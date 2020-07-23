Former Jeffersonville star, Indiana Miss Basketball and University of Louisville standout Sara Nord has been named the new girls’ coach at Rock Creek.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I look forward to building and helping as much as I can. … I want to make sure that they learn something and have fun.”
The hiring was announced on the Rock Creek Athletics Twitter page.
“Rock Creek would like to welcome Sara Nord as our new varsity girls head basketball coach. We are excited for the future of our Lady Lions basketball program!” the tweet read.
After starring for the Red Devils and being named Miss Basketball her senior year (2000), Nord went on to have an illustrious career at the University of Louisville. She is the program’s all-time leader in assists (852) and triple-doubles (three) while also ranking second in steals (303), fourth in made 3-pointers (260) and ninth in scoring (1,645). She is a member of the University of Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame.
The 38-year-old Nord, who works for the City of Jeffersonville, replaces Camille Deuser Leach, who went 1-22 at Rock Creek last season.
KERBERG JOINS NEW ALBANY STAFF
Steve Kerberg, who guided the Christian Academy boys’ basketball team to three sectional titles and 137 wins over the past nine seasons, has joined Jim Shannon’s coaching staff at New Albany.
In his nine years on the job, Kerberg guided the Warriors to seven winning seasons and a 137-79 mark.
In his fourth year (2014-15), Kerberg guided CAI to a Class A sectional title — the school’s first since it was named Graceland Christian — before the Warriors lost to eventual state champion Barr-Reeve in the regional.
Kerberg led CAI to two more sectional titles, in 2018 and this past season. The Warriors’ 18-7 campaign concluded with a 44-42 victory over Lanesville in the Class A Borden Sectional final. However, the senior-dominated squad never had a chance to advance further after the remainder of the state tournament was postponed, then eventually canceled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m thankful to be a part of the Bulldog basketball program with so much tradition and community support,” Kerberg said on the New Albany Basketball Twitter page. “I’m looking forward to helping Coach Shannon and the staff to build upon the tradition.”
VOLLEYBALL TO ALTER SOME RULES
In an effort to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the IHSAA has decided to adopt all rules considerations released by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) for the upcoming season.
Some of those include no switching sides between sets, social-distancing on the bench and during substitutions as well as no pre- or post-match handshakes.
