Goose Gossage has come through with another save.
The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, who ranks 27th all-time in that statistical category, will be the last-minute replacement for Lou Piniella as the guest speaker at next month’s New Albany Sports Social fundraiser.
Piniella, a former MLB player and manager, had to drop out due to a recent development related to his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2021.
“Mr. Piniella has graciously signed a baseball for all of this year’s attendees of the event,” New Albany athletic director B.J. McAlister said in a release. “On behalf of NAHS, we wish Mr. Piniella the best and will keep him in our hearts and prayers.
“We would like to thank both (Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association)’s Ryan Thomas and Mr. Goose Gossage for their assistance in making sure the second annual New Albany Sports Social continues as scheduled. … We are thrilled to bring him to New Albany on August fifth.”
Gossage, who turned 71 last week, was a nine-time All-Star and three-time American League saves leader during his 22-year career, which was highlighted by a World Series title with the New York Yankees in 1978. Gossage, who finished his career with 310 saves, was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2008.
Tickets — which are $110 for individuals or $1,000 for a table for 10 — remain for the second annual Sports Social, which serves as a fundraiser for all of New Albany High School’s athletic programs.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 5 at The Grand in downtown New Albany. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. that afternoon for VIP ticket holders and the silent auction will begin then. A one-hour reception, which will include hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and photo opportunities with Gossage, will begin at 6 p.m. A meal will follow at 7 p.m. while the introduction of the event and special guests by Master of Ceremonies Kent Sterling, as well as the close of the silent auction, will take place at 7:45 p.m. Gossage will speak around 8 p.m., then the live auction, raffle drawing and event wrap-up will take place at 9:15 p.m.
For tickets, or more information, contact McAlister at 812-542-8507 or bmcalister@nafcs.org.
CHUMBLEY COMMITS TO APP STATE
Floyd Central rising senior softball standout Taylor Chumbley has made her college choice — Appalachian State.
“Blessed to say I am achieving my dream of playing D1 collegiate ball. Thank you Coach Hoerner and Show at App State for giving me this opportunity. And lastly, thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for helping me achieve this goal. Roll mountaineers,” Chumbley tweeted on July 9.
This past season, Chumbley clubbed a team-high 17 home runs (one shy of the program record) for the Highlanders while hitting .398, driving in 35 and scoring a team-high-tying 36 runs. Defensively, the catcher threw out eight baserunners who were trying to steal.
After the season, Chumbley was selected second-team All-State by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana.
JOHNSON, COOLEY TO REPRESENT SOUTH
Recent New Albany graduate Myles Johnson and Bulldogs head coach Steve Cooley will represent the South in this Friday night’s 56th annual Murat Shrine North/South All-Star Classic football game at Ben Davis High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The 6-foot, 198-pound Johnson, who is listed as an outside linebacker/strong safety for the South, recorded 124 total tackles last season for the Bulldogs, who won sectional and regional titles before falling to eventual Class 5A champion Indianapolis Cathedral in the semistate.
Johnson, who has signed with Kentucky Wesleyan College, also ran for 786 yards and three touchdowns as a running back for New Albany.
Cooley, meanwhile, is an assistant coach for the South.
“Great first practice for the Indiana South All Star team today,” Cooley tweeted Tuesday, along with a picture of himself and Johnson. “Very fortunate to be coaching this group of young men.”
