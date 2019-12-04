Kirby Overman, who guided New Albany to the boys’ basketball state title in 1973, has been elected to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
The announcement was made Tuesday. Overman will formally be inducted into the Hall on March 25, 2020.
Overman had a lengthy coaching career in Indiana, winning a combined 230 games at Otterbein, Benton Central, North Dearborn, Batesville, Hamilton Heights, Bluffton and Cloverdale, as well as New Albany. He also won 173 games at high schools in Florida and Virginia and had 36 wins as the head coach at IUPUI.
Overman’s 1972-73 New Albany team went 21-7. On March 17, 1973 at Assembly Hall, the Bulldogs outlasted Franklin 77-76 before beating South Bend Adams 84-79 in the championship game that night. In 1974 he was the head coach of the Indiana All-Star team that featured New Albany standout Charlie Mitchell and Jeffersonville standout Wayne Walls, as well as a kid named Larry Bird from Springs Valley. Overman guided that squad to a sweep of Kentucky and a win over the Russian Junior National team.
During his career, Overman was a five-time conference Coach of the Year and won six statewide Coach of the Year awards, including 1973 Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters, Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, Bloomington Herald-Telephone and Ball State Alumni Coach of the Year.
Overman currently resides in Lancaster, Ky.
DRAGONS NO. 1, DEVILS UP TO NO. 4
Following its impressive season-opening win over Columbus East, the Silver Creek boys’ basketball team remained No. 1 in Class 3A in the Associated Press polls released Tuesday.
The Dragons, the reigning state champs, blasted the 4A Olympians 75-40 in their opener last Wednesday.
Meanwhile Jeffersonville moved up four spots, from No. 8 to No. 4, in the 4A rankings after its season-opening win over Cincinnati Woodward. Also in 4A, Floyd Central, which won its first two games last week, was third among those others receiving votes.
Providence, in 2A, and Christian Academy, in A, were also among others receiving votes in their respective classes.
Meanwhile Silver Creek remained No. 4 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 poll released Sunday night. The Dragons were behind a trio of 4A schools — No. 1 Lawrence Central, Bloomington South and Lawrence North — in the all-class poll.
Also in that poll, Jeff moved up one spot, from No. 6 to No. 5, while Floyd Central rose two spots, to No. 16.
On the girls’ side, Jeffersonville remained No. 10 in the IBCA poll while Silver Creek dropped out of the Top 20 following its loss at North Harrison last Wednesday.
The Red Devils are also No. 10 in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s Class 4A rankings while the Dragons stayed No. 7 in 3A.
AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L=Pts=Prv
1. Lawrence Central (11)=1-0=270=1
2. Bloomington South (2)=2-0=254=3
3. Lawrence North=2-0=179=4
4. Jeffersonville=1-0=145=8
5. Homestead=1-0=129=7
6. Brownsburg (1)=2-0=124=9
7. Warren Central=1-0=108=6
8. Lafayette Jeff=1-0=90=NR
9. Carmel=1-0=69=2
10. Culver Academy=2-0=56=NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 55, Fishers 44, Floyd Central 42, Indpls Cathedral 24, Ev. Reitz 21, Ben Davis 17, SB Adams 12, FW Snider 12, Center Grove 9, Munster 7, Indpls Attucks 7, Plainfield 6.
Class 3A
1. Silver Creek (14)=1-0=280=1
2. Indpls Brebeuf=0-0=192=4
3. Heritage Hills=0-0=188=3
4. Princeton=2-0=143=9
5. Greensburg=0-0=136=T6
6. Ev. Bosse=0-0=125=T6
7. Beech Grove=1-0=118=8
8. Mishawaka Marian=0-0=109=5
9. Danville=2-0=72=NR
10. Greencastle=1-0=54=NR
Others receiving votes: Delta 50, SB St. Joseph 49, North Harrison 31, W. Lafayette 24, Bellmont 20, Connersville 19, Ev. Memorial 13, Griffith 12, Hammond 12, Sullivan 10, Northwestern 9, Norwell 8, Jimtown 6.
Class 2A
1. Linton-Stockton (8)=1-0=250=2
2. Shenandoah (1)=2-0=238=3
3. Westview (1)=1-0=224=4
4. FW Blackhawk (3)=0-0=212=5
5. Indpls Park Tudor (1)=1-0=151=9
6. Andrean=0-2=75=1
7. Frankton=1-1=64=6
8. Southwestern=2-1=63=8
9. Prairie Hts.=2-0=62=NR
10. Blackford=2-0=61=NR
Others receiving votes: Tipton 44, LaVille 39, Lapel 36, Southridge 30, Paoli 28, S. Decatur 18, N. Posey 14, University 14, Indpls Howe 12, Churubusco 12, Indpls Covenant Christian 10, Providence 10, Ev. Mater Dei 7, Tell City 6.
Class A
1. Gary 21st Century (8)=2-0=262=1
2. Barr-Reeve (5)=1-0=252=4
3. Bloomfield=1-0=201=3
4. Lafayette Catholic (1)=1-0=190= 5
5. Kouts=2-0=160=8
6. Greenwood Christian=1-0=136=9
7. Morristown=1-0=129=7
8. Loogootee=3-0=100=NR
9. Argos=0-1=49=2
10. Ev. Day=2-0=46=NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Metro 36, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 34, Oldenburg 26, Christian Academy 26, Lanesville 18, Covington 9, Washington Twp. 6.
KAUFMAN NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Silver Creek junior Trey Kaufman has been named the boys' IBCA/Subway Player of the Week in District 3.
The 6-foot-9 forward had 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots in the Dragons’ season-opening win over Columbus East.
Hamilton Heights guard Gus Etchison was the statewide Player of the Week after scoring 41 points in the Huskies’ 71-69 overtime win over Lebanon.
