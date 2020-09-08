Silver Creek senior Trey Kaufman, one of the most sought-after high school basketball recruits in the state and country, has trimmed his list of potential schools to five.
The “Top 5,” according to Tuesday’s announcement on his Instagram page, are Indiana, Indiana State, North Carolina, Purdue and Virginia.
The 6-foot-8 forward is ranked as the top player in Indiana, and 31st nationally, by 247Sports. He is rated the second-best player in Indiana, behind Fort Wayne Blackhawk power forward Caleb Furst, and 39th nationally by Rivals.com.
While Kaufman is familiar with the three in-state schools, he visited the campuses of North Carolina and Virginia this past weekend.
As a sophomore, Kaufman averaged 14.8 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game for the Dragons, who captured their first-ever state title. Last season Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocked shots per game for Creek, which went 25-2 and was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A throughout the 2019-20 campaign, en route to being named Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
MICHALSKI RECEIVES OSU OFFER
Speaking of recruiting, Floyd Central senior Zen Michalski, a standout offensive lineman for the football team, has received a big-time offer.
Michalski, who committed to Louisville in April, tweeted Tuesday that he had received a scholarship offer from Ohio State.
“Extremely blessed and humbled to receive a scholarship offer from THE Ohio State University!!” wrote Michalski, whose Highlanders played a game at Cincinnati Elder last Friday night.
Extremely blessed and humbled to receive a scholarship offer from THE Ohio State University‼️ @CoachCookOL @ryandaytime @CoachStudOL @AllenTrieu @FloydCentralFB pic.twitter.com/DeZZy7Xo1w— Zenuae Michalski (@ZenuaeM) September 8, 2020
BULLDOGS JUMP FLOYD IN FOOTBALL RANKINGS
New Albany jumped over Floyd Central in the Associated Press Class 5A football poll released Tuesday.
The unbeaten Bulldogs, who were among others receiving votes last week, jumped up to No. 9 in the rankings following their 26-7 triumph over Jeffersonville this past Friday night. Meanwhile the Highlanders (2-1) dropped from seventh to No. 10 following their 42-14 loss at Cincinnati Elder on Friday night. That means this Friday night’s game between Floyd and New Albany will be a Top 10 showdown at Buerk Field.
The complete rankings are listed below.
AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 8, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (13) 3-0 260 1
2. Brownsburg 3-0 230 2
3. Lawrence North 3-0 196 3
4. Merrillville 3-0 168 4
(tie). Indy N. Central 3-0 168 5
6. Lafayette Jeff 3-0 128 7
7. FW Carroll 3-0 86 10
8. Hamilton SE 2-1 70 NR
9. Elkhart 2-0 52 NR
10. Carmel 1-2 30 6
Others receiving votes: Westfield 22, Warren Central 10, Lawrence Central 4, Indpls Pike 2, Avon 2, Homestead 2.
Class 5A
1. Cathedral (13) 3-0 260 1
2. New Palestine 2-0 228 2
3. Valparaiso 2-0 212 3
4. FW Dwenger 3-0 184 4
5. Decatur Central 2-1 132 T10
6. Lafayette Harrison 2-1 106 T8
7. Ev. North 3-0 100 T8
8. Whiteland 2-1 64 5
9. New Albany 3-0 50 NR
10. Floyd Central 2-1 42 7
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 20, SB Adams 16, Zionsville 6, FW North 4, Franklin 4, Bloomington North 2.
Class 4A
1. Mooresville (9) 3-0 240 1
2. Mt. Vernon (2) 3-0 206 3
3. E. Noble (1) 3-0 188 2
4. Jasper (1) 3-0 166 5
5. Hobart 2-1 156 4
6. E. Central 2-1 128 7
7. Ev. Central 3-0 108 8
8. Delta 2-0 64 10
9. Lowell 3-0 44 NR
10. Northridge 2-0 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Roncalli 26, NorthWood 16, Western 10, Columbia City 10, Leo 8, Pendleton Hts. 8, New Prairie 6, Ev. Reitz 6, New Haven 4
Class 3A
1. Chatard (13) 3-0 260 1
2. Mishawaka Marian 3-0 228 2
3. Southridge 3-0 202 3
4. W. Lafayette 2-1 174 5
5. Danville 1-0 140 4
6. Guerin Catholic 1-0 112 6
7. Mt. Vernon 3-0 82 9
8. Brebeuf 1-2 66 10
9. Brownstown 2-0 44 NR
10. N. Montgomery 3-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 24, Yorktown 16, Franklin Co. 14, FW Concordia 12, Tri-West 12, Gibson Southern 10, Ritter 4.
Class 2A
1. Andrean (6) 2-1 220 3
2. Eastbrook (3) 2-1 196 4
3. Pioneer 2-1 194 1
4. Eastside (1) 3-0 166 5
5. Heritage Chr. (1) 2-0 162 6
6. Triton Central (1) 2-1 122 2
7. S. Vermillion 3-0 96 7
8. Tell City (1) 3-0 94 9
9. Ev. Mater Dei 1-2 52 8
10. Eastern Hancock 2-1 42 T10
Others receiving votes: Lapel 26, Eastern (Greentown) 22, Western Boone 12, Shenandoah 8, Indpls Scecina 6, LaVille 4, Tipton 4, Fairfield 2, Bremen 2.
Class A
1. Indpls Lutheran (10) 3-0 254 1
2. S. Adams (2) 3-0 226 2
3. Lafayette Catholic (1) 1-0 198 3
4. Southwood 3-0 174 4
5. Parke Heritage 2-0 138 6
6. Adams Central 2-1 104 8
7. W. Washington 2-0 102 7
8. S. Putnam 3-0 62 9
9. N. Judson 3-0 44 NR
10. Covenant Christian 3-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 26, Tri-Central 26, Frontier 20, Monroe Central 6, N. Daviess 6, Churubusco 4.
