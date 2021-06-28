HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Local trio lead South All-Stars to sweep

A trio of local baseball players had a successful weekend.
Floyd Central’s Evan Goforth, Silver Creek’s Holden Groher and Providence’s Eli Watson, all recent graduates, helped the South sweep the North in the 2021 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North/South All-Star Series, which took place Saturday and Sunday at Bosse Field in Evansville.
New Albany’s Chris McIntyre was the head coach of the South squad.
In the first game, three South pitchers held the North to three hits in a 5-3 victory. Goforth had an RBI in the win.
In the second game, the South rallied from a 6-4 deficit for a 7-6 win. Watson doubled home Bedford North Lawrence’s Evan Waggoner with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.
Groher, meanwhile, picked up the win on the mound. The right-hander allowed three runs on two hits while walking one and striking out four over three innings.
In Sunday’s Game 3, which featured wooden bats, the South rallied from a 4-0 deficit for a 7-5 win.
Watson had a triple and scored a run, as did Goforth.
Evansville Central’s Blake Hermann was selected MVP of the series.
In spite of the South’s three victories, the North still leads the all-time series 68-66.
IHSBCA NORTH/SOUTH ALL-STAR SERIES
At Bosse Field, Evansville
Game 1 Saturday
SOUTH 5, NORTH 3
North 000 100 002 — 3 3 2
South 031 000 10X — 5 8 1
W — Luke Hayden (Edgewood). L — Khal Stephen (Seeger). 2B — Blake Hermann (Evansville Central) 2.
Game 2 Saturday
SOUTH 7, NORTH 6
South 103 001 200 — 7 7 2
North 021 300 000 — 6 5 4
W — Holden Groher (Silver Creek). L — Coley Stevens (Leo). SV — Luke Leverton (Seton Catholic). 2B — Evan Waggoner (Bedford NL), Eli Watson (Providence), Carter Mathison (Homestead). 3B — C.J. Richmond (Park Tudor).
Game 3
Sunday
SOUTH 7, NORTH 5
North 031 000 100 — 5 8 0
South 002 103 10X — 7 7 0
W — Nate Dohm (Zionsville). L — Logan Nickel (Westfield). SV — Chris Gallagher (Cathedral). 2B — Nick Sutherlin (Greencastle), Ty Rumsey (Evansville North). 3B — Watson (Providence), Mathison (Homestead). HR — Parker Harrison (Columbus East).
ADAMS SIGNS WITH KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
Recent Lanesville graduate, and girls’ basketball standout, Gracie Adams will continue her hoops career at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
“Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family, and friends for allowing me to be where I am today. I’m excited to say that with the support of everyone I will be continuing my basketball career @KWCPanthers this fall. Thank you again to all!!” she tweeted, along with a picture of herself signing with KWC, Sunday.
The 5-foot-9 wing averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game this past season for the Eagles, who went 21-4 and won their third straight Class A sectional title.
In her career, Adams recorded 1,801 points, 882 rebounds, 307 steals and 281 assists at Lanesville.
At KWC, she’ll join recent Silver Creek graduate Jaclyn Emly.