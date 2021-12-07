HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Four local football players named All-State

A quartet of local seniors have earned All-State recognition from the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
New Albany’s Derell Simmons and Myles Johnson were named to the Class 5A Senior All-State team while Silver Creek’s Trey Schoen and Charlestown’s Kiyaunta Goodwin were selected to the 4A and 3A teams, which were released Monday, respectively.
Simmons and Johnson helped lead the Bulldogs to one of their best seasons, which included the program’s third sectional title as well as its first-ever regional championship.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Simmons, who was selected to the All-State team as an athlete, was a quarterback/defensive back for New Albany. On offense he threw for over 2,500 yards and 31 touchdowns, while also rushing for 11 more scores. On defense, he was around the Top 10 in total tackles while tying for the team lead in interceptions.
The 6-0, 197-pound Johnson, who was selected to the team as a running back, was also a key two-way player (running back/linebacker) for the Bulldogs. On offense he finished with 785 rushing yards and three touchdowns in spite of the fact that he only played a handful of games in the backfield due to injuries. On defense, he was the team’s second-leading tackler with around 130 total stops.
The 6-0, 170-pound Schoen, who was selected to the team as a defensive back, was a standout on both sides of the ball (running back/defensive back) for the Dragons. On offense, Schoen ran for a school-record 1,174 yards and 23 touchdowns. On the flip side, he helped lead the defense.
The 6-8, 325-pound Goodwin was a standout offensive lineman for the Pirates. He was a big reason why Charlestown averaged 217.2 rushing yards, 173.6 passing yards and 33.5 points per game this past season. Goodwin, who is ranked as the 29th best recruit in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and the 31st by 247 Sports, has achieved five-star status in some recruiting services. The University of Kentucky commit has taken several of his official recruiting visits in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher visited Goodwin at Charlestown. More are expected in the coming days prior to National Letter of Intent early-signing period, which will be next Wednesday through Friday.
HUNTER, RENN NAMED TO SILVER ANNIVERSARY SQUAD
Two former local boys’ basketball standouts were among the 18 named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Silver Anniversary Team, which was announced Tuesday, based on their accomplishments 25 years ago.
Former New Albany star Chad Hunter and Silver Creek standout Matt Renn were joined on the team by Travis Best (Frankfort), Don Carlisle (Ben Davis), Jamaal Davis (Merrillville), Chris DesJean (Franklin Central), Andy Foster (Frankfort), Tom Geyer (Lawrence North), Chad LaCross (East Noble), Michael Menser (Batesville), Cedric Moodie (South Bend Washington), Luke Recker (DeKalb), Kyle Runyan (Madison-Grant), Caleb Springer (Logansport), Stephen Starks (Fort Wayne Northrop), Cameron Stephens (Fort Wayne South), Ben Tonagel (LaPorte) and Josh Whitman (West Lafayette Harrison).
Hunter, Best, Davis, DesJean, Geyer, LaCross, Menser, Moodie, Runyan, Springer, Stephens and Recker, the 1997 Mr. Basketball, were All-Stars.
Hunter averaged 19.7 points and 8.5 rebounds a game as a senior for the Bulldogs, who went 23-4 and won sectional and regional titles, on his way to earning consensus first-team All-State honors. He was the program’s all-time scoring leader (with 1,463 points) until he was surpassed by Romeo Langford. Since 2008, Hunter has been pastor at New Dimension Christian Church in New Albany.
Meanwhile Renn, Carlisle, Foster, Starks, Tonagel and Whitman were named to various All-State teams.
As a senior, Renn averaged 25.7 points, 15.9 rebounds, six steals and 5.4 assists per game for the Dragons, who went 16-5, on his way to earning first-team Small School All-State honors. He went on to a standout career at Indiana State University, where he graduated fourth in rebounds, fifth in steals, seventh in assists and ninth in career points. For the past 14 years, Renn has been the Indiana State men’s basketball radio & TV analyst. He’s also a math teacher at Terre Haute North, as well as a realtor.
The 2022 Men’s Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 60th Men’s Awards Banquet on March 23, 2022.