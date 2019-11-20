Mid-Southern Conference runner-up Silver Creek had five football players selected to the all-league team, while Charlestown had four and Clarksville two.
Making the first team for the Dragons were Ben Landers, Heath Knight, Jonah Scott, Easton Messer and Peyton Delucio. The Pirates' quartet consisted of Marion Lukes, Bo Braunecker, Deke Brown and Avery Duncan while Dae'von Fuqua and Clayton Aranda represented the Generals.
All three local teams had a pair of players garner honorable mention. They were Taylor Betts and Trey Schoen from Silver Creek, Brody Wagers and Andrew Snider from Charlestown and Keyshawn Minor and Dayton Taylor from Clarksville.
The complete team is listed below.
ALL-MSC
First team: Derek Thompson, Jalen Tiemeyer, Braden Walker, Eli Brown, Sam Huber, Lucas Hines (Brownstown Central); Ben Landers, Heath Knight, Jonah Scott, Easton Messer, Peyton Delucio (Silver Creek); Marion Lukes, Bo Braunecker, Deke Brown, Avery Duncan (Charlestown); Jaxon Robbins, Trale Howard, Lane Price (Salem); Dae'von Fuqua, Clayton Aranda (Clarksville); Aaron Nevil, Devin Troncin (North Harrison); Brantley Deaton, Andrew Slaton (Scottsburg); Brenden Ayres (Corydon Central).
Honorable mention: Joseph Striegel, Nathan Steinkamp, Justin Brewer (Brownstown); Taylor Betts, Trey Schoen (Silver Creek); Brody Wagers, Andrew Snider (Charlestown); Brandon Corbin, Porter Howey (Salem); Keyshawn Minor, Dayton Taylor (Clarksville); Colton Cahill, Jarrett Fenn (North Harrison); Andrew Banet, Jeremy Beswick (Scottsburg); Chandler Money, Drew Smith (Corydon).
Coach of the Year: Reed May (Brownstown).
6 TO PLAY IN ALL-STAR VOLLEYBALL EVENT
Six locals are scheduled to participate in the third annual Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Sunday at Lawrence North.
Five seniors — Floyd Central's Kassidy Hoback, New Albany's Riley Winslow, Jeffersonville's Alayna Lacy and the Providence duo of Ceci Rush and Courtney Glotzbach — will play for the South squad in the Class 3A/4A All-Star match at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, Providence junior Ali Hornung will suit up for the South in the Junior All-Star match at 1 p.m.
RED DEVILS TOP 10 IN 2 POLLS
The Jeffersonville girls' basketball team continues to rise in a pair of statewide polls.
The Red Devils rose two spots, from No. 9 to No. 7, in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class Top 20 poll. Then, in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Class 4A poll, they moved up from No. 9 to No. 8.
Also in the ICGSA 3A poll, Silver Creek checked into the Top 10 at No. 7.
On cue, the Dragons (4-0) will host the Red Devils (5-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Meanwhile, Providence was among those receiving votes in the ICGSA 2A poll.
All of the polls are listed below.
IBCA POLL
Team (first-place votes) record points
1. Northwestern (14) 4-0 388
2. Crown Point (3) 2-0 360
3. Lawrence North (2) 4-0 346
4. Penn (1) 3-0 342
5. Homestead 3-0 335
6. Fishers 6-0 304
7. Jeffersonville 4-0 260
8. Hamilton SE 3-1 232
9. Brownsburg 4-1 207
10. Center Grove 3-1 196
11. North Central 2-1 187
12. Triton Central 4-0 172
13. Benton Central 4-0 140
14. Roncalli 2-0 134
15. Carmel 1-2 88
16. Salem 4-0 48
17. Ben Davis 1-3 47
18. Bedford NL 2-1 45
19. Heritage Christian 1-2 43
20. WL Harrison 1-0 34
ICGSA POLLS
Team (1st-place votes) Points
Class 4A
1. Northwestern (5) 110
2. Homestead (3) 102
3. Lawrence North (2) 96
4. Crown Point (1) 89
5. Penn 65
6. Fishers 51
7. Hamilton SE (1) 47
8. Jeffersonville 30
9. Brownsburg 29
10. North Central 21
Others receiving votes: Center Grove, Bedford NL, Ben Davis, FW Carroll, Roncalli, WL Harrison.
Class 3A
1. Benton Central (11) 110
2. Salem 87
3. Gibson Southern 78
4. Mishawaka Marian 72
5. Heritage Christian 54
6. Norwell 40
7. Silver Creek 35
8. FW Bishop Luers 22
9 (tie). Danville 21
9 (tie). Winchester 21
Others receiving votes: Greensburg, Northwood, FW Concordia, Vincennes Lincoln, Garrett, Rushville, West Lafayette, Bellmont, SB St. Joseph, Ev. Memorial, Washington, Hamilton Heights.
Class 2A
1. Triton Central (11) 116
2. North Judson (1) 104
3. Linton-Stockton 88
4. Shenandoah 67
5. Vincennes Rivet 66
6. Laf. Central Catholic 58
7. Monroe Central 42
8. University 29
9. Eastern 20
10. Crawford County 18
Others receiving votes: Cloverdale, Tipton, Covenant Christian, Alexandria-Monroe, Hammond Bishop, Providence, Frankton, Rensselaer Central, Cascade.
Class A
1. Loogootee (8) 135
2. Jac-Cen-Del (1) 115
3. Trinity Lutheran (2) 113
4. Oregon-Davis (2) 98
5. Tecumseh (2) 92
6. Southwestern 55
7. Morgan Township 44
8. Greenwood Christian 37
9. Blue River Valley 31
10. North Miami 25
Others receiving votes: Lanesville, Kouts, North Central (Farmersburg), Argos, Edinburgh, West Washington, Northfield, Pioneer, Union City.
LOCALS EARN SOCCER HONORS
Three local senior boys have been named to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-District 4 team.
Floyd Central's Xander Ochsner was named to the first team, while New Albany's Hayden Krebs and Silver Creek's Jack Gleason were selected to the second team.
Krebs, Gleason and Providence senior Alex Lancaster were also named 2019 ISCA Boys Top Team Players.
On the girls' side, Floyd Central sophomore defender Dakota Bramer and senior forward Katie Yankey were All-District 4 second-team selections.
The 2019 Showcase Games, featuring the all-district players, will take place Saturday and Sunday at North Central High School. The District 4 boys' team will play at 10:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Saturday while the District 4 girls' squad will play at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. On Sunday, the District 4 girls will play at 8:30 a.m. with the District 4 boys going at 10:15 a.m. The ISCA All-State Awards banquet will follow from 1-4 p.m.
SEEBOLD COMMITS TO EKU
Jeffersonville senior Gavin Seebold recently committed to continue his baseball and academic careers at Eastern Kentucky University.
The right-handed pitcher is coming off a solid junior season, in which he went 9-2 on the mound and earned All-Hoosier Hills Conference honorable mention recognition.
"I’m truly blessed to say that I have committed to further my academic and athletic career at Eastern Kentucky University. Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches who have helped me along the way. Proud to be a Colonel!" Seebold tweeted on Oct. 16.
