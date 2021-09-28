HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Lovings-Watts to make college choice Wednesday

Jeffersonville senior boys’ basketball standout Will Lovings-Watts is set to announce his college choice Wednesday.
Lovings-Watts will make his commitment at 1:30 p.m. at Johnson Arena. He will choose between Bradley, Drake, Kent State, Massachusetts and Murray State.
The 6-foot-4 wing averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds a game, while shooting 59 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range, last season for the Red Devils, who won the Class 4A Seymour Sectional title.
After the season, he was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Underclass “Supreme 15,” as one of the top 15 underclassmen in the state, and garnered high honorable mention from the Associated Press.
Lovings-Watts was a member of the Indiana Junior All-Star team over the summer.
JOHN BUERGER PASSES AWAY
John Buerger, a former long-time teacher and coach at New Albany High School, passed away Sunday. He was 73.
Buerger, who was born in Chicago and raised in Romeoville, Ill., played football and earned his teaching degree from Franklin College. His first professional stop was at Providence High School, where he was the head baseball coach and an assistant football coach. He and his family briefly moved to Carmel before returning to Southern Indiana in 1979, when he took a job at New Albany, where he stayed for the next 40 years.
As the school’s baseball coach from 1980 to 1994, Buerger guided the Bulldogs to six sectional titles. He also won two sectional titles during his time as an assistant coach with the football team. In 1995, Buerger was inducted into the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame.
Buerger is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, of 49 years as well as his three daughters and three grandchildren. Buerger’s daughter, Mindy, is married to Silver Creek athletic director John Dablow.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Thursday and 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany. Buerger’s funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Clarksville.
SOCCER PAIRINGS ANNOUNCED
The pairings for the 28th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys and Girls Soccer State Tournaments were drawn and announced Sunday night.
Both tournaments mirror each other beginning with 16 sectionals in each of the three classes running Oct. 4-9. Regional semifinals will be played Oct. 13-14 with regional championships slated for Oct. 16. Semistates are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at four sites with the winners advancing to the state championship matches, which will be played Oct. 29-30 at Michael Carroll Stadium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis.
A new wrinkle to the tournament format this year is playing the regional semifinals mid-week instead of all on Saturday. Starting this year, the winners of the odd-numbered sectionals will host a regional semifinal match on Wednesday (girls) and Thursday (boys) with all championship matches played at a pre-determined site on its traditional Saturday date.
Below is a look at the pairings for each sectional involving our area teams. Dates and times will be released later this week.