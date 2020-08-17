The Providence and Silver Creek volleyball teams will start the season ranked in the Top 10 of their respective classes.
The Pioneers check in at No. 4 in Class 4A in the IndianaPrepVolleyball.com/Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association preseason polls.
Providence, which is coming off a 29-2 season that ended with a loss to Center Grove in the regional final, opens its season at 7 p.m. tonight against Class A No. 2 Trinity Lutheran at the Larkin Center. The Cougars, who opened their season with a Monday sweep of Henryville, were the state runner-up last year.
Floyd Central and New Albany were among those teams also receiving votes in 4A.
Meanwhile the Dragons, who went 22-13 last season, are rated as the No. 3 team in 3A.
Silver Creek was scheduled to start its season Wednesday night at Salem, however, the Dragons are on a two-week quarantine after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.
In Class A, Rock Creek and Borden were among other teams receiving votes.
.
IPV.COM/IHSVCA PRESEASON POLLS
Class 4A (1st-place votes in parentheses, followed by points): 1. Hamilton Southeastern (5) 149, 2. New Castle (9) 146, 3. Yorktown (2) 95, 4. Providence 79, 5. Center Grove (1) 7, 6. McCutcheon 43, 7. Crown Point 41, 8. Fishers 40, T-9. Avon 31, T-9. Brownsburg 31.
Class 3A: 1. Brownstown Central (11) 133, 2. FW Dwenger (4) 62, 3. Silver Creek 61, 4. Bellmont 56, 5. Brebeuf 50, 6. Muncie Burris 45, T-7. Angola 41, T-7. NorthWood 41, 9. FW Concordia 40, 10. New Prairie 27.
Class 2A: 1. Heritage Christian (9) 133, 2. Wapahani (5) 132, 3. Barr-Reeve (2) 126, 4. Andrean 70, 5. Fairfield 54, 6. Hagerstown 43, 7. Wabash 39, 8. Tecumseh 29, 9. Southmont 28, 10. Western Boone 24.
Class A: 1. Cowan (4) 76, 2. Trinity Lutheran (2) 69, 3. Loogootee 51, 4. Laf. Central Catholic (1) 44, 5. Bloomfield 33, 6. Pioneer 32, 7. Springs Valley 24, 8. Covington 20, T-9. FW Blackhawk Christian 17, T-9. Morgan Township 17.
.
PROVIDENCE BOYS’ SOCCER RANKED 4TH
The Providence boys’ soccer team is ranked No. 4 in Class A in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason polls released Monday.
The Pioneers, who went 13-8 and won their eighth straight sectional title last year, open their season at 6 p.m. tonight against Corydon Central.
.
ISCA PRESEASON POLLS
Class 3A: 1. Zionsville, 2. North Central, 3. Noblesville, 4. Center Grove, 5. Fishers, 6. Chesterton, 7. Carmel, 8. FW Carroll, 9. Northridge, 10. Hamilton SE, 11. Lake Central, 12. Castle, 13. Warsaw, 14. Crown Point, 15. Bloomington South, 16. Columbus East, 17. Pike, 18. Southport, 19. Goshen, 20. Elkhart.
Class 2A: 1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Mishawaka Marian, 3. Washington, 4. FW Concordia, 5. Guerin Catholic, 6. Cardinal Ritter, 7. SB St. Joseph, 8. Heritage Hills, 9. NorthWood, 10. Leo, 11. Brebeuf, 12. West Noble, 13. Culver Academies, 14. Danville, 15. Gibson Southern, 16. Western, 17. FW Canterbury, 18. Manchester, 19. Speedway, 20. Lebanon.
Class A: 1. Lakewood Park Christian, 2. Jac-Cen-Del, 3. Indianapolis Lutheran, 4. Providence, 5. Argos, 6. Scecina, 7. Oldenburg Academy, 8. Park Tudor, 9. Greenwood Christian, 10. Bethany Christian, 11. Heritage Christian, 12. South Knox, 13. Bethesda Christian, 14. South Spencer, 15. Lafayette Central Catholic, 16. Covington, 17. Central Christian Academy, 18. Cristel House Academy, 19. Illiana Christian, 20. Cascade.
CREEK-CHARLESTOWN FOOTBALL OPENER MOVED
Charlestown’s revamped football stadium will not be ready in time for the Pirates’ season-opener, which was scheduled for Saturday night against Silver Creek. So, the game has been moved to Creek and will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night.
The Dragons knocked off Charlestown 13-7 last year in Sellersburg to start their 8-2 campaign. The Pirates, meanwhile, finished 8-3.
