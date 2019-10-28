Floyd Central's No. 1 boys' doubles team of Alex Poe and Eric Whitehouse have been named first-team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
The seniors helped the Highlanders post a 20-5 record, reach the semistate and finish with a No. 6 ranking in the state.
Floyd Central senior Connor Mason and junior Gabe Cora were honorable-mention All-State choices in singles. They were joined by Jeffersonville's Grant Paradowski, a junior, and senior Jared Wells, Providence junior Michael Hamm and Silver Creek sophomores Grant Miller and Lucas Densford.
Meanwhile Floyd (seniors Joe Lincoln and Aaron Seay), Jeffersonville (senior Charley Williams and junior Adam Crawford) and Providence (senior Landon Kruer and junior Jake Rodski) each had a doubles team garner honorable mention.
All of those aforementioned players were also named to the All-District 8 team while Clarksville's Stephen Welcher was named District 8 Coach of the Year.
Additionally, Mason, Poe, Whitehouse and Wells were four of 36 players statewide named to the All-Star team. They will represent the Southeast squad, which will be coached by Floyd's Robert Kleeman and Jeff's Curt Roehm, at Saturday's All-Star event, which will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at DePauw University.
Jeffersonville senior Joey Zelli was named to the individual Academic All-State first team. Zelli's Red Devils and Providence also achieved All-State Academic honors in the team category.
BULLDOGS, HIGHLANDERS HEAD ALL-HHC VOLLEYBALL TEAM
A trio of players from both Floyd Central and New Albany headline the All-Hoosier Hills Conference volleyball team.
The Highlander trio is comprised of senior defensive specialist Kassidy Hoback, junior middle hitter Kayden Holcomb and freshman outside hitter Caroline Hilbrich. Hoback topped Floyd in digs (178), while Holcomb led the way in total blocks (96) and service aces (40). Hilbrich was second on the squad in kills (212), aces (35) and digs (139).
The Bulldog trio is made up of senior outside hitter Riley Winslow, junior outside hitter Tess Owsley and junior libero Bree Martin. Winslow led the squad in kills (304), tied for first in aces (47) and was second in digs (250) while Owsley was third in kills (187). Martin topped the team in digs (426)
Jeffersonville senior setter/outside hitter Alayna Lacy also earned first-team honors. She led the Red Devils in kills (203), aces (73), digs (265) and assists (461) while ranking second in total blocks (15).
Each team had a player garner honorable mention. They were New Albany senior setter Blair Sprigler, Floyd sophomore outside hitter Kyra Sharp and Jeff senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Jenna Lake.
New Albany's Ryan Woosley was named Coach of the Year. He guided the Bulldogs to a three-way tie for the league title, along with Floyd and Columbus East.
.
ALL-HHC
First team: Riley Winslow, Tess Owsley & Bree Martin (New Albany); Caroline Hilbrich, Kayden Holcomb & Kassidy Hoback (Floyd Central); Alayna Lacy (Jeffersonville); Rilee Jessee & Allison Mack (Columbus East); Olivia Fish (Seymour); Hanah Bertram (Jennings County); Brooklyn Cornelius (Madison).
Honorable mention: Blair Sprigler (New Albany); Kyra Sharp (Floyd Central); Jenna Lake (Jeffersonville); Reece Whitehead & Madyson Foster (Columbus East); Chloe Criswell (Seymour); Abi Vogel (Jennings County); Haley Deckard & Carlee Kern (Bedford NL); Chloe Preocanin (Madison).
Coach of the Year: Ryan Woosley (New Albany).
Final standings: Floyd Central 6-1, New Albany 6-1, Columbus East 6-1, Seymour 4-3, Jeffersonville 3-4, Jennings County 2-5, Bedford NL 1-6, Madison 0-7.
.
EURTON NAMED SAC PLAYER OF THE YEAR
New Washington senior volleyball standout Audrey Eurton has been named the Southern Athletic Conference's Most Outstanding Player.
The setter led the Mustangs in assists (320), aces (60) and total blocks (40) while ranking second on the squad in kills (104) and digs (140) this season.
Eurton was joined on the first team by teammate, and classmate, Kalin Campbell, who led New Wash in kills (173) and was second in aces (51).
SAC champ Henryville had a trio of players named to the team. They were juniors Riley Nunn and Avery King, as well as freshman Kylie Lacy.
Christy Nunn, who guided the Hornets to a perfect 5-0 record in conference, was named Coach of the Year.
The complete team is listed below.
.
ALL-SAC
Audrey Eurton & Kalin Campbell (New Washington); Riley Nunn, Kylie Lacy & Avery King (Henryville); Sarina Belden, Abby Duncan & Linzie Wernert (Lanesville); Annabella Faith & Kaylee Logsdon (South Central).
Player of the Year: Audrey Eurton (New Washington).
Coach of the Year: Christy Nunn (Henryville).
Final standings: Henryville 5-0, Lanesville 4-1, New Washington 3-2, South Central 2-3, Borden 1-4, Crothersville 0-5.
.
BOTH FLOYD CC TEAMS RANKED
Both Floyd Central cross country teams remain ranked in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches polls released Monday.
The Highlander girls checked in at No. 10, down two spots from last week, while the Floyd boys moved up one spot to No. 12.
Both teams will compete in this Saturday's IHSAA State Finals, which will take place at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. The boys' race is slated to go off at 1 p.m. with the girls' race to follow at 1:45 p.m.
The complete polls are listed below.
IATCCC POLLS
Boys
1. FW Concorida
2. Carmel
3. Center Grove
4. Brebeuf
5. Bloomington South
6. Brownsburg
7. Columbus North
8. Homestead
9. Fishers
10. Noblesville
11. Zionsville
12. Floyd Central
13. Crown Point
14. Valparaiso
15. West Noble
16. Columbia City
17. Chesterton
18. Hamilton SE
19. Bloomington North
20. West Lafayette
21. Cathedral
22. Harrison
23. Jasper
24. Northview
25. Jennings County
Girls
1. FW Carroll
2. Zionsville
3. Columbus North
4. Carmel
5. Bloomington North
6. Brebeuf
7. Fishers
8. Chatard
9. Noblesville
10. Floyd Central
11. Homestead
12. West Lafayette
13. Hamilton SE
14. Northview
15. Valparaiso
16. Northridge
17. Bloomington South
18. Ritter
19. FW Concordia
20. Harrison
21. Cathedral
22. Portage
23. Lake Central
24. Penn
25. Brownsburg
FOUR RUNNERS ACHIEVE ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Four local runners have earned Academic All-State honors from the IATCCC.
Henryville senior Logan Owens garnered first-team honors on the boys' side, while Floyd Central senior Carley Conway achieved the same on the girls' side. Conway's teammates, juniors Sydney Baxter and Natalie Clare, garnered honorable mention.
Sports editor Craig Pearson contributed to this story.
