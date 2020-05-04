HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Floyd's Kervin commits to Hoosiers

Jonathan Kervin is following in the footsteps of two of his Floyd Central wrestling coaches and heading north for college.
The senior, who won a state championship earlier this year, has committed to Indiana University.
“It’s been between three schools for a little while,” Kervin said last week. “I just thought IU would be the best fit for me.”
Highlanders head coach Brandon Sisson and Floyd assistant coach Cooper Samuels, who is also Kervin’s uncle, both wrestled for the Hoosiers.
Kervin defeated East Central’s Bryer Hall 9-7 in the 152-pound weight-class final Feb. 22 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to claim the fifth state title in program history.
“Coach Angel [Escobedo] is a great coach and I know I’ll be taken care of up there,” said Kervin, who finished this past season with a 44-2 record. “Plus the Big Ten, it’s the best conference in the country.”
Kervin also considered Central Michigan and George Mason.
HUNTER HEADING TO IU KOKOMO
New Albany senior boys’ basketball standout Julien Hunter will continue his basketball and academic careers at IU Kokomo.
“Beyond Blessed and thankful to have the opportunity to further my education and athletic career at IU Kokomo! Go Cougars,” he wrote on Twitter this past Saturday.
The 6-foot-4 forward averaged nearly 10 points per game last season for the Bulldogs.
The Cougars are coming off a 27-7 campaign. They went 13-3 in the River States Conference, tying IU Southeast for the West Division title. IUK defeated Madonna 70-68 in the first round of the NAIA Division II national tournament before it was halted by the coronavirus.
GRENADIERS RECEIVE PLEDGE
Neil Baker II, a senior at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky. recently committed to the IU Southeast men’s basketball team.
The 5-8 point guard averaged 8.5 points and three rebounds per game for the Warhawks this past season. He also shot a team-best 77.9 percent from the free throw line.
IUS VOLLEYBALL RECEIVES COMMIT
IUS volleyball recently received a commitment from McKenzie Wright of Plain City, Ohio. The setter was a four-year letterwinner at Jonathan Alder High School.
“McKenzie is one of the most competitive players out there,” IUS coach Eric Brian said. “As a setter, she has a good soft touch and delivers a great up-tempo set to all positions.”
Wright plans to major in education at IUS.
“I fell in love with the campus, advisers and coaches,” she said. “Everyone here loves volleyball, as well as school. I feel honored to be part of the team because being a part of this team feels like a family, rather than individuals.”
Wright will be one of seven newcomers next season for the Grenadiers, who are slated to lose only one starter off a squad that went 24-7, including 13-3 in the RSC, last fall.