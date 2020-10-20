Only one of five schools will receive a treat the day before Halloween.
That’s because Silver Creek senior boys’ basketball standout Trey Kaufman will announce his college choice on Oct. 30. He made that announcement on his Instagram page Tuesday.
Last month the 6-foot-8 forward, who is a consensus Top 40 player nationally, announced his “Top 5” schools as Indiana, Indiana State, North Carolina, Purdue and Virginia.
In the Class of 2021, Kaufman is ranked as the 31st best player in the country by 247Sports and No. 32 by Rivals.com. He is ranked as the top player in Indiana by both.
While Kaufman is familiar with the three in-state schools, especially Indiana State (where his uncle and former Silver Creek standout Matt Renn played), he visited the campuses of UNC and UVA in early September.
It’s been a rapid rise for Kaufman over the past couple of seasons.
As a sophomore, he averaged 14.8 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game for the Dragons, who captured their first-ever state title. Last season Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocked shots per game for Creek, which went 25-2 and was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A throughout the 2019-20 campaign, en route to being named Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
With Kaufman, as well as teammate and classmate Kooper Jacobi, who committed to the University of Toledo last month, the Dragons figure to be the top-ranked team in 3A when the season begins next month.
4 FLOYD PLAYERS NAMED TO ALL-HHC BOYS' SOCCER TEAM
Four players from Floyd Central and three each from Jeffersonville and New Albany have been named to the All-Hoosier Hills Conference boys’ soccer team.
The Highlander quartet consisted of seniors Ashton Ochsner, Tyler Werner, Jeevan Sivamohan and goalkeeper Liam Fitzgerald. Those four helped Floyd to a 12-5-1 record, including 6-1 in the HHC.
The Red Devil trio was comprised of sophomore Ronaldo Lawrence and seniors Drew Gerritsen and Noah Milam. Lawrence topped the team in goals (12) and points (29) while Milam tied for second in goals (nine) and was third in points (19). Gerritsen tied for the team lead in assists (six).
The Bulldog threesome was made up of sophomore midfielder/forward Gus Dickman, junior goalie Quincy Rainey and senior midfielder Gabe Kruer. Dickman topped the ‘Dogs in goals (14), assists (seven) and points (35) while Kruer tied for second in goals (eight) and was second on the squad in assists (five) and points (21). Rainey, meanwhile, had 84 saves and a goals against average of 1.108.
Others selected to the squad were Columbus East’s Korbin Hatcher, Chris Quisenberry and Logan Cline; Seymour’s Cameron Cox and Tsubasa Kato; as well as Bedford North Lawrence’s Josh Anderson and Jennings County’s Ian Sawyer.
PROVIDENCE NAMES WRESTLING COACH
Providence recently hired alum Brad Davidson as its new wrestling coach.
Davidson has coaching experience at the youth and high school levels. He was an assistant to former Pioneer head coach Phil Cook from 2007-09. Most recently, he has been an assistant coach with the Floyd Wrestling Club and Legacy National Team, where he coaches his sons, Will and Cooper.
Davidson, a 2003 PHS graduate, was captain of the football and wrestling teams while in school. He attended Georgetown (Ky.) College, where he played football. He is currently in his second year as the defensive line coach for the Pioneer football team.
“We’re excited to have Brad come back to the wrestling room where he is very comfortable and knowledgeable,” Providence athletic director Mickey Golembeski said. “He was a very competitive grappler in his time, and his competitiveness has remained in his new role as a coach and will definitely infect our kids. He’ll do a good job building upon our current program and numbers. We’re looking forward to his leadership.”
