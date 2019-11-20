Silver Creek Charlestown Football-2
Silver Creek's Ben Landers brings down Charlestown's Marion Lukes during the Dragons' 13-7 win against the Pirates.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TYLER STEWART

Mid-Southern Conference runner-up Silver Creek had five football players selected to the all-league team, while Charlestown had four and Clarksville two. 

Making the first team for the Dragons were Ben Landers, Heath Knight, Jonah Scott, Easton Messer and Peyton Delucio. The Pirates' quartet consisted of Marion Lukes, Bo Braunecker, Deke Brown and Avery Duncan while Dae'von Fuqua and Clayton Aranda represented the Generals. 

All three local teams had a pair of players garner honorable mention. They were Taylor Betts and Trey Schoen from Silver Creek, Brody Wagers and Andrew Snider from Charlestown and Keyshawn Minor and Dayton Taylor from Clarksville. 

The complete team is listed below. 

ALL-MSC 

     First team: Derek Thompson, Jalen Tiemeyer, Braden Walker, Eli Brown, Sam Huber, Lucas Hines (Brownstown Central); Ben Landers, Heath Knight, Jonah Scott, Easton Messer, Peyton Delucio (Silver Creek); Marion Lukes, Bo Braunecker, Deke Brown, Avery Duncan (Charlestown); Jaxon Robbins, Trale Howard, Lane Price (Salem); Dae'von Fuqua, Clayton Aranda (Clarksville); Aaron Nevil, Devin Troncin (North Harrison); Brantley Deaton, Andrew Slaton (Scottsburg); Brenden Ayres (Corydon Central). 

     Honorable mention: Joseph Striegel, Nathan Steinkamp, Justin Brewer (Brownstown); Taylor Betts, Trey Schoen (Silver Creek); Brody Wagers, Andrew Snider (Charlestown); Brandon Corbin, Porter Howey (Salem); Keyshawn Minor, Dayton Taylor (Clarksville); Colton Cahill, Jarrett Fenn (North Harrison); Andrew Banet, Jeremy Beswick (Scottsburg); Chandler Money, Drew Smith (Corydon). 

Coach of the Year: Reed May (Brownstown). 

.

6 TO PLAY IN ALL-STAR VOLLEYBALL EVENT

Six locals are scheduled to participate in the third annual Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Sunday at Lawrence North. 

Five seniors — Floyd Central's Kassidy Hoback, New Albany's Riley Winslow, Jeffersonville's Alayna Lacy and the Providence duo of Ceci Rush and Courtney Glotzbach — will play for the South squad in the Class 3A/4A All-Star match at 4 p.m. 

Meanwhile, Providence junior Ali Hornung will suit up for the South in the Junior All-Star match at 1 p.m. 

RED DEVILS TOP 10 IN 2 POLLS

The Jeffersonville girls' basketball team continues to rise in a pair of statewide polls. 

The Red Devils rose two spots, from No. 9 to No. 7, in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class Top 20 poll. Then, in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Class 4A poll, they moved up from No. 9 to No. 8. 

Also in the ICGSA 3A poll, Silver Creek checked into the Top 10 at No. 7. 

On cue, the Dragons (4-0) will host the Red Devils (5-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. 

Meanwhile, Providence was among those receiving votes in the ICGSA 2A poll. 

All of the polls are listed below. 

IBCA POLL

Team (first-place votes)     record     points

 1. Northwestern (14)     4-0     388

 2. Crown Point (3)     2-0     360

 3. Lawrence North (2)     4-0     346

 4. Penn (1)     3-0     342

 5. Homestead     3-0     335

 6. Fishers     6-0     304

 7. Jeffersonville     4-0     260

 8. Hamilton SE     3-1     232

 9. Brownsburg     4-1     207

10. Center Grove     3-1     196

11. North Central     2-1     187

12. Triton Central     4-0     172

13. Benton Central     4-0     140

14. Roncalli     2-0     134

15. Carmel     1-2      88

16. Salem     4-0      48

17. Ben Davis     1-3      47

18. Bedford NL     2-1      45

19. Heritage Christian     1-2     43

20. WL Harrison     1-0      34

.

ICGSA POLLS

Team (1st-place votes)     Points

Class 4A 

 1. Northwestern (5)     110

 2. Homestead (3)     102

 3. Lawrence North (2)     96

 4. Crown Point (1)     89

 5. Penn     65

 6. Fishers     51

 7. Hamilton SE (1)     47

 8. Jeffersonville     30

 9. Brownsburg     29

10. North Central     21

Others receiving votes: Center Grove, Bedford NL, Ben Davis, FW Carroll, Roncalli, WL Harrison. 

Class 3A 

 1. Benton Central (11)     110

 2. Salem     87

 3. Gibson Southern     78

 4. Mishawaka Marian     72

 5. Heritage Christian     54

 6. Norwell     40

 7. Silver Creek     35

 8. FW Bishop Luers     22

 9 (tie). Danville     21

 9 (tie). Winchester     21

Others receiving votes: Greensburg, Northwood, FW Concordia, Vincennes Lincoln, Garrett, Rushville, West Lafayette, Bellmont, SB St. Joseph, Ev. Memorial, Washington, Hamilton Heights.

Class 2A

 1. Triton Central (11)     116

 2. North Judson (1)     104

 3. Linton-Stockton     88

 4. Shenandoah     67

 5. Vincennes Rivet     66

 6. Laf. Central Catholic     58

 7. Monroe Central     42

 8. University     29

 9. Eastern     20

10. Crawford County 18

Others receiving votes: Cloverdale, Tipton, Covenant Christian, Alexandria-Monroe, Hammond Bishop, Providence, Frankton, Rensselaer Central, Cascade. 

Class A

 1. Loogootee (8)     135

 2. Jac-Cen-Del     (1)     115

 3. Trinity Lutheran (2)     113

 4. Oregon-Davis (2)     98

 5. Tecumseh (2)     92

 6. Southwestern     55

 7. Morgan Township     44

 8. Greenwood Christian     37

 9. Blue River Valley     31

10. North Miami     25

Others receiving votes: Lanesville, Kouts, North Central (Farmersburg), Argos, Edinburgh, West Washington, Northfield, Pioneer, Union City. 

.

LOCALS EARN SOCCER HONORS

Three local senior boys have been named to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-District 4 team. 

Floyd Central's Xander Ochsner was named to the first team, while New Albany's Hayden Krebs and Silver Creek's Jack Gleason were selected to the second team. 

Krebs, Gleason and Providence senior Alex Lancaster were also named 2019 ISCA Boys Top Team Players. 

On the girls' side, Floyd Central sophomore defender Dakota Bramer and senior forward Katie Yankey were All-District 4 second-team selections. 

The 2019 Showcase Games, featuring the all-district players, will take place Saturday and Sunday at North Central High School. The District 4 boys' team will play at 10:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Saturday while the District 4 girls' squad will play at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. On Sunday, the District 4 girls will play at 8:30 a.m. with the District 4 boys going at 10:15 a.m. The ISCA All-State Awards banquet will follow from 1-4 p.m. 

SEEBOLD COMMITS TO EKU

Jeffersonville senior Gavin Seebold recently committed to continue his baseball and academic careers at Eastern Kentucky University. 

The right-handed pitcher is coming off a solid junior season, in which he went 9-2 on the mound and earned All-Hoosier Hills Conference honorable mention recognition. 

"I’m truly blessed to say that I have committed to further my academic and athletic career at Eastern Kentucky University. Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches who have helped me along the way. Proud to be a Colonel!" Seebold tweeted on Oct. 16. 

