HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Lions waste little time in hiring new football coach

SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek didn’t waste much time in finding its new football coach.
Three weeks after Josh Caldwell resigned his post as the Lions’ leader, Todd Bale was named as his replacement.
“We are excited about the hiring of Coach Bale and feel he has the vision and ability to build the Rock Creek football program into a competitive program, all the while helping our student-athletes both on, and off, the field,” Rock Creek athletic director Chris Brown said in a release. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in football, as well as building young people up with character and discipline. We are excited to have him here.”
The Lions have only won eight games in their seven seasons of varsity football.
Rock Creek went 3-21 in three seasons under Caldwell. The Lions were 2-7 in his first year, 2019, before going 0-6 in the COVID-plagued 2020 season. Creek went 1-8 this past season.
The Lions lost their opener 48-12 at Providence before beating Indiana Deaf 28-26 in Week 2 to end an 11-game skid. Creek fell 15-14 to Crawford County the following Friday night to begin a season-closing seven-game losing streak.
“It was a great five years, from being an assistant to becoming the head coach,” Caldwell said on Oct. 26. “I’ve coached a lot of amazing kids and I’ve had a ton of fun doing it. I am not sure where my coaching journey will take me next, but I look forward to seeing what comes next.”
Next up for the Lions is Bale, who played under Bill Ware at Jeffersonville in the late 1980s, then at Indiana State and Greenville (Ill.) universities.
“I’m honored and humbled, and eager to get started,” Bale said in the release. “We’re here to develop winners in the game of life. We’re committed to young people who want to reach their full potential as human beings, students and athletes. We want Lions for Life. Progress is a process, but the future of the program starts now. We’re all going to have to rally around it and support it.”
Bale will also be charged with building the youth program at Rock Creek, as well as providing leadership for the middle school program.
He’ll be teaching applied high school business courses and helping with advancement.
“This guy is an absolute winner,” Brown said. “We didn’t want to waste any time. Leaving the guys with no football coach was kind of unsettling.”
Bale was introduced to the Lions’ returning players earlier this week.
3 FLOYD SOFTBALL STANDOUTS MAKE COLLEGE CHOICES
Three Floyd Central softball standouts — Riley Chumbley, Kendall Brown and Kylie Franks — recently made their college decisions.
Chumbley, a senior infielder, cast her lot with Western Michigan. Last season, she hit .366 with five doubles, two triples, six home runs while driving in 23 and scoring 31 times for the Highlanders.
“I’m extremely blessed and excited to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Western Michigan University. I couldn’t be more thankful for my parents and coaches for pushing me this far. I’m glad I get to call this place home. Go Broncos!” Chumbley tweeted Nov. 8.
Brown, meanwhile, committed to IU Southeast. The senior outfielder is coming off a huge junior campaign that included a .452 batting average, 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and 37 runs scored.
”I am excited to announce that I have decided to extend my academic and athletic career with Indiana University Southeast. I just wanted to say thank you to all of my past and current teammates and coaches, but especially my Dad and family,” Brown tweeted on Nov. 9.
Franks, a junior infielder, pledged to Purdue. As a sophomore, she hit .406 with 13 doubles, a triple and three home runs while driving in 29 and scoring 37 times. She also swiped 21 bases.
”I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and softball career at Purdue University! Thank you so much for my family, friends and coaches that have supported me throughout this process! I am so blessed to call myself a Boilermaker!” Franks tweeted Nov. 1.
That trio joins Floyd senior third baseman Lavin Osborne, who committed to the University of Southern Indiana back in the summer.