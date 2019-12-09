Floyd Central senior punter Cole Hussung has been named a Mr. Football position award winner by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Hussung was one of 10 position-winners across the state selected by the IFCA.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hussung had 38 punts for 1,327 yards — an average of 34.9 yards per punt — this season for the Highlanders. He was also a standpoint kicker for Floyd, making 38 of 44 point-after touchdown attempts and eight field goals while recording 41 touchbacks on 63 kickoffs.
Hussung was also the only area player named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team, also at punter.
He is scheduled to play in the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl on Dec. 21 in Cancun, Mexico.
MR. FOOTBALL POSITION AWARD WINNERS
Wide receiver — Richard Hamilton (North Central); Tight end — Mitchel Collier (Columbus North); Offensive line — Randy Holtz (FW Snider); Quarterback — Spencer Wright (Western Boone); Running back — Charlie Spegal (New Palestine); Kicker — Harrison Mevis (Warsaw); Defensive line — Kyle King (New Palestine); Linebacker — Ty Wise (Carmel); Defensive back — Maxen Hook (New Palestine); Punter — Cole Hussung (Floyd Central).
THREE OTHER AREA FOOTBALLERS RECEIVE HONOR
In addition to Hussung, three other local players have received recognition from the IFCA.
Charlestown seniors Bo Braunecker and Marion Lukes were named to the IFCA’s Class 3A Senior All-State team. Braunecker was selected as a tight end and Lukes at running back.
Meanwhile, Floyd Central junior Wenkers Wright, a running back, was selected to the IFCA’s 5A Junior All-State team.
The 6-3, 215-pound Braunecker, also a standout linebacker for the Pirates, had eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.
This past season the 5-10, 180-pound Lukes ran 167 times for 1,767 yards — 10.6 yards per carry and 160.6 yards per game — and 23 touchdowns. The Central Michigan recruit also had three receptions for 90 yards and a TD. He finished third in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in 3A, according to maxpreps.com.
Meanwhile Wright ran 231 times for 2,056 yards — 8.9 yards per carry and 171.3 yards per game — and 26 touchdowns for the Highlanders. Wright finished third in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in 5A, according to maxpreps.
RED DEVILS, DRAGONS REMAIN RANKED
The Jeffersonville girls remained No. 10 in the all-class Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 released Sunday night.
The Red Devils (9-1) also moved up one spot, from No. 10 into a tie for No. 9, in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Class 4A poll.
Meanwhile Silver Creek (7-1) also moved up one spot, from No. 7 into a tie for No. 6, in the ICGSA 3A poll.
IBCA GIRLS’ TOP 20
1 (tie). Northwestern (8) 9-0 363
1 (tie). Crown Point (4) 12-0 363
3. Lawrence North (6) 10-0 361
4. Penn (2) 9-0 326
5 (tie). Fishers 11-0 305
5 (tie). Homestead 8-1 305
7. Hamilton SE 8-1 275
8. Center Grove 9-1 227
9. Brownsburg 7-2 205
10. Jeffersonville 9-1 194
11. North Central 6-2 185
12. WL Harrison 7-0 166
13. Triton Central 9-0 154
14. Salem 7-0 143
15. Benton Central 8-1 114
16. Gibson Southern 7-0 105
17. Roncalli 6-2 74
18. Bedford NL 6-3 66
19. Lawrence Central 8-1 30
20. Carmel 3-5 26
Others receiving votes: Angola, Ben Davis, Danville, Elkhart Central, Evansville Memorial, Greensburg, Heritage, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cathedral, Jac-Cen-Del, Knox, Merrillville, Mooresville, Morgan Township, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Munster, North Harrison, Oregon-Davis, Portage, Shenandoah, Silver Creek, South Bend St. Joseph, South Knox, Tri-Central, University, Vincennes Rivet, Warren Central, Warsaw, West Lafayette, Winchester.
ICGSA POLLS
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (6) 9-0 105 1
2. Lawrence North (3) 10-0 96 2
3. Crown Point (1) 12-0 83 3
4. Homestead (1) 7-0 76 4
5. Fishers 11-0 71 5
6. Hamilton Southeastern 8-1 50 6
7. Penn 9-0 48 7
8. Center Grove 9-1 32 8
9. Brownsburg 7-2 15 9
(tie) Jeffersonville 9-1 15 10
Others receiving votes: North Central, West Lafayette Harrison, Mt. Vernon Fortville.
Class 3A
1. Salem (5) 7-0 103 2
2. Gibson Southern (6) 7-0 99 1
3. Benton Central 8-1 82 3
4. Winchester 9-0 64 6
5. Evansville Memorial 4-0 53 9
6. Norwell 7-2 40 4
(tie) Silver Creek 7-1 40 7
8. Danville 6-1 31 10
9. Greensburg 7-1 15 NR
10. FW Luers 6-2 6 NR
Others receiving votes: West Lafayette, Northwood, Boonville, Hamilton Heights, Mishawaka Marian, Vincennes Lincoln, Angola, SB St. Joseph, Heritage Christian, Washington, Bellmont.
Class 2A
1. Triton Central (9) 9-0 99 1
2. University (1) 9-0 89 3
3. Vincennes Rivet 7-1 74 2
4. Shenandoah 8-0 69 4
5. Linton-Stockton 8-2 49 7
6. Westville 10-0 37 T9
7. S. Knox 9-1 35 T9
8. N. Judson 5-2 23 T5
9. Crawford Co. 9-3 20 NR
10. Monroe Central 4-2 15 T5
(tie) South Central Union Mills4-2 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Central Catholic, Lapel, Covenant Christian, Clinton Prairie, Forest Park, Eastern, Northeastern.
Class A
1. Loogootee (6) 6-1 98 1
2. Oregon-Davis (2) 7-1 90 4
3. Jac-Cen-Del (1) 7-1 83 2
4. Trinity Lutheran (2) 6-1 73 5
5. Tecumseh 5-2 60 3
6. Morgan Twp. 7-2 51 6
7. Lanesville 9-2 39 7
8. Pioneer 6-1 29 10
9. Greenwood Christian 5-2 20 9
10. Kouts 9-2 19 8
Others receiving votes: Union City, North Miami, Orleans, Springs Valley, Traders Point Christian Academy, Anderson Prep Academy, Edinburgh, Bethesda Christian, Blue River Valley.
