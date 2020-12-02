The Silver Creek boys’ basketball team, not surprisingly, was a unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in Class 3A in the Associated Press polls released Wednesday.
The Dragons, who were the 2018-19 state champs and were ranked No. 1 throughout last season, received all 10 first-place votes for 200 points in a polling of statewide media.
Silver Creek, which returned all five starters from last season, is off to a 2-0 start. Despite not having Purdue-signee Trey Kaufman, who is out with an ankle injury, the Dragons have easily won their first two games. They triumphed 106-81 at Columbus East last Wednesday night, then won 78-31 at Charlestown on Tuesday night.
Silver Creek, which has the top-ranked boys’ and girls’ teams in 3A, will host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Heritage Hills, which ended last season ranked No. 2 and was set to face the Dragons in the Washington Regional semifinals before the state tournament was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, was second with 145 points.
Three other local teams were among those outside of the Top 10 that received votes.
New Albany was eighth among “others receiving votes” in 4A with 18 points. The Bulldogs (2-0) are slated to visit Evansville Harrison at 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Meanwhile Christian Academy, which finished last season No. 10 in Class A, was third among “others receiving votes” with 24. The Warriors are slated to open their season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when they host New Washington.
Borden was tied for 10th among “others receiving votes” with nine points. The Braves (2-0) host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
The complete rankings are listed below.
AP POLLS
Class 4A
W-L Pts
1. Lawrence North (6) 0-0 190
2. Carmel (1) 1-0 138
3. Brownsburg 0-0 100
4. Cathedral 2-0 97
5. Warren Central 1-0 90
6. Lawrence Central (3) 1-1 82
7. Munster 0-0 77
8. Indpls Pike 2-0 62
9. Lafayette Jeff 1-0 48
10. Indianapolis Attucks 1-0 38
Others receiving votes: Homestead 37, Chesterton 34, Hamilton Southeastern 25, Westfield 25, Culver Academies 24, North Central 24, Bloomington South 18, New Albany 17, Michigan City 16, Columbus North 14, S. Bend Adams 13, Fishers 10, Northridge 8, Marion 7, Valparaiso 6.
Class 3A
1. Silver Creek (10) 2-0 200
2. Heritage Hills 1-0 145
3. SB St. Joseph’s 0-0 133
4. Mishawaka Marian 1-0 120
5. Greensburg 0-0 93
6. Brebeuf 1-0 90
7. Danville 0-0 70
8. Hammond 0-0 68
9. Ev. Bosse 0-0 66
10. Delta 1-0 62
Others receiving votes: Sullivan 47, Norwell 38, Western 24, Beech Grove 13, Leo 10, Hanover Central 9, FW Luers 6, Brownstown Central 6.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (8) 1-0 196
2. Linton-Stockton 2-0 168
3. Shenandoah (2) 0-0 166
4. Blackford 2-0 97
5. S. Spencer 3-0 93
6. S. Decatur 0-0 88
7. University 1-0 81
8. Westview 1-1 80
9. Central Noble 1-0 56
10. Covenant Christian 0-0 36
(tie) Bowman Academy 1-2 36
Others receiving votes: Parke Heritage 25, Tipton 22, Park Tudor 17, Ev. Mater Dei 14, Seeger 7, Paoli 6, Wapahani 6, Southwestern 6.
Class A
1. Kouts (1) 2-0 178
2. Barr-Reeve (7) 0-0 168
3. Loogootee (1) 3-0 160
4. Lafayette Catholic 0-1 105
5. Covington 0-0 98
6. Gary 21st Century 0-1 80
7. Bloomfield 1-0 57
8. Greenwood Christian 0-1 47
9. Morristown 1-0 46
10. N. Daviess 0-0 43
Others receiving votes: Providence Cristo Rey 41, Tindley 30, Christian Academy 24, West Washington 20, Attica 10, Daleville 18, Oldenburg 15, Edinburgh 12, Indpls International 10, Argos 9, Borden 9, Dubois 8, Tri-Central 6, Washington Twp. 6.
ROLAND NAMED TO SILVER ANNIVERSARY TEAM
Former New Albany standout and Indiana All-Star Lamont Roland has been named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2021 Silver Anniversary Team, based on his accomplishments as a senior 25 years ago.
Roland averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game as a senior for the Bulldogs, who went 24-4 and lost 57-54 in double overtime to Ben Davis in the state final.
Roland, who finished his high school career with 1,087 career points, went on to Ball State, where he was named the Mid-American Conference Newcomer of the Year. He later was the National Junior College Player of the Year at Barton County (Kan.) Community College, before finishing his career at LSU.
Roland went on to play professionally in the Czech Republic, Argentina, Romania, China, Venezuela and Mexico.
Roland is joined on the Silver Anniversary team by 12 other 1996 Indiana All-Stars, including Mr. Basketball Kevin Ault, as well as five others who were named to various all-state teams. Included among that latter quintet are former Scottsburg star B.J. Watts and Ben Davis’ Jeff Poisel, who hit the game-winning shot against New Albany in the state final.
Currently a production supervisor at Reynolds Consumer Products in Louisville, Roland has four children (including Maleea, a junior on the New Albany girls’ basketball team) and lives in New Albany.
Due to COVID-19, a date for the 2021 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Men’s Awards Banquet hasn’t been set yet. Once that is finalized the 2021 Men’s Silver Anniversary Team will be honored, along with the previously-announced 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Class as well as the 2020 Silver Anniversary Team.
The 2020 Induction Class included former New Albany coach Kirby Overman while Jeffersonville alum Brad Bixler was a member of the 2020 Silver Anniversary Team.
