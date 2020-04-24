Floyd Central junior football standout Zen Michalski will announce his college choice this afternoon.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle, who has had a slew of scholarship offers in the past few months after a breakout season, will make his decision public at 2:30 p.m. on Twitter.
Friday, Michalski's classmate, Wyatt Williams, who will host the announcement, tweeted a graphic of the Highlanders' lineman surrounded by the logos of eight schools — Louisville, Kansas, Kansas State, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Boston College and Syracuse.
Last month, Michalski called Louisville his "dream school" on Twitter after receiving an offer from the Cardinals, who had offensive tackle Mekhi Becton selected 11th overall in Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft.
DUNCAN COMMITS TO TITANS
Charlestown senior track & field athlete Avery Duncan recently announced where he will attend college.
“I have decided to continue my academic and track and field career at the University of Detroit Mercy. Go Titans!” he tweeted April 1.
Duncan, who also played football for the Pirates, finished third in the high jump at last year's Jeffersonville Sectional and tied for seventh at the Bloomington North Regional. He finished fourth in the sectional his sophomore season.
Duncan finished second in the high jump and third in the 60-meter hurdles race at the Trine Thunder Open indoor meet in Angola on Feb. 16.
WILSON PLEDGES TO SPARTANS
Steven Wilson, one of Duncan's teammates on the Charlestown football team, also recently announced his college choice.
“I am very excited to announce I will continue my athletic and academic career at @ManchesterUniv I am very happy to be a Spartan and wear the Black and Gold,” Wilson tweeted on April 19.
The 6-2, 300-pound Wilson nose tackle, a space-eater on the Pirates' defensive line, tied for 11th on the team with 30 tackles.
IUS ADDS PAIR OF VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS
A pair of high school seniors — Avon's Izzy Stallard and Jennings County's Abigail Vogel — recently committed to play volleyball at IU Southeast.
The 5-11 Stallard is a right-side hitter. This past season she ranked fourth on the Orioles in aces (23), fifth in digs (131) and was sixth in kills (59) and total blocks (23).
"Izzy is a solid blocker with a good eye for the game," IUS head coach Eric Brian said. "Mostly, I love her intensity and how she plays the game. Nobody wants to win more than this kid."
Stallard helped Avon win the 4A state title in 2017 as well as to state runner-up finishes in 2018 and '19. This past season she was a second-team All-Hoosier Crossroads Conference selection.
"I chose IU Southeast because the whole environment felt right," said Stallard, who plans to major in neuroscience at IUS. "It fit my education desires and my athletic goals. I couldn't pass up this opportunity!"
The 6-foot Vogel is a middle blocker. This past season she paced the Panthers in kills (198), solo blocks (15), block assists (43) and total blocks (58). She also ranked second on the squad in digs (138) and third in aces (16). The four-year player was Jennings' team MVP and Offensive Player of the Year while garnering All-Hoosier Hills Conference honorable mention.
"I've been very impressed with her development in the last year," Brian said of Vogel. "Every time I see her play, she does something new. I think she has a ton of potential."
"When I was a little girl, my big brother played in a baseball tournament at IU Southeast," said Vogel, who plans on majoring in elementary education. "I fell in love, and I decided that that was where I wanted to go to school. When Coach Brian gave me the opportunity to play volleyball, while earning a degree in education, it was a no-brainer."
Stallard and Vogel will join a team that went 24-7, including 13-3 in the River States Conference, this past season and is slated to lose only one starter.
