunch (BNL); Adam Carter (Seymour); Jared Corya (Jennings County); Noah Caswell (Madison).
Final standings: Columbus East 6-0, Floyd Central 5-1, New Albany 3-3, Bedford NL 3-3, Seymour 3-4, Jeffersonville 3-4, Jennings County 1-5, Madison 1-5.
OCHSNER NAMED ALL-STATE HONORABLE MENTION
Floyd Central senior center midfielder Xander Ochsner earned All-State honorable mention from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Ochsner, a four-year starter, led the Highlanders in goals and assists this past season.
DOGS, HIGHLANDERS, DEVILS GARNER HHC HONORS
New Albany, Floyd Central and Jeffersonville all had a trio of players named to the All-Hoosier Hills Conference boys’ soccer team.
The Bulldogs were represented by seniors Kolt Kaiser and Hayden Krebs, as well as sophomore Quincey Rainey.
The Highlanders’ threesome consisted of Xander Ochsner, Drew Cromwell and Pablo Flores, all seniors.
The Red Devils’ triumvirate included Noah Milam, Jose Guillen and Drew Gerritsen, all juniors.
Conference champion Columbus East, which went 6-0-1 in league play, had four players on the first team.
New Albany also had three players on the second team. They were senior Ivan Resendiz, junior Gabe Kruer and freshman Gus Dickman.
Floyd Central also had three players — juniors Liam Fitzgerald and Jeevan Sivamohan and freshman Bryce Johnson — on the second team, while Jeff had two — junior Konnor Kimmel and freshman Ronald Lawrence.
The complete team is listed below.
ALL-HHC BOYS’ SOCCER
First team: Kolt Kaiser, Hayden Krebs & Quincey Rainey (New Albany); Xander Ochsner, Drew Cromwell & Pablo Flores (Floyd Central); Noah Milam, Jose Guillen & Drew Gerritsen (Jeff); Zach Roberts, Eric Stiles, Jorge Nieto & Christopher Quisenberry (Columbus East); Cameron Cox & Carter Hendrix (Seymour); Carson Denton (Madison); Seth Sherfick (Bedford NL); and Gavin Gunn (Jennings County).
Second team: Ivan Resendiz, Gabe Kruer & Gus Dickman (New Albany); Bryce Johnson, Liam Fitzgerald & Jeevan Sivamohan (Floyd Central); Ronald Lawrence & Konnor Kimmel (Jeffersonville); Gabe Rivera, Korbin Hatcher, Thomas Soedel & Logan Cline (Columbus East); Owen Chandler & Isaac Schafer (Seymour); Jacob Kolk & Evan Voris (BNL) and Will Heitz & Grant Smith (Madison).
Final league standings: 1. Columbus East 6-0-1; 2. New Albany 4-0-3; 3. Floyd Central 5-2; 4. Jeffersonville 3-2-2; 5. Seymour 2-3-2; 6 (tie). Bedford NL 1-4-2, Madison 1-4-2; 8. Jennings County 0-7.
FOUR HIGHLANDERS, 3 BULLDOGS EARN HHC HONORS
Floyd Central had four players, New Albany three and Jeffersonville one named to the All-HHC girls’ soccer team.
The Highlanders were represented by seniors Shelby Smith, Audrey Brumfield and Katie Yankey and sophomore Dakota Bramer.
The Bulldogs were repped by Grace Barber, Emma Lopp and Maddy Myers.
Tania Boswell was the Red Devils’ lone representative.
Floyd also had four players — Marlea Ferber, Olivia Hartz, Spencer Freiberger, Kendyl Rumple — earn honorable mention while New Albany had three (Bella Crist, Londyn Riley, Emery Tanksley) and Jeff had one (Lily Haire).
Conference champ Columbus East, which went 6-0-1 in league play, had five players selected to the first team.
The complete team is listed below.
ALL-HHC GIRLS’ SOCCER
First team: Shelby Smith, Dakota Bramer, Audrey Brumfield & Katie Yankey (Floyd Central); Grace Barber, Emma Lopp & Maddy Myers (New Albany); Jaeda Berkemeier, Emily Stiles, Lindsey Stoughton, Alana Dwenger, & Hannah Hemmerlein (Columbus East); Aidan Hiester & Mallory Moore (Seymour); Tania Boswell (Jeffersonville); Baylee Byford (Jennings County) Jennifer Ramirez (BNL); and Kennedy Stidham (Madison).
Honorable mention: Nora Dwenger, Allison Craig, Maya Federle, Karisma Parker, Chloe Miller (Columbus East); Marlea Ferber, Olivia Hartz, Spencer Freiberger, Kendyl Rumple (Floyd Central); Bella Crist, Londyn Riley, Emery Tanksley (New Albany); Bailey Lykins, Alyssa Perry (Seymour); Lily Haire (Jeff); Emily Montgomery (Jennings); Adrian Collins (BNL); Lani Stockdale (Madison).
Final league standings: Columbus East 6-0-1, Floyd Central 5-0-2, New Albany 5-2, Seymour 4-2-1, Jeffersonville 3-4, Madison 2-5, Jennings County 1-6, Bedford NL 0-7.
DRAGONS, PIRATES GARNER MSC HONORS
Silver Creek and Charlestown both had a pair of players on the All-Mid-Southern Conference boys’ soccer team and two more each earn honorable mention.
Seniors Jack Gleason and Jason Hernandez repped Silver Creek on the first team. They were joined by Charlestown’s Kameron Kimmel and Eric Evans.
Silver Creek senior Vince Winkler and freshman Landon Dixon were honorable mention selections, as were Charlestown’s Bryce Wray and Gryphon Brading.
ALL-MSC BOYS’ SOCCCER
All-conference: Lucas Lee, Jacob Chaires, Sam Craig & Ethan Lisher (Corydon Central); Jameson Hale, Alex Witt, Jackson Campbell & Noah Smith (Scottsburg); Wesley Harmon & Dylan Saltsgaver (North Harrison); Jack Gleason & Jason Hernandez (Silver Creek); Kameron Kimmel & Eric Evans (Charlestown); Luke Noel (Salem); Zach Stidham (Austin).
Honorable mention: Chris Smythe & Zane Pigg (Corydon Central); Bryce Culley & Keyton Hollan (Scottsburg); Luke Robertson & Marcus Burgher (North Harrison); Vince Winkler & Landon Dixon (Silver Creek); Bryce Wray & Gryphon Brading (Charlestown); Trevon Smedley (Salem).
Coaches of the Year: Justin Bottorff (Corydon), Brandon Jerrell (Scottsburg).
Final standings: Corydon Central 4-0-2, Scottsburg 4-0-2, North Harrison 3-1-2, Silver Creek 3-2-1, Charlestown 2-3-1, Salem 1-5, Austin 0-6.
DRAGONS ACHIEVE MSC HONORS
Silver Creek had a pair of girls make the All-Mid-Southern Conference soccer team. They were freshman Olivia Johnston and junior Natalie Day.
Also from the Dragons, Sarah Elder and Elayna Balingit were honorable mention selections.
ALL-MSC GIRLS’ SOCCER
All-conference: Gabrielle Scott, Maddie Nicolas, Lucy Robertson & Ali Saunders (North Harrison); Samantha Calhoun, Leah Miller & Callie Backherms (Salem); Olivia Johnston & Natalie Day (Silver Creek); Allyson Barger & Riley Pool (Scottsburg); Katelyn Paden (Corydon Central); Summer Eskridge (Austin).
Honorable mention: Sarah Waynescott & Abigail Couch (North Harrison); Ella Heavin & Karly Sweeney (Salem); Sarah Elder & Elayna Balingit (Silver Creek); Kady Clancy & Olivia Watson (Scottsburg); Bella Yonkers (Corydon).
Coaches of the Year: Laura Rainbolt & Holly Smith (North Harrison).
21 SOCCER PLAYERS EARN ACADEMIC ALL-STATE HONORS
The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association recently released its Academic All-State teams. Among those honored were five area girls, all from Silver Creek, and 16 local boys.
On the girls’ side, the Dragons’ quintet consisted of juniors Meredith Antz, Natalie Day, Megan Ekart, Emma Long and Alexis Thompson-Bluehs.
On the boys’ side, Providence had five players earn recognition. They were seniors Brandon Barron and Ryan Drury along with juniors Luke Hesse, Dominic LaDuke and Evan Scott.
Floyd Central had four earn recognition. They were senior Drew Cromwell along with juniors Ashton Ochsner, Jeevan Sivamohan and Tyler Werner.
Silver Creek and New Albany both had three players garner recognition. The Dragons’ trio consisted of seniors Maxwell Compton and Georgi Ganchev and junior Nate Dallmann. The Bulldogs’ triumvirate was comprised of senior Hayden Krebs and juniors Gabe Kruer and Garett Nash.
The other area boy recognized was Jeffersonville senior Lex Hawkins.
STARKS COMMITS TO HANOVER
Jeffersonville senior boys’ basketball standout Darin Starks committed to Hanover College on Wednesday.
“This is nothing but God! #COMMITTED #InatHanover,” Starks posted on Twitter.
The 5-foot-9 guard, who averaged 12.2 points per game last season, scored ?? points in the Red Devils’ season-opening win over Cincinnati Woodward this past Saturday.
KAELIN COMMITS TO SYCAMORES
Providence volleyball standout Emma Kaelin has committed to Indiana State. The junior setter dished out 929 assists (9.3 per set) for the Pioneers, who went 29-2 this past season. She also topped the team in service aces (46) while ranking third in total blocks (42) and fifth in digs (162) and kills (99).
“So excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and volleyball career at Indiana State University! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today! Go Sycamores!” Kaelin posted on social media late last week.
