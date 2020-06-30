Charlestown athletic director Chad Gilbert was recently elected president of the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee for the 2020-21 school year.
“We’ve got a good group. We’ve got a great commissioner, great out-going commissioner, awesome assistant commissioners who are easy to work with and do what’s in the best interest of the kids,” Gilbert said recently. “[The members] are genuinely concerned about our kids and education-based athletics. They want to do what’s right for everyone and make good decisions. With what we’re facing right now [with COVID-19] there’s going to be a lot of tough decisions coming down the pike for all of us, it’s something that we can hopefully manage to get by as unscathed as possible.”
The Executive Committee meets monthly and is responsible for organizing and directing state tournaments and meets, interpreting the association’s by-laws, determining penalties for rules violations, and establishing the association’s state office and employing a commissioner and staff to administer the association.
TRIO OF LOCAL BASEBALL PLAYERS NAMED ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association recently released its Academic All-State team, which included a trio of local players.
Floyd Central senior Daly Skees and New Albany seniors Cody Medley and Tyler Green were named to the team. Skees has committed to Hillsdale (Mich.) College while Medley has signed with Bellarmine University.
A couple of others recognized from Southern Indiana were Daniel Oberdieck of Lanesville and Jake Cole of Austin.
HARBESON COMMITS TO VINCENNES
Recent Jeffersonville graduate Ben Harbeson, a standout pitcher on the baseball team, has committed to Vincennes University.
“I’m truly blessed to announce I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Vincennes University,” Harbeson tweeted last week. “I would like to thank God, my parents, family, teammates, coaches and my friends who have helped me along the way.”
KAISER NAMED TO IHSAA STUDENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Floyd Central rising junior Keegan Kaiser is one of 18 student-athletes across the state who will begin the upcoming school year as a member of the 2020-21 IHSAA Student Advisory Committee.
Kaiser is one of nine juniors who will join nine seniors, including North Harrison’s Brooke Comer, beginning their second year with the group that will receive hands-on leadership experience in various areas via several IHSAA-sponsored events as well as to serve as a voice to the IHSAA staff.
Each year, the IHSAA receives nominations from school principals on behalf of student-athletes from IHSAA member schools. From that group of nominations, 20 are selected for interviews by members of the IHSAA Executive Committee and returning members of the SAC. From those interviews, nine incoming juniors were invited to join the group of nine returning seniors.
NEW WASH TENNIS COACH RETIRES
Wayne Davis recently announced his retirement as New Washington tennis coach. He had coached the boys’ and girls’ teams for 26 years. Logan Miles will replace Davis.
PROVIDENCE SEEKING WRESTLING COACH
Providence is seeking a wrestling head coach for the 2020-21 school year. Interested candidates should send a letter or email of interest, along with details of their experience and qualifications, to PHS Athletic Department, c/o Wrestling Coach Position, 707 Providence Way, Clarksville, IN 47129 or email PHSAthletics@providencehigh.net.
