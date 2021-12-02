HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Plenty of talent set for hoops event at Charlestown

A lot of boys’ basketball talent will be on display at Charlestown High School on Saturday.
The 2021 BodyArmor Showcase, an eight-team, four-game event will take place in the afternoon and evening at the Charlestown Sports Arena.
Play gets underway at 1 p.m. with the host Pirates (1-1), who take on Mid-Southern Conference-rival Scottsburg tonight, facing Louisville Holy Cross.
The second game will pit Fern Creek, one of the top teams in the Louisville area the past several seasons, against Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft, which features 6-foot-4 junior shooting guard Rayvon Griffith, who has scholarship offers from Louisville, Kansas and UCLA among others. That contest is scheduled to tipoff at 2:30 p.m.
The third game, which is slated to start at 4 p.m., will see Warren Central take on Cincinnati Woodward. The in-state Warriors, who went 19-7 last season, feature 6-7 senior forward Tae Davis, who has committed to join his brother Dre at Louisville. Woodward, meanwhile, is led by 6-1 senior point guard Paul McMillan, who has scholarship offers from Purdue, Penn State and Dayton, among others.
The final game of the day, which is scheduled to tip around 6 p.m., will pit Jeffersonville against Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills. The Red Devils, who start their season at 7:30 p.m. tonight against Evansville North at the University of Southern Indiana, are led by the senior triumvirate Will Lovings-Watts, Brandon Rayzer-Moore and Kobe Stoudemire.
Meanwhile Walnut Hills, which recently produced MaCio Teague, who scored 19 points for Baylor in its 86-70 win over Gonzaga in the NCAA national championship game in April, features 6-8, 210-pound sophomore forward Tyler McKinley, who already has several Division I scholarship offers.
ANDERSON STEPS DOWN AT SILVER CREEK
Long-time Silver Creek girls’ soccer coach Patrick Anderson has resigned that post.
Anderson informed Silver Creek athletic director John Dablow, and his players, of his decision earlier this week. He said his resignation was due to “a combination of a few things.” Among those was his desire to watch his son, who is a seventh-grader, play more in the coming years.
Anderson guided the Dragons to new heights during his 11 years as head coach. That included the program’s first five sectional titles (2015, ‘17, ‘18, ‘20 and ‘21), as well as its lone regional title (‘20).
“We’ve had two good seasons back-to-back and I think we can be just as good next year, so I felt like I was leaving the next coach with a great team to start with. We have a very good group returning and some promising incoming freshmen,” Anderson said.
RAYBORN COMMITS TO OAKLAND CITY
Clarksville senior baseball player Cameron Rayborn has made his college choice.
“I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Oakland City University. I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for everything they have done for me. I would also like to thank @andy_lasher for giving me this opportunity,” Rayborn tweeted on Nov. 21.
The right-handed pitcher/shortstop hit .278 with two doubles and a team-best 22 RBIs while going 1-3 with one save and a 3.78 earned-run average on the mound for the Generals last season.