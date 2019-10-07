Charlestown senior football standout Marion Lukes flipped his college commitment over the weekend.
The star running back announced his decommitment from Eastern Kentucky University, soon followed by his commitment to Central Michigan, on Twitter on Sunday.
Friday night Lukes ran for a season-high 249 yards and four touchdowns in the Pirates' 41-0 victory at Corydon Central. On Saturday he visited Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant, Mich. and watched the Chippewas' 42-16 win over Eastern Michigan. On Sunday he announced on social media that he was decommitting from the Colonels, whom he pledged to over the summer, and committing to CMU.
"Hate it or love it i don't care I found home," Lukes tweeted Sunday afternoon.
The post was accompanied by a longer explanation about his change of mind.
"This is a very difficult thing to do and this is a very difficult process and I want to thank everyone who has been there for me an[d] I want to give a special thanks to some very important people in my life that built me from the ground up which are both my parents John and Nichole and the man who trained me from a little kid to the man I am today Chris vaughn also my head coach Jason Hawkins with all that being said I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Central Michigan," Lukes wrote.
Lukes recently became the all-time leading rusher in Charlestown history. He enters Friday night's game against Salem with 4,992 rushing yards in his career.
VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL PAIRINGS RELEASED
Pairings for the 48th annual IHSAA Volleyball State Tournament were released Sunday night.
Sectional play is scheduled to begin next Tuesday, Oct. 15, and continue through next Saturday, Oct. 19. The four-team regionals will take place Oct. 26 followed by the single-match semistates on Nov. 2. The four state championship matches will be held Nov. 9 at Ball State University's Worthen Arena.
Here is a quick look at the pairings involving local schools:
In the six-team Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional, the host Highlanders and New Albany drew byes. Meanwhile Providence, which has won eighth straight sectional titles, faces Jennings County in the first first-round match. The winner of that match will face Floyd in the first semifinal. Jeffersonville will take on Seymour in the other first-round match. The winner will face the Bulldogs in the other semi.
In the eight-team 3A Silver Creek Sectional, newcomer Christian Academy — which is playing up two classes due to the IHSAA Success Factor — will face Corydon Central in the second first-round match, after Scottsburg vs. Salem. The Warriors have won seven consecutive sectional titles.
Meanwhile Charlestown will take on North Harrison in the third match and the host Dragons, the two-time defending champs, will face Madison in the final first-round match.
In the seven-team 2A Henryville Sectional, the host Hornets face Crawford County in the opening match while Clarksville will take on Eastern in the third first-round match.
In the six-team Class A South Central Sectional, two-time defending champion Rock Creek will face Shawe Memorial in the first match while Borden will take on the host Rebels in the second match. New Washington and Lanesville both drew byes. The Mustangs will face the winner between Rock Creek and Shawe in the first semi.
The complete pairings involving local teams are listed below.
.
IHSAA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
Class 4A Floyd Central
Match 1: Jennings County vs. Providence
Match 2: Seymour vs. Jeffersonville
Match 3: Floyd Central vs. Match 1 winner
Match 4: New Albany vs. Match 2 winner
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
Class 3A Silver Creek
Match 1: Scottsburg vs. Salem
Match 2: Corydon Central vs. CAI
Match 3: Charlestown vs. North Harrison
Match 4: Madison vs. Silver Creek
Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
Match 7 (final): Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner
Class 2A Henryville
Match 1: Crawford County vs. Henryville
Match 2: Austin vs. Paoli
Match 3: Eastern vs. Clarksville
Match 4: Mitchell vs. Match 1 winner
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
Match 6 (final): Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner
Class A South Central
Match 1: Rock Creek vs. Shawe Memorial
Match 2: South Central vs. Borden
Match 3: New Washington vs. Match 1 winner
Match 4: Lanesville vs. Match 2 winner
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
.
PIONEERS RANKED 9TH NATIONALLY, 3RD IN STATE
Speaking of the Providence volleyball team, the Pioneers are ranked No. 9 nationally in the PrepVolleyball.com poll released Monday. It's Providence's second-highest national ranking ever. The Pioneers were rated No. 6 in the nation by MaxPreps in October of 2017.
Providence (24-1) remains ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, as well as over all four classes, in the IndianaPrepVolleyball.com/Z-Ratings released Monday morning.
.
1. New Castle
2. Yorktown
3. Providence
4. Hamilton SE
5. McCutcheon
6. Munster
7. Barr-Reeve
8. Ev. Memorial
9. Wapahani
10. Crown Point
11. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
12. Center Grove
13. FW Dwenger
14. LaPorte
15. Castle
16. Leo
17. Muncie Burris
18. FW Concordia
19. Penn
20. NorthWood
Class 4A: 1. New Castle, 2. Yorktown, 3. Providence, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. McCutcheon
Class 3A: 1. Ev. Memorial, 2. FW Dwenger, 3. Leo, 4. Muncie Burris, 5. FW Concorida
Class 2A: 1. Barr-Reeve, 2. Wapahani, 3. Hagerstown, 4. Andrean, 5. Heritage Christian
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Pioneer, 3. Loogootee, 4. Cowan, 5. FW Blackhawk Christian
.
BOTH FLOYD CC TEAMS RANKED
Both Floyd Central cross country teams were ranked in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday.
The Highlander girls, fresh off their perfect score at Saturday's Hoosier Hills Conference meet, are ranked ninth while the Floyd boys came in at 14th.
Both teams will be in action Saturday at the Crawford County Sectional.
.
IATCCC POLLS
Girls
1. FW Carroll
2. Zionsville
3. Columbus North
4. Carmel
5. Bloomington North
6. Chatard
7. Brebeuf
8. Cathedral
9. Floyd Central
10. Fishers
11. Hamilton SE
12. Bloomington South
13. Homestead
14. West Lafayette
15. FW Dwenger
16. Pike
17. North Central
18. Noblesville
19. Brownsburg
20. Lake Central
21. Valparaiso
22. Crown Point
23. Warsaw
24. Penn
25. Westfield
Boys
1. FW Concorida
2. Carmel
3. Brebeuf
4. Homestead
5. Noblesville
6. Bloomington South
7. Brownsburg
8. Fishers
9. Columbus North
10. Center Grove
11. Zionsville
12. Valparaiso
13. Crown Point
14. Floyd Central
15. Westfield
16. Harrison
17. Hamilton SE
18. Jasper
19. Bloomington North
20. North Central
21. Franklin Central
22. West Lafayette
23. Jennings County
24. Columbia City
25. Chesterton
.
DRAGONS RECEIVE A VOTE IN COACHES POLL
Undefeated Silver Creek received one vote in Class 4A in the Indiana Football Coaches Association polls released Monday.
The Dragons, along with Hammond Morton, received one vote. That was one less than Hobart and four less than NorthWood, which were the other two teams among the others receiving votes in this week's poll.
Meanwhile unbeaten Brownstown Central, Silver Creek's Friday night foe, checked in at No. 6 in 3A.
The complete polls are listed below.
IFCA POLLS
Class 6A
Teams 1st-pl votes Record Pts
1. Avon (9) 7-0 99
2. Lafayette Jeff (1) 7-0 89
3. Warren Central 5-2 77
4. Homestead 7-0 70
5. Brownsburg 5-2 50
6. FW Snider 6-1 43
7. North Central 5-2 38
8. Ben Davis 4-3 25
9. Carmel 4-3 24
10. Merrillville 6-1 18
Others receiving votes: Warsaw (6-1) 8, Fishers (5-2) 7, Center Grove (3-4) 1, Westfield (4-3) 1.
Class 5A
1. New Palestine (9) 7-0 99
2. Cathedral (1) 5-2 86
3. Valparaiso 7-0 85
4. FW Dwenger 6-1 69
5. Decatur Central 5-2 52
6. Concord 6-1 41
7. Elkhart Central 6-1 40
8. Franklin 6-1 29
9. Mishawaka 5-2 25
10. Harrison 5-2 11
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North (5-2) 9, Bloomington South (4-3) 4.
Class 4A
1. New Prairie (8) 7-0 97
2. East Noble (1) 7-0 83
3. East Central (1) 7-0 81
4. Marion 6-1 62
5. Plymouth 6-1 57
6. Evansville Central 6-1 53
7. Evansville Memorial 6-1 43
8. Mooresville 5-2 30
9. Delta 6-1 21
10. Mississinewa 6-1 15
Others receiving votes: NorthWood (5-2) 5, Hobart (5-2) 2, Hammond Morton (6-1) 1, Silver Creek (7-0) 1.
Class 3A
1. Chatard (7) 6-1 97
2. West Lafayette (3) 6-1 93
3. Heritage Hills 7-0 77
4. Brebeuf 6-1 64
5. Mishawaka Marian 7-0 57
6. Brownstown Central 7-0 49
7. Guerin Catholic 5-2 36
8. Gibson Southern 5-2 35
9. Lawrenceburg 6-1 17
10. West Noble 7-0 9
Others receiving votes: FW Concordia (3-4) 6, Southridge (6-1) 5, Jimtown (3-4) 3, Calumet (5-1) 2.
Class 2A
1. Western Boone (9) 6-1 99
2. Pioneer 6-1 82
3. Lewis Cass (1) 6-1 75
4. Ev. Mater Dei 5-2 65
5. Eastbrook 5-2 54
6. Linton-Stockton 6-1 42
7. Indpls Scecina 5-2 37
8. Rensselaer Central 5-2 28
9. Heritage Christian 6-1 27
10. Boone Grove 7-0 26
Others receiving votes: Eastern [Greentown] (7-0) 6, Eastern Hancock (6-1) 3, Andrean (4-3) 2, Bluffton (6-1) 2, North Putnam (6-1) 1, Triton Central (4-3) 1.
Class A
1. Indpls Lutheran (7) 6-0 96
2. South Adams (3) 7-0 92
3. Southwood 7-0 81
4(tie). Adams Central 6-1 59
4(tie). West Washington 7-0 59
6. Churubusco 6-1 51
7. North Vermillion 6-1 43
8. Parke Heritage 6-1 35
9. Lafayette CC 4-3 16
10. North Decatur 6-1 8
Others receiving votes: Sheridan (5-2) 4, Monroe Central (4-3) 3, Milan (5-2) 1, North Daviess (5-2) 1, Traders Point Christian (6-0) 1.
