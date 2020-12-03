Long-time New Albany coach Chris McIntyre has been elected to the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
McIntyre, who is entering his 27th year as the Bulldogs’ manager, is one of three members of the IHSBCA’s Class of 2021. The others are contributor/umpire James Robinson along with Veterans Committee nominee Bernie Allen, a former Major Leaguer.
“To me, personally, it’s just a big honor for New Albany baseball,” McIntyre said. “It’s a credit to all the players and coaches who’ve been with me and it just shows that we’ve been consistent over the years. There are so many people involved with this.”
McIntyre is a Jeffersonville graduate who played for legendary Red Devils’ coach Don Poole, who is an IHSBCA Hall of Fame member. He began his coaching career under another Hall of Famer, long-time Clarksville coach Wayne Stock. He assisted Stock for one year, followed by three years as an assistant at Evansville North before being named New Albany’s head coach.
In 25 years as the Bulldogs’ bench boss, McIntyre has compiled a 533-218 record (a .710 winning percentage). His teams have won five Hoosier Hills Conference titles, 10 sectional championships and one regional title (1995) while reaching the final eight three times. He is a four-time District Coach of the Year and a five-time HHC Coach of the Year.
“There are so many former players and coaches involved, that’s really been a neat thing for me personally,” McIntyre said. “I’ve had great assistant coaches, and the support of the administration over the years has been a big part of what we’ve been able to do.”
Included among those assistants is Kevin Hall, who has aided McIntyre for 25 years.
McIntyre has coached 13 South All-Stars and over 40 players who have gone on to play college baseball. Three of his former players have been drafted and two former players (Steve Stemle and Josh Rogers) reached the Major Leagues.
“Nobody’s ever elected to the Hall of Fame without really good players and we’ve had more than our share,” said McIntyre, who was the 2014 IHSBCA President, has served on numerous committees and has been an All-Star coach three times.
McIntyre and his wife, Shannon, have two sons: Tyler and Kevin.
McIntyre didn’t get an opportunity to coach his 26th season — which was also Tyler’s senior year — due to COVID-19.
“It’s a shame because it’s a season we’ll never get back,” he said.
However, McIntyre is looking forward to the 2021 season and playing on a completely-revamped home field at Mt. Tabor Field.
Due to COVID-19 McIntyre’s induction ceremony won’t take place until the Hall of Fame Banquet at the IHSBCA state clinic in January of 2022.
ELLIOTT COMMITS TO VINCENNES
Speaking of McIntyre, one of his players, New Albany senior Kaden Elliott recently made his college choice.
“I am blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Vincennes University,” Elliott tweeted on Nov. 30.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Elliott is a first baseman/outfielder. He becomes the second Bulldog in the last few years to become a Trailblazer, joining Ryan Robison. Robison is now at Purdue Fort Wayne.
WIGGINTON PLEDGES TO SPALDING
Charlestown senior Eric Wigginton has committed to play baseball for Spalding University in Louisville.
“I’m very excited to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and baseball career at Spalding University. I look forward to putting in the work and making the most of the opportunity presented to me by @SpaldingUBSB. Go Eagles!” Wigginton tweeted Oct. 1.
The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Wigginton is a right-handed pitcher for the Pirates.
Wigginton was also a member of Charlestown’s sectional-winning boys’ tennis team in the fall.
NEWBANKS COMMITS TO HANOVER
Providence senior David Newbanks recently made his college choice.
“I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Hanover College,” Newbanks tweeted Oct. 30. “I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and mentors who have helped me along the way. Go Panthers!”
Newbanks, an outfielder for the Pioneers, hit .279 with a .406 on-base percentage as a sophomore in 2019. He also scored six runs and had two RBIs before getting hurt after only 27 at-bats.
