Floyd Central senior boys’ soccer standout Xander Ochsner has decided where he’ll continue his career.
The center midfielder, a two-time NTSPY Player of the Year finalist, is heading to Hanover College, the Highlanders announced on their Facebook page over the weekend.
Ochsner was a four-year starter for Floyd. This past season he topped the team in goals and assists en route to earning All-State honorable mention and first-team All-District 4 honors from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association, as well as making first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference.
RILEY TO FLY WITH THE PETRELS
New Albany senior girls’ soccer player Londyn Riley has committed to play for Oglethorpe University in Atlanta.
Last fall Riley, a midfielder/defender and team captain, totaled four goals and an assist for the Bulldogs, who went 9-3-2.
At Oglethorpe she’ll join her sister Madison, a freshman midfielder who started 15 matches for the Stormy Petrels this past season.
REED BOUND FOR BLUE KNIGHTS
New Albany senior girls’ basketball player Naria Reed recently committed to Olney (Ill.) Central College.
The 6-foot-2 center averaged nine points per game in her only season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Louisville Ballard.
IUS RECEIVES EARLY COMMITIU Southeast recently received a commitment from Brynna Blackburn, a junior at South Oldham (Ky.).
Blackburn averaged 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this past season for the Dragons, who went 22-9 and were the Eighth Region runners-up. She also set a single-season program record by hitting 78 3-pointers and shot 75.5 percent from the free throw line.
“Brynna will give us a definite 3-point threat and also has the athletic potential to be a complete player on both ends of the floor,” IUS coach Robin Farris said.
Blackburn is the daughter of former IUS men’s standout Keith Blackburn, who played for the Grenadiers from 1993-97 and scored more than 1,200 points while helping the team to its first-ever NAIA national tournament appearance.
PEPA COMMITS TO FIGHTING SCOTS
Caroline Pepa, a senior guard at St. Francis in Louisville and the daughter of Jeffersonville swim coach Mike Pepa, recently announced her commitment to the College of Wooster in Ohio.
Pepa was a four-year starter for the Wyverns and holds three school records — single-game assists (13), single-season assists (138) and career rebounds (677). Her junior year she was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player after averaging 11.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. This past season she averaged 7.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Wyverns, who made a 13-win improvement.
